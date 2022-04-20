In 1947, Ashcroft Legion Branch #113 Women’s Auxiliary formed

‘Queen Candidates For Ashcroft Rodeo June 24, 25’ (April 20, 1972): (from l) Nelda Stocking, Cheryl Oliver, Sheila Booth, Penny Cumming, Roberta Morgan. (Photo credit: Journal archives) (April 20, 1972): ‘Rough coating is being laid on Ashcroft streets in preparation for permanent hard surfacing.’ The picture was taken beside St. Gerrard’s Catholic Church at the corner of 6th and Brink Streets, looking west. (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 24, 1897

Fraser River Placers: The Fraser river, above Boston Bar, is about as good a mining proposition just now as could be desired, according to the statement of C.H. Oleson, a mining engineer of Tacoma. “Not for twenty years have there been so many placer mines on the Fraser as this year,” said Mr.Oleson. “The river is lined above Boston bar with miners, and they are finding coarse gold in considerable quantities. One man took out $164 in a day, and many of the Indians and Chinamen working them are panning out from $10 to $12 a day.” [In 1897, the average working man could expect to be paid between $1.25 and $2 per day, depending on the trade and their level of skill.]

Football Match: The football match this afternoon, at Bunchgrass Park, between Ashcroft vs. Clinton, promises to be an interesting affair. The ball will be kicked off at 5 o’clock sharp, play to last one hour. The business houses have promised to let off all hands in time to watch the match.

100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 21, 1922

Ashcroft Water: Consumers of water will please take notice that the use of water for irrigating purposes is restricted to the following hours during the season: Morning: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Afternoon and Evening: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cariboo Auto Drivers Forming Organization: Auto drivers on the Cariboo road are organizing for the purpose of giving a more efficient service to the travelling public. The organization is also designed to eliminate jostling for passengers and the making of long trips with only one or two fares. The drivers will have offices at Ashcroft, Clinton, Lac La Hache, 105-Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Hanceville, and Whitewater. One man will keep in touch by telephone with all the offices to ascertain where the drivers are. No man is to make long trips without a full load.

The Canadian Indian: Do you know how many Indians there are in Canada? The population is 105,998. The number shows a steady, if slight, increase. They are found in every province, representing hundreds of tribes and branches, on 1,625 reserves. The Canadian Indian made a splendid record during the war, more than 4,000 enlisting out of 15,000 of military age, and many wonderful records of heroism are to their credit. Indian cash gifts to war funds totalled nearly $50,000.

Women Doctors: Two women physicians will be dispensed with by the Vancouver school board in an effort to reduce expenses. Thus the women doctor gets another setback.

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 24, 1947

Ashcroft To Have Swimming Pool: At a meeting of all those interested in a swimming pool for Ashcroft, last Monday evening, it was decided to go ahead and build one. The site will be across the river at the corner of the Wing Wo Lung farm [near what is now Tingley Street by the bridge]. George Loy kindly donated a 100 square foot piece of property for the pool and MacLean Construction will donate a bulldozer to dig the hole.

Legion W.A. Formed Here: Ashcroft has now a Women’s Auxiliary to Canadian Legion Branch No. 113. The initial meeting of the newly formed organization was held on Thursday evening last.

Annual Meeting Of Business Women: The annual meeting of the Ashcroft Business and Professional Women’s Club in the form of a supper meeting was held in the United Church hall on April 16. President: Miss Zena Willey. Vice-president: Revd. Dr. Norah L. Hughes.

The Biggest Fish Ever Caught Here: Probably the biggest fish taken out of the Thompson river [at Ashcroft] was the one lugged home by Doug Sherwood on Tuesday of this week. It was a Kamloops trout weighing eleven and a half pounds. It sure was a beauty. Doug says he caught it down the river about two miles. When the news got around, a large number of sportsmen dug out the old pole and headed for the river, but we did not hear any the size of the one above was brought in.

Speed Limit On Canyon Road: A new speed limit of 35 m.p.h. is in effect on the Trans-Canada Highway between Yale and Lytton.

50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 20, 1972

Five Candidates Vie For Annual Stampede Queen: There are five candidates vying for the honour of being Stampede Queens for 1972 at the Ashcroft and District Stampede. The candidates chosen are Sheila Booth, Penny Cumming, Roberta Morgan, and Cheryl Oliver, all of whom attend Ashcroft Secondary School, and Nelda Stocking, who is employed at Robbie’s Motel. The girls will be judged and selected in numerous ways, including poise, personality, speaking ability, horsemanship, and of course ticket sales. All candidates receive from their sponsors a lovely western outfit and material with which to sew a formal gown. Linda Blakeborough of Ashcroft is making a much appreciated contribution of free hairstyling to the candidates for any events they may attend.

Non-Status Indians Hold Meeting: The first general meeting of the British Columbia Association of Non-Status Indians was held at Tom Johnston’s on Sunday, April 16. The officers are Percy Minnabarriet, President, and Neil Cameron, Vice-president. The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Local 139 is jointly run by an elected board of directors. This Association was formed two years ago by a group of people interested in furthering the advancement of Indians having left their reserve, or Indian women who have married white men and consequently lost their native privileges. The association offers help to the aged and young people.

Must Carry Firearms Licence: The local Conservation Officer of the Fish and Wildlife Branch would like to advise all residents of the area that as of April 1st, 1972, any person who carries a firearm (rifle or shotgun) is now required to have either a valid hunting licence or a valid firearms licence. The new firearm licence that has come into effect this year is an attempt to control the rising misuse of firearms by persons who are not hunting. It is not necessary to have both licences but either one is required if you are going to carry a firearm. The new licence does NOT allow a person to hunt any wildlife. This includes the shooting of coyotes, wolves, or any big game or game birds.



