In 1946, Cache Creek prepares for the arrival of electric light

Photo of members of the Ashcroft Speed Swim Club from the Aug. 12, 1971 issue of the Journal. The cutline reads “1st row: Fiona West, Janice LaPointe, Audrey Lowe, Colleen Bundus, Kim Woodbury, Lyn Boomer, Tracey Robins, Marcus Lowe. 2nd row: Mike Manning, Darrel Nadeau, Darlene Quesnel, Donald Pears, ….., Doug Morrison, Timmy Askiastall, ….., Allen Miller, Keith Erickson, ….., Don Weatherley. 3rd row: Coach Linda Savage, Billy Anderson, Susan Boomer, Christine Massey, Donna Mazurkewich, Kelly Morrison, Verna McAbee, Allan Boomer, Tony West, Joey Mazurkewich, Doug Masey. 4th row: Rosa Noble, Jo-Ann Lapointe, Stearn Fredrickson, Mike Pears, Grant Overton, Dennis Johnson, Mike Morrison, Glen Tegart, Brett Nadeau. There are other members missing and others pictured names not known.” (All names are spelled here as per the original cutline; apologies 50 years later for any errors.) (Photo credit: Journal archives) News of a major find of copper ore at Bethlehem Copper in Highland Valley near Ashcroft, from the Aug. 19, 1971 issue of the Journal. (Photo credit: Journal archives) Ashcroft Swimathon results from the Aug. 12, 1971 issue of the Journal. The cutline reads “Pictured are Fireman Terry Porter, left, Corp. Murray Morrison, centre, and Fireman Oscar Johansen. The Ashcroft Volunteer Firemen’s Association sponsored the members of the local R.C.M.P. in the recent Swimathon. The Firemen agreed to pay 1 cent per lap per member on our roster the day of the Swimathon. Const. Boyle swam for the R.C.M.P. and made 96 laps. Calculated out this came to $22.08 which the Firemen owed. Firemen Terry Porter and Oscar Johansen were delegated by the Association to roundup 2,208 pennies to pay off this debt which was done, as above, on August 4th.” (Photo credit: Journal archives) Progress on the new Ashcroft arena, from the Aug. 12, 1971 issue of the Journal. The cutline reads “Pictured above compared to last week’s pix of the arena shows what can be accomplished with volunteer labour if the will to help is there. More help is needed so give of your spare time … it’s for the kids, but you can bet everyone will use it!” (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: AUG. 15 and 22, 1896

FISHING PARTY (1): A party composed of Miss Katie Newland, Miss Ethel Reynolds and Frank L. Reynolds left early this morning for a days fishing at the lake in Highland Valley. It will probably take them a day to go and return, but we bet they catch a large number of fish as they have never failed to on one of their other trips. We hope they will have a pleasant day. Will give full particulars next issue.

FISHING PARTY (2): A party of three left town last Saturday — four o’clock in the morning — fishing excursion — lake — Highland valley — fifteen miles — Returned eleven o’clock at night — no fish — tired — hungry — sore — cranky — horses played out — Highland valley is now fifty miles — didn’t find lake.

100 YEARS AGO: AUG. 12 and 19, 1921

MINING NEWS: M.J. Cameron, of Vancouver, is developing a copper property in Highland Valley known as the Kathleen. Much difficulty is experienced in the Highland for want of transportation, although it is one of the most promising copper camps in the province.

LANDSLIDE BLOCKS THOMPSON RIVER NEAR ASHCROFT: A landslide with about half a mile frontage came down without warning on the west side of the Thompson river at Basque, about six miles south of Ashcroft on Saturday morning last, and has changed completely the aspect of the country in that section, it is reported. The river was entirely blocked, and several miles up stream a rise of about twelve feet took place. No damage was done to either the C.P.R. or the C.N.R., fortunately, as the two lines follow parallel along the east side of the river at the point where the slide occurred. The Hammond ranch at Basque is the scene of the landslide, and, during the afternoon the ground was still falling down at intervals. At this writing no damage to the right-of-way, or to traffic is reported from either railway.

75 YEARS AGO: AUG. 10 and 17, 1946

796 FOREST FIRES SO FAR THIS YEAR: A total of 796 forest fire outbreaks have cost B.C. $84,518 so far this year, forest branch officials revealed at Victoria. The figures compare with those up to August 1 last year, which show 878 outbreaks costing $68,479 to overcome. Officials pointed out that heavy rains this season have helped to keep forest hazards at a minimum although the province has just passed through one dangerous period. They added that August is often a dangerous month for forest fires, and urged the public to remember the danger is not over. [As of Aug. 1, 2021 there had been 1,275 wildfires reported in the province this year.]

CACHE CREEK TO GET ELECTRIC LIGHT: Poles are being placed along the road from the Ashcroft Water, Electric power plant on the Bonaparte in preparation for the installation of a power and light line to Cache Creek. Cedar poles are being imported for the work at a cost, we understand, of approximately $10 each. They will run along the Boston Flat, and Cache Creek will be put on an up-to-date basis, so far as electric light is concerned. The installation will include not only the T.U. Auto Camp and homes there, but will take in the surrounding farms.

“ASHCROFT” POTATOES: Mr. Mike Leigh, local agent for the B.C. Interior Vegetable Marketing Board, is a booster for Ashcroft. Recently the Board shipped him a supply of sacks branded “Drybelt Potatoes” for shipping local spuds. He immediately objected and informed the Board that he wanted the name “Ashcroft” included on the brand to denote that they were grown in Ashcroft. That is the right patriotic spirit, and he was advised he would have his own way. In olden times we were told it was bad breeding to blow ones’ own horn. Today the one who shouts the loudest does the most business.

NEW ROUTE: Ashcroft businesses notice quite a difference in business since the cut-off has been opened behind Elephant mountain.

50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 12 and 19, 1971

CACHE CREEK SCHOOL DEBRIS DISAPPEARING: Casadio and Son Holding Co. Ltd. has been awarded the contract to clean up the debris of the recent Cache Creek school fire. This work will be completed by August 17th. On August 18th, Atco Industries of Calgary will commence moving six portable classrooms onto the Cache Creek school site and 2 more units onto the Ashcroft Secondary site… The Board of School Trustees, immediately after the fire, commissioned their architects to proceed with new plans and specifications for rebuilding the school, using cement block construction rather than wood frame. These plans are proceeding favourably and the new construction should be in progress by early fall.

OLD AGE PENSIONERS SEEK HOSPITAL FOR HOME: The Ashcroft and Cache Creek Old Age Pensioners Organization has set their sights on using the most modern wing of Lady Minto Hospital for a senior citizens rest and convalescent home once the new hospital is in use… The group, formed in November 1970 under the leadership of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Langler of Scotty Creek, is drawing public support to its ambition by circulating a petition throughout the area extending from Spences Bridge to Savona and north to Clinton.

BETHLEHEM DISCOVERS NEW ORE BODY: A report released this morning in Vancouver by Patrick M. Reynolds, president of Bethlehem Copper Corporation Ltd., advised shareholders that a major ore discovery had been made on the Company’s Highland Valley property. In his report the president stated: “Our Exploration Department has discovered an important copper ore zone approximately two miles southeast of our mill in Highland Valley… It is too early to estimate ore tonnage but indications are that the deposit will be of substantial proportions.”

LYTTON LIONS HELP LILLOOET FIRE VICTIMS WITH DONATIONS: A goodwill caravan consisting of 5 vehicles loaded with household furniture, clothing, bedding and cooking utensils, left for Lillooet on Sunday, after Lytton Lions assembled a work crew to collect donations of articles on Saturday night. Excellent response was given by local citizens and the Parish Hall at Lytton soon was partly filled with useful articles for the burned out folk at Lillooet.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal History