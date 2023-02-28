In 1923, a CNR watchman is brutally murdered near Ashcroft

‘Ashcroft Brownie Pack Have Been Busy Collecting Pennies For World Friendship Fund’ (March 1, 1973): ‘Second Ashcroft Brownies: (back row, left to right): Linda Kealy, Barbara Nameth, Mary Ringtad, Audrey Lowe, Sherri Lawrence, Lori Nameth, Kelly Rockvam, Linda Morrill. (middle row, left to right): Nadine Nadeau, Beverly Nameth, Maria Valenzuela, Jennifer Landels, Cindy Corcoran, Shelly Webber, Tammy McKague, Mauri Merritt. (front row, left to right): Karen Souster, Tammy Burns, Sheila Nameth, Debbie Smeaton, Mary McDonald.’ All names as originally printed in the paper. (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of March and April 1898 are, unfortunately, missing.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 3, 1923

C.N. Watchman Is Murdered; Body Of Dennis Sullivan Found Near Ashcroft Riddled With Bullets: Dennis Sullivan, 73 years of age, watchman between mile 54 and Basque about six miles west of [Ashcroft], on the C.N.R., was found early Tuesday morning lying below a forty-foot embankment by parties who had gone to search for him. At first it was thought that he had been struck by a train, for his shovel and a lantern were found near the body, but on examination by Chief Bowen it was found that he had five bullet wounds in his chest and one in his head. His thumb was also shot as though he had raised his hand to his breast while being shot. The motive for the crime was evidently not robbery because two pay cheques and about $14 were on his person. His watch is reported to be missing. On the track above two loaded rifle shells and several exploded ones were found. Sullivan lived in a shack near Black Canyon tunnel, and had reported a train passing at five in the afternoon. This was the last heard from him. It is not known why he was out in the night with his lantern and shovel as he was employed on day duty only. It is said that someone phoned him from somewhere that there was a slide in the neighbourhood of the tunnel and on this advice he had gone out. Sullivan has been employed on C.N.R. section work for about five years, and was to have retired at the end of February. It is the general opinion that the deed was the result of a sore on the part of some one of long standing. At the inquest, the jury brought in a verdict that deceased came to his death at the hands of a person or persons unknown. Chief Fernie of Kamloops has been on the scene since the time of the murder, and with the assistance of others, is searching for clues that may lead to the arrest of the murderer. [Stay tuned next week for a dramatic development in the case.]

Lillooet News Items: The Fraser river is yielding its annual spring harvest of gold. Several Indians and klootchmen have brought in small lots, and if the river does not rise too much before the ice goes out, many will take out from $5 to $20 a day for a short time.

Ashcroft & District General Hospital: There is, and always has been, and apparently always will be a sort of systematic “knocking” of our hospital. Someone once remarked “There is no closed season on hospitals, and knocking them is a favourite all year sport.” … There are some who knock from sheer habit. To those we might say, “If you must knock, come in.” The difference between knocking and criticism is that the latter presents some alternative plan — it rebuilds where it would destroy — whilst the former is simply content to destroy.

Work Under Way Again On Chase-Sorrento Road: Construction work has begun again on the new road from Chase to Squilax and Sorrento, a considerable section of which was built last season. District Engineer Whitehead says he hopes to have the new highway, which will be a boon to motorists and Shuswap Lake residents alike, completed by the first of July.

75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 4, 1948

Thomas Curnow B.C. Pioneer Dies: An early pioneer in British Columbia, Thomas Curnow of Spences Bridge, passed away February 19 at the age of 84. Born at Lelant in Cornwall, Eng., he came to this province in 1888 to join his uncle, Richard Curnow, on the Nicolamouth farm at Spences Bridge. Mr. Curnow was widely known at the coast as well as in the interior, where he farmed at Spences Bridge continuously for 60 years. In the early days, he drove for Sir Richard McBride when Sir Richard was campaigning for premier.

Ashcroft Locals: No trace has yet been found of James A. Donnelly, one of three CNR train employees killed when engine 2765 went over the bank after hitting a rockslide at a tunnel mouth near Lytton February 23rd.

Clinton P.T.A. Notes: The February meeting of the Clinton Branch P.T.A. was strongly in favour of taking action immediately to bring to the notice of the Department of Health the advisability of having a public health nurse stationed in Clinton, as there are no medical facilities here whatsoever, a fact which cannot be stated about any other place of comparable size within this large school area. A suitable place has been found for a nurse to live in and have an office… A committee was appointed to go ahead with plans for the improvement of bathing facilities at the swimming lake. The plans were formulated last year but it was too late then to put them into effect.

Clinton Legion Meeting: The meeting went strongly on record against the failure of Mr. Kennedy of the Liquor Control Board, to establish a liquor store in Clinton. It was suggested that opposition from outside interests was the possible reason for Mr. Kennedy’s attempts to side-track the issue by claiming that no suitable building was available and that ’48 was an inopportune time to build.

Legion St. Patrick’s Dance March 17th: All those interested in enjoying a real good time, should attend the Ashcroft Branch, Canadian Legion St. Patrick’s Dance in the Community Hall, on Wednesday, March 17th. Danny Tomado’s orchestra will supply the music and dancing will be from 10 pm to 3 am. Admission is $1 each and this includes supper. So come and bring your friends.

Auto Insurance Act Effective as From Monday: British Columbia’s new motor vehicle insurance law became effective Monday March 1st, making all motorists liable in accidents causing death, injury or property damage. It is estimated the law will mean 90 to 92 per cent of 190,000 drivers in B.C. will carry personal liability and property damage insurance compared with 50 to 55 per cent in recent years. The uninsured driver can take his chances. If he is in an accident his car will be impounded until judgment is satisfied and proof of financial responsibility furnished. Impounding charges will be paid by the driver.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 1, 1973

Oh, Our Lovely Thompson River: Comments on the state of the Thompson River from fishermen who have been trying their luck this past few weeks are anything but complimentary. Remarks centre around the brown-ness of the river, compared to the clear crystal green of a few years ago, also that there is a definite putrid odour, and the foam building up in the eddies, make people doubt the condition of the fish caught and whether they would want to eat them. It gives one the impression that is is being polluted in some way.

Village Of Cache Creek Pool: The original cost was estimated at some $133,000 to include a pool that was both heated and covered. Subsequent quotes for such a building ran as high as $240,000. In a meeting on February 23 it was resolved that the pool be constructed on the basis of $100,000 being heated but not covered. It was reasoned that the building could be arranged for at a later date. Two possible sites were discussed. One was on Cache Creek Elementary School property and the other was in the park. There are distinct advantages and disadvantages to both sites. However, a School Board representative indicated that the Board could not consider the pool on their property as it would conflict with further expansion plans.

Busy Brownies: The Second Ashcroft Brownie Pack have been busy working around the community for pennies to glue on a poster for the World Friendship Fund as part of their Thinking Day programme. They have also studied New Zealand and the Brownies there. Our pack joined the First Ashcroft Brownies and the Guide Company for a special programme in honour of Lord Baden-Powell on February 27. It was very nice to see so many parents out to the meeting and we would like to thank them for their interest.

Village Of Cache Creek Park: Quotations are being obtained for a link fence surrounding the entire park area. The Council intends to improve the park considerably this year and it is felt that the fence would not only fence off the Bonaparte River but also discourage damage to turf and buildings within the park.

Village Of Cache Creek Bylaw Enforcement: Council intends to enforce the Nuisance By-Law No. 29 by requiring all residents to keep their property clear of old car bodies and other materials considered to be unpleasing to the eye.

Hat Creek Ranch: A fire at the Hat Creek Ranch on Monday destroyed a shed and some farm machinery including two tractors. It threatened the 100-year-old road house which stands close by on the property.

Lytton Locals: Fishermen around Lytton and area are keeping their fingers crossed these days and hoping to beat the 27 pound Steelhead caught by Mr. Andrew Cruton last week.

