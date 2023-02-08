In 1923, Ashcroft bids farewell to pioneer settler James Haddock

James Haddock (standing behind his wife Catherine, seated) with his family in front of the Haddock house on Brink Street in Ashcroft, which still stands. The photo probably dates to around 1900. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)

125 YEARS AGO: FEB. 12, 1898

Water Works: The water works and electric light company are coming on well with their work. In a couple of months we expect to see Ashcroft well watered and lighted. We will then be the swellest little town along the line and even Vancouver will be heard of as a town 204 miles west of Ashcroft.

New Boarding House: Mr. Wm. Brown, who has purchased a lot on Railway avenue, will soon begin the erection of a residence. It will be commodious and will be also used as a private boarding house. Mrs. Brown is said to know how to keep a house of the kind properly. If so there will no doubt be a patronage for it, for there will not be hotel accommodation enough for all that will require them this season in Ashcroft.

Savona: The lake is frozen over at this point for the first time in several years.

Quesnelle Forks: Alexander McLean, Wm. Allen and Joseph Rich were buried, and the cabin in which they were staying was obliterated yesterday, by a landslide that came down on the opposite side of the river and crossed clear over the channel, backing the water as far as Quesnelle Forks, four miles above this point. None of the men had relatives in this vicinity so far as known. The slide was more than 1,000 feet long and nearly as wide, and 20 to 40 feet in depth.

Kamloops: Kamloops is a beautifully situated little city at the junction of the North and South Thompson rivers, and at the head of Kamloops lake. There are about 2,000 people residing there. It is a railroad divisional point and is a growing, thriving place. Its merchants are a lively lot of people who keep pace with the times. It has two newspapers, the Sentinel and Standard, both are up to date and are of great assistance in making the resources of the interior and northern British Columbia known to the world at large.

New Underwater Cable: The submarine cable direct from Halifax to Jamaica has been successfully laid, and is now open for business. This announcement was duly cabled by the Royal Jamaica Society of Agriculture to the principal boards of trade throughout Canada. The strategic and commercial importance of direct telegraphic communication with the British West Indies can scarcely be overestimated.

100 YEARS AGO: FEB. 10, 1923

James Haddock Dies Suddenly At His Home; Was Among First To Arrive Here And Saw Growth Of Ashcroft From Its Infancy: It is with deep sorrow that we have to report the death, at his home early Monday morning of heart failure, of James O. Haddock, one of the earliest, if not the earliest, settlers in the town of Ashcroft. The end came rather unexpectedly, for, although he had been ailing some time ago, he had apparently completely recovered, and was out about the town on Sunday, the day before he died, as usual. He came to Ashcroft in 1885 about the same time that the C.P.R. was completed, and from that time, and for a number of years afterwards, he was manager of the local branch of the F.W. Foster general store. He watched the growth and development of Ashcroft from its very infancy, and has always taken a keen and active interest in matters having for their object the welfare of Ashcroft and district. He was a member of the school board at the time of his death, and has been attached to that body, with the exception of short intervals, from the very early days of Ashcroft school matters. During the past twenty years he had been engaged in the fur and hide business throughout the Cariboo and from a small beginning soon worked himself into a business of very great importance. He was 74 years of age.

Good Ice: Ice consumers and vendors are making preparations for putting up their supplies for the coming season. Judging from some of the blocks seen coming to town the ice is a good quality and seems as thick as usual.

Good Hockey: A very interesting hockey game was played on the local rink on Saturday between Ashcroft and Clinton seniors. It was a very tight, but close, game, and Ashcroft won in a very tight score of 5 to 4.

Good Apples: British Columbia’s apples and pears captured a good portion of the prizes at the Imperial Fruit Show, London, England last month. Prize-winning apples and pears sold for $11 and $12 a box respectively.

75 YEARS AGO: FEB. 12, 1948

Dramatic Society: An enthusiastic group was in attendance at the regular meeting of the Ashcroft Dramatic Society on Feb. 10. About fifteen attended including several new members, who are very welcome. Plans for the play and minstrel show to be presented April 14th are progressing.

Postpone Marionette Show: Owing to unfavourable weather conditions it was necessary to postpone the Marionette Show which St. Alban’s Choir planned to present on February 9th. The show will not be presented until April, at the conclusion of the Lenten season.

Ashcroft Hotel Installs Glass Washer: An almost human glass washer unit has been installed in the Ashcroft Hotel beer parlour. The machine works electrically on a turning endless steel spring belt that carries the glasses through three processes of cleansing. This installation not only insures cleanliness, but minimizes handling and breakages. In their twelve bedrooms in the east wing, they are having new three-way electric plugs installed for the convenience of patrons. This will allow one to use an electric razor, mirror light and another lamp at the same time.

Hope-Princeton Road: In a drive to complete the Hope-Princeton Highway by the end of this year, arrangements have been made with the contractors to put on double shifts when spring opens up.

No More 5¢ Chocolate Bars: Gone are the days of nickel chocolate bars — unless costs of ingredients come down, or size of the product is cut, says Canadian Grocer. The grocery business newspaper says this goes right back to the high prices of cocoa beans. A rising standard of living in cocoa producing countries makes it doubtful if labour costs — and so the price of cocoa — will ever return to pre-war levels. Manufacturers of chocolate products in Canada are reportedly now talking about the possibility of further price increases.

50 YEARS AGO: FEB. 8, 1973

Community Resources Group: A few weeks ago, a group of local professional people got together and discussed the possibility of creating a community resources group as the area seems to be lacking in many facilities. As a result of this meeting, letters were sent to all groups and organizations in the area questioning their priorities along this line and asking them to list the kind of help they offer within the community and outside of it. Fifty-two people came to the meeting and came up with 28 suggestions of community needs ranging from Day Care Centres to Senior Citizens Housing to Food Co-Ops. Many of the topics were already being studied and taken care of by recreation commissions and many topics overlapped and these 28 were whittled down to around 13. The following three items topped the poll: 1) A staffed community centre that would involve crafts etc. for all ages, as well as recreational functions. 2) Senior Citizens Housing. 3) A 24 hour wide ranging crisis centre. Committees have been set up on all three items and they will report back to the group.

Clinton News: Clinton Snow Jockey Club will host their 5th Annual Snowmobile races on Sunday, February 11 at the airport grounds south of town. The meet is open to modified machines from 300 cc to 400 cc. There will be classes for ladies and children. A new event this year for children will be pole bending.

Walhachin News: Formerly Walhachin was divided by a pile of CP reject ballast. Now its vinculum [unifying bond] is cleaved by OPINION — everyone must have one, it’s fashionable. Of course, if you are having difficulty formulating one on your own initiative, there is a vociferous coven who will be overjoyed to guide you to the “right” persuasion. Any indication of indecision will bring a covey scurrying to ply you with gossip, potations and downright slander.

