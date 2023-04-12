In 1923, winter weather restricts travel on Cariboo road

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of April 1898 are unfortunately missing.

100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 14, 1923

Auto Travel On Part Of Cariboo Road Is Restricted For Time: For the first time in the history of the district, the Cariboo road has been closed by order of the district engineer to automobiles of 2,500 pounds weight and over. The restriction applies to the Cariboo road north of Clinton, and practically all tributary roads, and is being enforced presumably on account of the fact at this season of the year the roads are soft with melting snow, and susceptible to damage by motor traffic. The restriction bars practically all passenger autos, with the exception of Fords. Residents along the Cariboo road living in most cases a considerable distance from the PGE Railroad, with its one train a week service, are experiencing some inconveniences and are up in arms at what they describe as a serious handicap to their business. The Interior Transportation Co., Ltd., with a fleet of 1923 Studebaker cars, operating from Ashcroft, have been compelled to suspend operations pending the rescinding of the order.

Public Entertainment: For months past, a small group of local artists, representing some of the best and most promising vocal and instrumental talent, have been working hard at rehearsal in an effort to produce something new and novel in the way of public entertainment. It will take the form, and uphold the standard in costume, and versatility of programme, of a first class Pierrot entertainment.

Walhachin Dance: According to what we hear on the corner there will not be cars enough to take the bunch to the Walhachin dance this evening. Everybody seems to be going. The proceeds are to aid the Lady Minto Hospital, and a “hi yu” time is guaranteed. The Ashcroft orchestra will be there in full swing, and the dancing floor is second to none in B.C.

Radio Fuzzle: $20.25 was turned over to the secretary of the parent-teacher association, being the proceeds from the radio and dance at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Berry last week. Saturday night’s radio was a fuzzle — too much atmospherics — much to the chagrin of the operator. However, better luck next time. The machine has worked good every night since.

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 15, 1948

Clinton Preparing For Alexander: Official confirmation has been received of the visit to Clinton, Sunday May 16th, of Their Excellencies Viscount Alexander of Tunis, Governor-General of Canada, and Lady Alexander, and of their acceptance of an invitation to a public luncheon in the Clinton Memorial Hall. On arrival a Reception will be extended Their Excellencies on the Courthouse lawn. The Ashcroft and Clinton branches of the Canadian Legion will provide a special Guard of Honour. After His Excellency’s inspection of the guard of honour an Investiture will be held in the open for veterans who have yet to receive their decorations. The Vice-Regal party will then drive, by stage coach, to the hall where an informal luncheon will be served. Afterwards the party will re-enter the coach and drive to the Clinton Hotel, historic hostelry of Cariboo gold rush days. Shortly afterwards they will depart for Kamloops. Every provision will be taken to ensure that all children attending may witness the various ceremonies. Each will receive a flag and a souvenir program to mark the occasion.

Indian Children And Schooling: At a conference of the B.C. Arts and Welfare Society, the policy of Indian children attending white schools was brought up and discussed as a forward step. Mrs. Dorothy Parker, representing Okanagan Indians, told the conference that segregation was the greatest obstacle young Indians had to overcome. Said George Clutesi, widely known Indian artist of Alberni, “Attendance at the same schools is an enriching experience both for the Indian and the white children.” Mr. Clutesi frowned on residential schools for Indian children. “Separation from their parents kills incentive. The ultimate answer is for Indian children to live at home with their parents and attend day schools with white children.”

New Operator: Miss Phyllis Parke [Gray] has begun her training for a telephone operator in the local government office.

Spring?: Weather in the drybelt is still a problem. Usually by this time spring has arrived, vegetation has a good start, and trees are about in full leaf. Up to the present in Ashcroft there has been a frost or near frost every morning. Today, however, the weather has turned real springlike.

50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 12, 1973

Pollution Study Launched For Thompson River: A Federal-Provincial team of officials met in Kamloops on March 29 to investigate the presence of quantities of algae and foam in the Thompson. The group reviewed all existing information and made plans for detailed analysis of the data. Arrangements were also made to initiate an immediate program to sample physical, chemical, and biological parameters throughout the river system to pinpoint causes for the foam and algae growth. On the basis of existing data and knowledge, no single source or cause of the excessive algae growth and incidents of foam has been established.

Chief Cliff Kirkpatrick Elected For 5th Term: Cliff Kirkpatrick of the Cornwall [Ashcroft] reserve has been re-elected again, which is now his 5th year as Chief. Miss Shirley Spy is 1st Councillor, now on her 4th year, and Mr. Leslie Edmonds is 2nd Councillor, just new. Cliff was first elected Chief after his father Charles Kirkpatrick retired, and has done many things for his people as Chief and Band Manager. Cliff says “Wait and see what is still to come!”

Community Resources Meeting: The Ashcroft-Cache Creek and District Community Resource Council met on April 3. Mrs. Marion Baatz gave a full report on proposed usage of the old Lady Minto Hospital as a Community Resource Centre. Mrs. Baatz indicated that the following community service organizations were interested in shared usage of the old hospital: The Recreation Commission, the Guides, Kinsmen, Library, Native Counselling, Food Co-op, Daycare, Probation Officer, Youth Hostel, and Local 8, CAIMAW. A motion arising from the discussions and carried was “That we call a public meeting re: usage of the old hospital building after the notice of sale appears in the Journal.”

Cache Creek Chamber Of Commerce: No action or response was forthcoming as yet regarding school crossings on the Trans-Canada Highway [in Cache Creek] despite the fact that several letters had been written to Victoria. The busy season will soon be here when some 28,000 to 36,000 vehicles will be passing through our village every day, and while parents and teachers instruct children about traffic, remember children are children and are carefree and less careful than adults. The members felt that overpasses were the best solution.

Blasting At Walhachin: Still the blasting for rip-rap continues in Walhachin. While the reject pile seems to protect West Walhachin from both the sound and the vibration of the blasts, East Walhachin, which appears to straddle a fault line, still leaps and dances about several times a week. One particularly heavy blast last week broke one window at Cordewener’s, peppered Allarie’s house with small rocks, and caused seven of Sid Plummer’s baby chicks to commit suicide. Won’t it be nice when it is all finished? Remember the sounds of silence? No screeching “cat”, growling loader, or thumping “jack hammer”.

Bicycle Road-eo: The 2nd annual Children’s Bicycle “Road-eo” sponsored by the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Voluntary Firemen will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday the 13th of May at the Cache Creek Village Park. The educational aspect of the “Road-eo” as well as the written test will be administered by the staff of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Elementary Schools, in conjunction with the RCMP. Remember YOU as parents are responsible for the manner in which YOUR child rides a bicycle.

