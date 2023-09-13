In 1923, fingerprint evidence used in Interior for first time

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 17, 1898

The New Westminster Fire: The city of New Westminster from 11:15 on Saturday night until 5 o’clock on Sunday morning was a mass of roaring flames and the town is a ruin. The business section of the town is wiped out from the Queens Hotel on the east to the electric light power house on the west and the Central school building on the north. The fire started in a pile of hay on Brackman & Ker’s wharf. The fire was communicated to the steamer Edgar, which, burning adrift, in turn set fire to the steamers Gladys and Bon Accord, and all three drifted down stream carrying destruction in their path. Wherever the vessels touched, a new fire started, and in a very few minutes the entire waterfront from Lytton square to Eighth street was ablaze. The total loss is between $2,500,000 and $3,500,000.

New Building: We understand the new building to be erected by Harvey, Bailey & Co. will be a two storey, and possibly a three storey, brick block. The ground floor will be used as stores, three in number, and the upper storey is to be a hall. This will be the first brick block to be built here, and it is to be hoped more will follow. James Gill, one of the proprietors of the North Thompson Brickyard, of Kamloops, came down on Wednesday to Ashcroft and brought down three carloads of brick which will be used in the construction of the new building.

Bush Fires: Bush fires are raging fiercely around the district. The smoke in some parts is very heavy. At Vancouver the smoke is so thick that it is reported the fishermen are catching smoked salmon.

Making Music: At the rate the new pianos have been arriving in town lately, Ashcroft will soon be quite a musical place.

Good Weather For Ducks: Reports from James Haddock’s camping party at the 70 say that the game is plentiful in that section. We, with others in town, are indebted to them for some ducks.

Not For Publication: A letter received at this office for publication, signed “Drink”, is of such a personal nature that we must refrain from publishing it in these columns.

100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 15, 1923

Constable Greenwood Of Lytton As Finger Print Expert: Emil Gilbault pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to breaking into a store about a month ago. He was remanded several times while the police were working up their evidence. This chiefly consisted of finger prints on the window glass, which were sent down to Victoria. The department officials turned the matter over to Prov. Const. W. Greenwood of Lytton, a finger print expert and a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences, Chicago. Const. Greenwood attended the trial, with enlarged photos of the finger prints. Prints of the prisoner’s fingers were then taken and compared with the photos, and were shown to be identical. This is the first time that finger print evidence has ever been introduced by the provincial police in the interior of the province.

Spences Bridge Favours Canyon Route: Spences Bridge is clamoring for information and is eager to assist in the work of boosting the Fraser Canyon highway route. There are many advantages to this route, it being an all-the-year-round proposition against a few months’ efficience of the Hope-Princeton route. It would be the means of putting new blood into the many towns and agricultural centres in the interior. Spences Bridge in particular, it was pointed out, would benefit specifically because all tourist traffic on the way north would necessarily pass through that town.

Telephone To Coast: There are more ways than one by which the interior of the province is isolated from the coast. In addition to the lack of highway communication we are short on a through telephone service. A direct service with the coast would be a boon to residents of the northern portions of the province both commercially and socially. And when one considers and understands the feasibility of installing a system through “No-Man’s-Land” from Ashcroft via Spences Bridge and Lytton to Agassiz, to which point the B.C. Telephone Company reaches, one marvels that a line has not been put in years ago. A wire could be strung on the Canadian National poles between those points, and this would connect the whole of the interior with the coast.

No Trace Of Missing Beekeeper: No trace has yet been found of Mr. William Wright, beekeeper at the old mill near [Ashcroft], and who is supposed to have been killed on the C.N.R. near Spences Bridge about two weeks ago.

Successful Fete: The fete and garden party which took place on the lawn and in the home of Dr. Beech proved a very enjoyable affair. The sum of about $50 net was realized from the various sources of revenue. The wax candle burned for sixty-one hours and ten minutes and the prize was won by Mrs. J.J. Riley, Big Bar, whose guess was 60 hours.

75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 16, 1948

Masons Celebrate 25th Anniversary: Following a lodge meeting Wednesday evening commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Constitution of Zarthan Lodge No. 105, A.F. and A.M., Ashcroft, Freemasons and their ladies, to the number of 163, sat down to a banquet in the community hall. The highlight of the banquet was the cutting of the birthday cake by Mr. D.B. Johnstone, M.B.E., of Chase. Mr. Johnstone, who is now 87 years of age, was the first Master of Zarthan Lodge, and on this occasion of the Silver Anniversary he was again presiding officer.

Can’t Beat ’Em: The Ashcroft tomato has always been a marvel and noted for its quality, size, and flavour. A few days ago one of the yellow variety weighing one pound five ounces was picked from a vine in a local garden. This may be a record and it may not. The specimen was solid, well formed, and without a blemish. More advertising for the Ashcroft tomato.

Dropping In: A few friends from Butte, Montana literally “dropped in” to visit Mr. W.P. Stoddart at his home at the Gang Ranch, when a Stinson plane piloted by Bill Hewitt landed on Friday on the broad pasture lands of the ranch. Later the plane took off for Williams Lake, re-fuelling on the way at the Dog Creek air port.

“They Ain’t No Flies” In Ashcroft: Screen doors and windows could be a thing of the past in this section of the drybelt because “They ain’t no flies” in Ashcroft during the past two summers. Previously, and within the memory of the oldest resident, the house fly was a pest and swarmed in countless millions in the summer months, annoying housewives and plaguing stock. Apparently they have been exterminated for the present at least by some parasite that has invaded the district and eaten the larvae. It is thought that perhaps the so-called “Japanese” or “Maple” bug has destroyed them at their source. “Touch wood!”

50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 13, 1973

Another Mysterious Fire At Lytton: Lytton women folk are once again finding it hard to get to sleep at night, since a home on the corner of Main and First Avenue was destroyed by fire in the early morning blaze on Saturday, Sept. 8. The residence was occupied by Mr. John Tilley.

$1,600 In Prize Money: The First Annual Non-Status Indian Ass’n. two-day mini rodeo was a real success. Even the weather cleared up and it was real warm for this time of year. There were 65 entries in the three events of Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Calf Roping. There was a very good turnout at the Open Air Dance on Saturday night. Percy Minnabarriet and his committee are to be congratulated for their efforts in bringing such a good show to Ashcroft, which will be an annual affair.

Violations At Pool Grounds: Several complaints have been received by the R.C.M.P. on the matter of individuals having parties at the Ashcroft swimming pool, as well as disturbances. The R.C.M.P. are issuing a warning that any more activity of this sort will bring prosecution. Parents are asked to advise their youngsters, if they at all care.

Clinton Lime Plant Project: We understand construction on the proposed Lime Plant at Clinton will begin about Oct. 15. Close by this project is the Cement Plant which it is reported will hire about 200 people.

Walhachin News: Outside water use regulations, in effect since Aug. 1, will continue until further notice. The restrictions, originally scheduled to come off the 15th of September, have had to be extended because of our continuing drought. A good heavy rain is needed for something besides our gardens. Earl McLeod of Savona, our Highway Superintendent, says he knows the ghastly condition of our road, but that it simply cannot be graded until after we have had some prolonged rain. I have to drive nine miles each weekend on a Cariboo bush road used by logging trucks and the forestry, and I can travel faster on it than on the Walhachin road at present, but if you think our road is really bad, I must recommend the Horsefly Road as the prime candidate in the axle-breaking class. You daren’t travel it at above 40 mph, and it is paved!

