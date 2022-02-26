In 1922, Spences Bridge pioneer Archie Clemes passes away

‘Laurie Webster Will Manage Jay Ray Store’ (Feb. 24, 1972): ‘Pictured are (l to r) Brian Blundell, manager for 4½ years of Jay-Ray Clothing store of Ashcroft, who is being transferred to Kelowna to manage a new store opening there; Laurie Webster, who has been promoted to manager to take Brian’s place; and Art Fry, Jr., who has been recently employed, to take Laurie’s place. Congratulations to all! Brian has been active in local affairs and president of Ashcroft and District Chamber of Commerce. Noel Hunt was the first manager of the store when it opened 10½ years ago in Ashcroft, up until the time Brian took over, Noel being transferred to a new Jay-Ray store in North Kamloops North Hills Shopping Centre.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: FEB. 27, 1897

Painting Class: The painting class are at it again. If the divine Raphael or the immortal Merillo were on earth just now and lived in Ashcroft, they would be considered second class artists, and not entitled to sit in the same class with Ashcroft’s three busybodies that live on Bancroft and Brink streets.

Baseball Club: There is some talk among the young men of the town to organize a baseball club. The summer nights will soon be here when about an hour or so an evening can be spent in recreation.

Provincial Politics: The experience of the past in elections in general has proven to us that this is a matter of one rascal out the other in. We are never sure that a new elected government will act in accord with the majority’s will. As a rule we find the officials once in power help themselves and their friend; the welfare of the people at large is not taken heed of.

100 YEARS AGO: FEB. 24, 1922

Archie Clemes Of Spences Bridge Dead: Was Pioneer Of Cariboo And Lived At Spences Bridge Since Very Early Days: Another old-timer crossed the Divide in the person of Archie Clemes of Spences Bridge, after a very short illness, in his 70th year. A native of Cornwall, England, he came to this province about forty years ago and conducted the famous Clemes House at Spences Bridge, well-known to old-timers through to the Cariboo country. He was there during the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Want Superior School: A delegation representing the local parent-teacher association met the secretary of the Ashcroft school board recently and put the matter of a superior school for Ashcroft before him. It appears that eight pupils must be guaranteed before the government will entertain the proposition.

Liquor Profits: Kamloops will not receive the $20,000 loan [for Royal Inland Hospital] which they asked for from the government on security of the liquor profits — at least for some time to come.

75 YEARS AGO: FEB. 27, 1947

Liquor Store Profits Increase: Returns tabled at Victoria show that the Ashcroft liquor store yielded a total sales of $96,512.56, coming very near the $100,000 mark. “The gateway town has kept up a fairly high level of thirst, and sales there have been increasing in recent years,” comments a coast paper. It has been suggested in Ashcroft that the government turn over this profit to the Lady Minto Hospital. The hospital has a difficult time financing itself, and a 30-bed addition is necessary, and the liquor profit from the store would enable the institution to expand its operations.

Lady Minto Hospital: The Secretary’s report for the Lady Minto Hospital for the past 12 months is not very encouraging from a financial point of view but there has been a considerable improvement in the equipment and facilities. There has not been a very great deal of success in connection with the campaign to raise funds for the proposed addition to the hospital. With a modern building, the present staff would be able to care for a greater number of patients than we can possibly do at the present time without the necessity of increasing the staff to any great extent, if at all.

50 YEARS AGO: FEB. 24, 1972

Bean Supper: Final plans for the “Bean Supper” on March 13th will be made. This has been an annual supper since 1946 and has been an enjoyable social evening for everyone. People who have been coming each year, look forward to the supper, which includes ham, potato salad, green salads, fried rice, buns, pickles, and pies. Newcomers to the area will find it is a good time to meet other people and enjoy an informal smorgasbord.

Cache Creek Public Works: Council is considering a public works and office building to be erected in the southwest corner of the park. The village at present does not have storage for public works vehicles and supplies. During winter months these vehicles stand out in the weather and have often been impossible to start when they were urgently required.

Cache Creek Road Named: A letter has been received from Mr. Lawrence Rogers, developer of a 38-lot subdivision in Cache Creek, requesting that the loop road throughout the subdivision be named “MACLEAN DRIVE” to which Council has given approval.



