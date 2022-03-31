In 1947, a Cache Creek pioneer is keeping the town on the map

‘Ashcroft Firemen’s Pushathon Huge Success’ (March 30, 1972): ‘Pictured with bed from left to right are: Gordon Matthews, Joe Lomond (back), Roy Crooks, Don Habermehl, Al Peterson, Bob Rodford, Morley Zant, Bill Manderson (front).’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Bonaparte 4-H Beef Club Winners Of Awards’ (March 30, 1972): ‘(from l) Karen Nilsson; Susan Rolph; Marion Christian; Norene Parke.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Mayor MacLean Swears In C.C.R.&A.S. Officers At Cache Creek’ (March 30, 1972): ‘Left to right: Mayor Art MacLean; Secretary Murray McIntyre; Booking Agent Ivy Smith; Vice-president John Jacobson; President Dennis Meier. The swearing-in ceremony was held in C.C. Community Hall March 23. The members made plans for a Hard Times Dance to be held in the hall April 28 … an evening of fun and dancing.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 3, 1897

Sporting News: The young men of this town are organizing a lacrosse and football team. Ashcroft has plenty of material to work with, good grounds, and always fine weather, so with these advantages, and good steady practice, will have two of the best teams in the interior. Look out neighbouring towns for challenges this summer!

Amateur Dramatics: A meeting of the Amateur Dramatic Society was held Tuesday evening. It was decided at that meeting to put on, as soon as possible, a very pretty play, entitled “The Turkish Bath”. Next Monday evening the performers will hold their first rehearsal, and it is hoped that all members will turn out to the practices, and make this the most interesting event of the season.

Heavy Snow: Mr. F.C. Lawrence returned by Tuesday’s stage from Quesnelle Forks, having swung around the circle from Lillooet on his way up. He reports the snow as being from four to five feet deep in the vicinity of the Forks of Quesnelle, which assures the placer mines of that section of a supply of water for hydraulicking. This maketh glad the heart of the placer miners, for a slight snowfall means a short season.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 31, 1922

Dope Traffic In Prince Rupert: Police Commissioner Macdonald declared, at a meeting of the commission last night, that dope had recently been passed around at a dance in this city [Prince Rupert]. He had been told of this by a young lady who witnessed the act. The commissioner said that he believed there were a number of well dressed young men about town with no visible means of support, who, he believed, were plying the dope trade. It was decided by the commission to institute a drive against the dope traffic here, and clean the undesirables out of the city.

Clinton Clippings: It is a sure sign of spring, when the road men begin to gather in town.

Mapping The Route To Whitewater: A map is being got up by Mr. A.F. Burns of Clinton, who, in this respect, is representing the business interests of this section of the province, insofar as pointing out the way to the new Whitewater mines. In a communication received at this office from Mr. Burns, he says in part: “I have got up a map, the object of which is to divert the flood of travel to Ashcroft and Clinton, thence by auto over the Cariboo road and the Clinton-Hanceville road to Whitewater and Cedar Creek — Whitewater is just about due west of Pavilion.”

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 3, 1947

Cache Creek: Bert Collins of Cache Creek, pioneer there, has gone modern. He has had McLean’s huge bulldozer up there for the past two days levelling his land. The once uneven landscape near the site of his store is now levelled out from a one or two acre piece of land to five acres of good garden soil which will grow anything. The bulldozer whittled down hills and filled in holes in a couple of days which would have taken man and team years. Bert is a progressive sort of fellow. He has plans for beautification of the landscape at the old original site of Cache Creek, and intends to modernize the surroundings. His faith in Cache Creek is solid and during his years of living there has done a lot to keep that old Hudson Bay post on the map. You have done a grand job Bert, and congratulations are in order.

Clinton Ball May 8-9 Other Activities: Clintonites are once again making preparations for their annual ball. This historic event, this year the 79th, is one of the oldest celebrations of its kind in B.C. Pioneers are reminiscing once more about the days when people came from near and far, by team and sleigh as the ball of the early days was held in the winter time. Many and varied are the stories one hears — but of one thing you can be certain, they are all told with enthusiasm. The celebrations this year are to extend over two days — May 8th and 9th. Gala preparations are being made. There is to be a monster dance each night. The hall is being greatly enlarged to accommodate the anticipated crowd. The main features of the second day are to be a “March of Time” parade, a school parade followed by the crowning of the May Queen, the traditional may pole and other May Day celebrations. The Rod and Gun club are sponsoring a trap shoot for the men. Sports will be held throughout the day. There will be fun for one and all, old and young.

Board Of Trade Annual Banquet: Mr. R.W. Kennedy, guest speaker, dealt at length on the tourist industry and its promotion. He said we have a priceless asset in beauty, colour, grandeur of mountain scenery, and climate. Ashcroft is prominent throughout the entire history of B.C. and is in the heart of the cattle country. We should promote modern highways, necessary to attract possible thousands to replace the hundreds who now come. The scenery throughout the Fraser, Shuswap, Okanagan, and Cariboo country is equal to anything found in California. Mr. Kennedy went on to say that every bump in the road brings a groan from the tourist. We must cultivate a reputation for hospitality and give good value for the tourist dollar and we will soon have boosters. Better resources, better accommodation for tourists is necessary, and cooperation should be emphasized. We should aggressively follow a forward policy and must present a definite plan of improvements to gain results from the government.

Canning Sugar Dates: The Ration Administration of the Prices Board announce that the first five coupons for canning sugar will become valid on May 15th. They will be “Y” coupons 1 to 5 inclusive, each good for one pound of sugar. Second allotment of canning sugar will become valid on July 17th when “Y” coupons 6 to 10 inclusive may be used. These coupons are also available for purposes other than canning or for preserves.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 30, 1972

Bonaparte 4H Annual Meeting: The annual Bonaparte 4-H Beef Club Banquet and awards night was held at the Bar Q Guest Ranch last Saturday night, when all enjoyed deep-fried chicken and all the trimmings. Receiving awards were: Karen Nilsson, Royal Bank Trophy for Best Calf in Club; Susan Rolph, Huston-Hollinger Trophy for Beef Judging, and the Cache Creek Chamber of Commerce Trophy for Highest Club Achievement; Marion Christian, Bar Q Trophy for Showmanship, and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal Trophy for High Carcass Steer; Norene Parke, Interior Provincial Fair (Armstrong) Trophy for Top Showmanship at their fair last season in 4-H Clubs participating.

Loon Lake: The residents of the Loon Lake Road from the Highway to the head of the lake are participating in a Family Fun Fest, Sat., April 1st. Proceeds from this project are to go to the new Ashcroft and District General Hospital. The Loon Lake Rd. Ratepayers’ Association have donated the use of the hall and funds to cover the cost of prizes. It is hoped ALL residents will cooperate in this and other events for the same purpose. On April 1st the program will include games, bake sale, blind auction, refreshments, and dancing to start at 7:30 p.m. The Loon Lake Rd. Community raised more money per capita than any other area for the TV Society. The hope is that they can unite and do the same for the hospital.

Lornex: Construction of the Lornex Mining Corp. loading ramp [in Ashcroft] is progressing quickly. Made of steel and cement makes it very permanent looking. The old CPR section houses were all taken down last year and the spur loading ramp is being built there.



