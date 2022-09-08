In 1947, an Ashcroft visitor is not impressed by what he sees

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 11, 1897
Old Timer: Mr. James Leighton, the newly appointed Superintendent of the B.C. Express Company, is an old timer, having lived in this vicinity for the past thirty years or more and is a thorough business man and as good a judge of stock as any man, probably, in British Columbia. Mr. Leighton has many friends and should make a thorough success as manager of the extensive business of the above company. Mrs. Leighton and family will continue to reside on the home place 20 miles from Ashcroft, near Savona. We learn that Mr. A. Irwin of Nicola, has succeeded Mr. Leighton as Indian Agent.
Gold Brick: By B.C. Express there arrived in Ashcroft last Tuesday a gold brick from the Cariboo mine, the value of which was $61,987, the second wash up of the celebrated mine for the season. The total output will be something over $150,000 for the season.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 9, 1922
Walhachin Notes: The rush of work is beginning now, and every available man and woman will be hard at work. The apples on the Barnes orchard is a very heavy crop, while the tomatoes and vegetables at the Anglesey ranch leave nothing to be desired.
Ashcroft Locals: The ice cream parlour of Mr. Praegar on Fourth street was pilfered on Sunday night. Some cigarettes and chocolates were taken. Entrance was gained by the side door which the thieves broke down.
Clinton Clippings: The first frost of the season in Clinton nipped all the flowers.
75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 11, 1947
Spences Bridge: School children here are wondering why they have been allowed an extra two weeks holiday, especially the small fry who are tired of “nothing to do” and are anxious to get at those ABCs. It is said that a bear has been invading the fruit orchards here, the first time they’ve come so near, and the old timers predict a hard and an early winter.
Lytton Notes: Some of the pupils have been sent home for two weeks due to the polio epidemic, especially those who have been to Vancouver just before school started.
Land Of Fruit And Honey: In a copy of the August 21st issue of the Aylmer Express published in Aylmer, Ontario, a writer says “You simply must see the Cariboo.” He seems to have been most impressed with Lytton, but he touches on Ashcroft, Merritt, and Lillooet. The town of Ashcroft, he says, is “three miles off the highway. You spiral down barren hills, slip across the Thompson, and there you are.” His next remarks are not so complimentary: “The buildings are old and weather-beaten, lacking paint.” We don’t think it was so bad as that.
50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 7, 1972
Lytton News: Tourists and local residents are remarking how nice and clean Main Street looks these days with a new paving job completed. Local folks are also complaining about the Kumsheen Cafe, having changed its name to Stampede Cafe.
Swim Pool News: The Ashcroft Swim Pool is now closed. Since I could not find any previous records for the swim pool, the following figures may prove to be fantastic. According to my daily records, 33,337 people walked through the gates to swim in the large pool. Yes, your pool has been used a little bit! Maybe in the years to come, that number will increase with a larger program. Till we meet again, remember: play it safe this winter — watch out for ice accidents. Better Safe Than Sorry! Hap Watson, Pool Supervisor.
Do you want to read more from the Journal archives? An expanded version of this story is available on the Journal website at https://www.ashcroftcachecreekjournal.com/.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter