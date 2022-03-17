In 1947, Ashcroft cannery tomato juice is cream of the crop

(March 16, 1972): “Lornex pump plant south of Ashcroft on Thompson River will pump water 20 miles up to their mine in Highland Valley.” [The pump house is still there, but is no longer in regular use.] (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 20, 1897

Unauthorized Train Travellers: On Thursday’s passenger train going east, five tramps who had been already ejected once from the train near Lytton, attempted to again board the train and were warned off by Conductor Forrest. One of the toughs threw a rock which struck the end of the car and glancing off, struck Mr. Forrest on the head, inflicting an ugly wound; had the stone struck fairly it would have killed him without a doubt. The toughs were heading this way, and we may expect them soon to visit the back doors of the houses in Ashcroft, asking for a meal. Street work, with ball and chain, is a very good job for such chaps.

Emigrant Question: Can you explain to us how it is or why it is necessary for our Government to pay Mr. Vernon $5,000 per annum to act as an emigrant agent? Instead of paying that amount to a man to induce a few, we might say emigrants to come to British Columbia would it not be far better to spend that amount in aiding poor settlers who are already in the country, farmers on the Chilliwack, for instance, who have lost all their crops in former years by the floods? Many of these old settlers find themselves loaded down with a debt which they never can redeem and in their declining years are liable to lose their homes.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 17, 1922

Modern Teaching: A course in the repair and maintenance of motor cars is now a feature of at least one American college. Its students, instead of swimming to knowledge, Ford it.

Spreading Their Wings: The merchants of Kamloops have struck upon a novel idea in their efforts, not only to increase their trade, but to expand their territory as well. They have launched themselves forth in a campaign which is to be called “The Kamloops Monthly Sales Day”, and the merchants pledge themselves to “offer genuine bargains only”. All of which, we admit, is very good as far as it goes. But the Kamloops merchants are going to do more than that, they are going further. They are about to spread their wings over territory which is claimed by other retail merchants who pay licences to do business in each territory. Listen: “In connection with the plan to realize Kamloops’ possibilities as the big trading centre of the southern interior, in fact, an integral part of the plan, is a broad advertising campaign covering the territory bounded on the east by the eastern limits of Salmon Arm, on the west by Lytton, and embracing the lower Cariboo.” In view of the above campaign, it would appear to be up to the Ashcroft merchants to meet the invader, not only in spirit but in price, and demonstrate to the people of Ashcroft that they too are doing their best to “reduce the cost of living”.

75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 20, 1947

Ashcroft Tomato Juice Is Tops: At a meeting of the British Columbia Canners’ Association held in Vancouver the week of February 17th to 22nd, it was revealed that Ashcroft tomato juice, put up at the Ashcroft cannery, topped all other juice processed in the province at the annual “cutting” inspection in Vancouver, when cans were opened and judged as to weight, taste, flavour, colour, and workmanship. Ashcroft tomato juice marked “fancy” on the can was so good they have now marked it “extra fancy”.

Ashcroft Locals: George’s Meat Market has now installed a fine new Frigidaire Showcase which gives the store a very modernistic appearance.

Table Syrup Off Ration List: Table syrups were removed from the ration list, the Wartime Prices and Trade Board announced Sunday. Removal of ration controls on syrups will release more sugar coupons for Canadian housewives, who will also get a 14 per cent increase in sugar rationing as of April 1.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 16, 1972

Rebuilding Of Cache Creek School To Commence: The rebuilding [of the portion of the Cache Creek School lost in the fire last June] is to commence immediately. The school will be rebuilt in a westerly direction, be of concrete block, and have roof-top gas heating-cooling units. Herrick Construction advised that this school will be rebuilt in time for school opening this September.

Hospital Donation: The Ashcroft and District General Hospital Ladies Auxiliary [will] furnish a four bed ward in the new Ashcroft and District Hospital for $2,700, and also supply six television sets for $720. These will be available for rental use to patients during their stay in the hospital. It is hoped that the official opening of the new hospital will be Saturday, April 29.

Mine Set To Open: Lornex Mining Corporation Ltd. reported that despite unusually severe winter weather and spring breakup conditions, the Lornex project is essentially on schedule in relation to planned start-up in the second quarter of 1972. The Lornex open pit copper molybdenum mine is being developed in Highland Valley. The permanent workforce at year end was 300, about 56 per cent of the current estimated required final total of 550. A total of 37,661,000 tons of material had been removed by year end, about 72 per cent of pre-production requirements.



