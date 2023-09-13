In 1923, fingerprint evidence used in Interior for first time

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 17, 1898
The New Westminster Fire: The city of New Westminster from 11:15 on Saturday night until 5 o’clock on Sunday morning was a mass of roaring flames and the town is a ruin. The business section of the town is wiped out from the Queens Hotel on the east to the electric light power house on the west and the Central school building on the north. The fire started in a pile of hay on Brackman & Ker’s wharf. The fire was communicated to the steamer Edgar, which, burning adrift, in turn set fire to the steamers Gladys and Bon Accord, and all three drifted down stream carrying destruction in their path. Wherever the vessels touched, a new fire started, and in a very few minutes the entire waterfront from Lytton square to Eighth street was ablaze. The total loss is between $2,500,000 and $3,500,000.
Bush Fires: Bush fires are raging fiercely around the district. The smoke in some parts is very heavy. At Vancouver the smoke is so thick that it is reported the fishermen are catching smoked salmon.
Not For Publication: A letter received at this office for publication, signed “Drink”, is of such a personal nature that we must refrain from publishing it in these columns.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 15, 1923
Constable Greenwood Of Lytton As Finger Print Expert: Emil Gilbault pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to breaking into a store about a month ago. He was remanded several times while the police were working up their evidence. This chiefly consisted of finger prints on the window glass, which were sent down to Victoria. The department officials turned the matter over to Prov. Const. W. Greenwood of Lytton, a finger print expert and a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences, Chicago. Const. Greenwood attended the trial, with enlarged photos of the finger prints. Prints of the prisoner’s fingers were then taken and compared with the photos, and were shown to be identical. This is the first time that finger print evidence has ever been introduced by the provincial police in the interior of the province.
No Trace Of Missing Beekeeper: No trace has yet been found of Mr. William Wright, beekeeper at the old mill near [Ashcroft], and who is supposed to have been killed on the C.N.R. near Spences Bridge about two weeks ago.
75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 16, 1948
Masons Celebrate 25th Anniversary: Following a lodge meeting Wednesday evening commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Constitution of Zarthan Lodge No. 105, A.F. and A.M., Ashcroft, Freemasons and their ladies, to the number of 163, sat down to a banquet in the community hall. The highlight of the banquet was the cutting of the birthday cake by Mr. D.B. Johnstone, M.B.E., of Chase. Mr. Johnstone, who is now 87 years of age, was the first Master of Zarthan Lodge, and on this occasion of the Silver Anniversary he was again presiding officer.
Can’t Beat ’Em: The Ashcroft tomato has always been a marvel and noted for its quality, size, and flavour. A few days ago one of the yellow variety weighing one pound five ounces was picked from a vine in a local garden. This may be a record and it may not. The specimen was solid, well formed, and without a blemish. More advertising for the Ashcroft tomato.
50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 13, 1973
Another Mysterious Fire At Lytton: Lytton women folk are once again finding it hard to get to sleep at night, since a home on the corner of Main and First Avenue was destroyed by fire in the early morning blaze on Saturday, Sept. 8. The residence was occupied by Mr. John Tilley.
$1,600 In Prize Money: The First Annual Non-Status Indian Ass’n. two-day mini rodeo was a real success. Even the weather cleared up and it was real warm for this time of year. There were 65 entries in the three events of Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Calf Roping. There was a very good turnout at the Open Air Dance on Saturday night. Percy Minnabarriet and his committee are to be congratulated for their efforts in bringing such a good show to Ashcroft, which will be an annual affair.
