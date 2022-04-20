In 1947, Ashcroft Legion Branch #113 Women’s Auxiliary formed

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 24, 1897
Fraser River Placers: The Fraser river, above Boston Bar, is about as good a mining proposition just now as could be desired, according to the statement of C.H. Oleson, a mining engineer of Tacoma. “Not for twenty years have there been so many placer mines on the Fraser as this year,” said Mr.Oleson. “The river is lined above Boston bar with miners, and they are finding coarse gold in considerable quantities. One man took out $164 in a day, and many of the Indians and Chinamen working them are panning out from $10 to $12 a day.” [In 1897, the average working man could expect to be paid between $1.25 and $2 per day, depending on the trade and their level of skill.]
Football Match: The football match this afternoon, at Bunchgrass Park, between Ashcroft vs. Clinton, promises to be an interesting affair. The ball will be kicked off at 5 o’clock sharp, play to last one hour. The business houses have promised to let off all hands in time to watch the match.
100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 21, 1922
Ashcroft Water: Consumers of water will please take notice that the use of water for irrigating purposes is restricted to the following hours during the season: Morning: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Afternoon and Evening: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Canadian Indian: Do you know how many Indians there are in Canada? The population is 105,998. The number shows a steady, if slight, increase. They are found in every province, representing hundreds of tribes and branches, on 1,625 reserves. The Canadian Indian made a splendid record during the war, more than 4,000 enlisting out of 15,000 of military age, and many wonderful records of heroism are to their credit. Indian cash gifts to war funds totalled nearly $50,000.
75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 24, 1947
Ashcroft To Have Swimming Pool: At a meeting of all those interested in a swimming pool for Ashcroft, last Monday evening, it was decided to go ahead and build one. The site will be across the river at the corner of the Wing Wo Lung farm [near what is now Tingley Street by the bridge]. George Loy kindly donated a 100 square foot piece of property for the pool and MacLean Construction will donate a bulldozer to dig the hole.
Legion W.A. Formed Here: Ashcroft has now a Women’s Auxiliary to Canadian Legion Branch No. 113. The initial meeting of the newly formed organization was held on Thursday evening last.
Annual Meeting Of Business Women: The annual meeting of the Ashcroft Business and Professional Women’s Club in the form of a supper meeting was held in the United Church hall on April 16. President: Miss Zena Willey. Vice-president: Revd. Dr. Norah L. Hughes.
The Biggest Fish Ever Caught Here: Probably the biggest fish taken out of the Thompson river [at Ashcroft] was the one lugged home by Doug Sherwood on Tuesday of this week. It was a Kamloops trout weighing eleven and a half pounds. It sure was a beauty. Doug says he caught it down the river about two miles. When the news got around, a large number of sportsmen dug out the old pole and headed for the river, but we did not hear any the size of the one above was brought in.
Speed Limit On Canyon Road: A new speed limit of 35 m.p.h. is in effect on the Trans-Canada Highway between Yale and Lytton.
50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 20, 1972
Five Candidates Vie For Annual Stampede Queen: There are five candidates vying for the honour of being Stampede Queens for 1972 at the Ashcroft and District Stampede. The candidates chosen are Sheila Booth, Penny Cumming, Roberta Morgan, and Cheryl Oliver, all of whom attend Ashcroft Secondary School, and Nelda Stocking, who is employed at Robbie’s Motel. The girls will be judged and selected in numerous ways, including poise, personality, speaking ability, horsemanship, and of course ticket sales. All candidates receive from their sponsors a lovely western outfit and material with which to sew a formal gown. Linda Blakeborough of Ashcroft is making a much appreciated contribution of free hairstyling to the candidates for any events they may attend.
Non-Status Indians Hold Meeting: The first general meeting of the British Columbia Association of Non-Status Indians was held at Tom Johnston’s on Sunday, April 16. The officers are Percy Minnabarriet, President, and Neil Cameron, Vice-president. The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Local 139 is jointly run by an elected board of directors. This Association was formed two years ago by a group of people interested in furthering the advancement of Indians having left their reserve, or Indian women who have married white men and consequently lost their native privileges. The association offers help to the aged and young people.
