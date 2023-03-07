In 1923, a mysterious murder case takes a very dramatic turn

‘Frontier Hotel, Clinton Burns’ (March 8, 1978): ‘The Frontier Hotel at Clinton was a total loss from fire during Sunday morning at a loss stated to be about $400,000. Only employees and a few guests were in the building at the time. Clinton has now lost 2 of its hotels, the Frontier, the old Clinton Hotel in 1959, the Dominion Hotel also burned down early in this century. The remaining Cariboo Lodge has recently been remodelled and has added a very attractive facade.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of March and April 1898 are missing.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 10, 1923

John Brankie Commits Suicide; Takes His Life Just On Point Of Being Arrested For The Murder Of Dennis Sullivan: Suspected of the murder of Dennis Sullivan on Tuesday morning of last week, John Brankie, about 40 years of age, Italian, and a resident of Ashcroft for a number of years, and until recently employed as night watchman on the C.N.R. west of here, committed suicide last Saturday night by drinking a quantity of wood alcohol, and died the following morning in the Lady Minto Hospital in great agony. The police has been weaving a web of evidence around him which was about to lead to his arrest, and it is thought that his fear of the officers and the knowledge that the crime was being traced to him, prompted the desperate action which he took in ending his life. On a scrap of paper he wrote the one word, while being treated in the hospital, “Implicatol,” which is being interpreted as meaning guilty or implicated, but this does not prove that he had reference to the murder of Sullivan, although it is generally accepted as alluding to that event and the part he took in the horrible affair. On his clothing after his death a letter was found addressed to the police officer giving some instructions about the disposal of some property which he owned; but no direct confession which would implicate him in the murder. Brankie was a cripple, having received injuries at some time during his life. He walked on the toes of one foot, and this lame track was traced by trackers from the scene of the crime to the Ashcroft bridge across the Thompson. The attendant who was with him when he wrote the uncertain word on the slip of paper is satisfied that he meant to write a confession, but a choking spell came on him at that moment, he fell back, and never recovered sufficient to write more. Brankie was married recently in Vancouver; his wife survives him, and she gave evidence at the inquest which would appear to convict her husband. She said that he was absent from home the night of the murder from seven to eleven in the evening. The pistol or gun with which the deed was committed has not been found. Brankie was at the inquest and funeral of the victim of the murder, and it is said that he made several attempts on his own life since the crime was committed. In his letter to the police he blames domestic trouble as the reason for taking his life.

Ashcroft Notes: At a meeting on Thursday evening of the newly formed Mason Lodge, several new members were initiated, we understand. We were unable to get the names.

Lillooet In Review; Many Improvements Going On, And Town Seems Satisfied With Itself: Considerable improvements have been effected in our little burgh since I wrote you last. The first in importance is a new school house built by the government on lots purchased by the town. It contains two class rooms, ample accommodation for all the children attending, and a splendid playground with plenty of space for the children to enjoy any sort of game in. It was all sadly needed as the town had outgrown the capacity of the old school house and its miserable surroundings. A new post office, built by our own enterprising post mistress, Mrs. Eagan, something after the style of a Swiss chalet, besides being a great convenience to the public, helps to adorn and beautify our main street. The interior is excellently finished off, the boxes and screen being made of the wood of the country splendidly finished with antique brass hinges, and the numbers in silver. The post mistress now has ample room to accommodate the ever growing needs of the district.

75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 11, 1948

Drive Carefully: At present the Cariboo road from Vancouver to Ashcroft is in fair condition for traffic, but careful driving is advisable. During the winter, snow was graded from the road-bed and the surface is clear of ice but wet with rains and melting snow from banks left by the graders on either side. Many improvements have been going on during the winter, west of Boston Bar where blasting is still in progress widening a narrow, rocky section; and a few miles west of Lytton where bulldozers are engaged eliminating a number of sharp bends in the road.

Board Of Trade: At an executive meeting of Ashcroft and District Board of Trade held on February 25th, the pros and cons of incorporating the Village of Ashcroft were discussed at length. The secretary was instructed to gather information in this connection from other villages that have been incorporated in the last eight years or so. Considerable discussion took place concerning irrigation and a plan to encourage European settlers to the district.

B.P.O. Elks: A committee was appointed to revive the Elks Thompson River Barrel Contest. The barrel is put in the Thompson at Savona and if you guess correctly or nearest to correct time it takes the barrel to reach the bridge at Ashcroft, handsome prizes will be given.

Lytton Social Notes: A.F. Loring has been engaged in taking down a portion of the old B.X. barn, one of the early day structures in the history of the town.

Clinton Notes: The services of a doctor will be available in Clinton on Wednesday of each week from now on, instead of once a month as formerly. He will have an office at the Pine Tree Auto Camp.

Ashcroft Locals: Spring must be here because there are robins, bluebirds, and meadowlarks here — but the weatherman does not know it. Last Tuesday is was 14 below at Upper Hat Creek and the thermometer hovered around one or two above in Ashcroft.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 8, 1978

Tourist Industry: The Cache Creek and District Chamber of Commerce is again looking forward to another productive year in the growing Tourist Industry of Western Canada. Their Tourist Booth was a very successful operation in 1972, which was largely dependent on their prime location on Highways 1 and 97. Approximately 35,000 vehicles pass through Cache Creek per day during the months of July and August.

Byron Spinks New Chief For Lytton Band: Congratulations go out to Mr. Byron Spinks who has become the youngest Indian Chief to be elected by the Lytton Indian Band. Age 24, Byron won over 4 other candidates, Fred Hanna, Charlie Brown, Westley Williams, and Nathan Spinks. At the election held in the Indian office March 1st, also chosen were 9 Councillors out of 98 candidates, these are: Ronald Blatchford, Lena Dunstan, Florence Mckay, Ruby Dunstan, Raymond James, Charles Munno, Julie Raphael, and Julia Hanna. It is interesting to note that the Councillors are equally divided with half from both east and west side of the Fraser River.

Ashcroft-C.C. Arena Meeting: It is evident from the number of people who used the ice during the short winter season that an ice plant is a must for next year and a cement floor in the ice area would make it possible to use the arena for functions the year round. It is hoped that when proposals are presented to the public they will be given the full support of everyone interested in this project. Rest assured that the proper completion of the Arena is still the number one goal and will not be forgotten now that spring is on the way.

C.C. Drive-in Open Soon: The Cache Creek Drive-In Theatre is opening on March 16, with a double feature “The Burglars” and “Death Row”. The theatre is under new management of Doltod Ltd. and promises a good line of pictures for the season. The concession stand will feature new goodies.

More Onions: Onions to those small town drivers whose business is ALWAYS so urgent that they are entitled to exceed posted speed limits, thereby endangering the lives of children and animals. The life of a child is going to be a pretty expensive price to pay to satisfy a selfish exhibitionist urge. But then, of course, “it can’t happen to me” — can it?

