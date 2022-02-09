In 1947, there is a call for full equality for First Nations people

125 YEARS AGO: FEB. 13, 1897
Needed Improvements: Ashcroft proposes to ask the representatives of this section to join in securing from the government some much needed improvements: First, a graded school is a necessity. We have too many scholars (over 50, and the school rapidly growing) for one teacher, and we need of course a larger school house. Second, a Hospital should be maintained at this point. It is needed badly and would accommodate many serious cases which originate in this section or at different points up the Cariboo road.
Water Works: On Thursday Mr. Cleveland, a surveyor from Vancouver, began the preliminary survey for a pipe line from the spring across the river to Ashcroft, with the view of a water company bringing in a supply from the spring for town purposes. It was found that the spring is 210 feet above the townsite which will give a good fire protection pressure. There is 50 inches of water running at any and all stages [and] would give in 24 hours nearly 1,000,000 gallons, or with a town of 5,000 people, 200 gallons each per day. We do not expect Ashcroft to have 5,000 people for some time to come, so there is no question of the abundance of the supply.
Social Dance: Charley McGee, chief of the Indians on the reservation near Ashcroft, gave a social dance to a number of his friends Tuesday evening, the occasion being the opening of his new residence recently built.
100 YEARS AGO: FEB. 10, 1922
Coming Bazaar: Keep in mind the coming bazaar to be held under the auspices of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Lady Minto Hospital on the evening of March 22nd, which includes a sumptuous supper from 6 to 8 p.m., musical programme, a mystic bran tub, a sewing booth, a home-made cookery stall, imported plants and cut flowers, and home-made French candies. There will also be three raffles and the holder of each 50 cent ticket will be entitled to a chance on all three numbers: No. 1 Ladies hand-knitted fawn Tuxedo sweater coat, trimmed with green beads; No. 2 Ladies hand-knitted black and white scarf; No. 3 Ladies hand-knitted pink and white dressing jacket.
Look For Rush In Spring: Motor-car operators in passenger service throughout Cariboo are making extensive preparations for the expected inrush of people into those parts early next summer. One man has already equipped himself with two new cars capable of carrying sixteen passengers.
Cold Spell: The long continued cold spell is becoming serious for many of the local water service pipes. A number froze during the past few days, so that this is a time to be on friendly terms with your nearest neighbour.
75 YEARS AGO: FEB. 13, 1947
Landing Strip Needed For Air Safety: We should petition the government to put back into use the old 3,000 foot landing strip that the Ashcroft Estates, under Cornwall management, that was allowed to be used as an emergency field, which was used to the number of over 300 landings and take offs without accident.
Clinton: Clinton Hockey Club sponsored an Ice Carnival last Friday evening. Despite the extreme cold many turned out to watch the grand march, races, square dance and broom hockey, and to enjoy hot dogs and coffee.
Indians And The Franchise: To many it can never be thoroughly understood why our native Indians, the original owners of Canada, have not been granted the franchise, but have always been classed as wards of the government [and have been] absolutely ignored in the matter of administrating the country’s affairs. Up to the present time the Indian has enjoyed none of those social privileges or benefits accorded his white neighbours. They have no vote and no representation in any parliament in the Dominion of Canada. For many years the Indian has fought these injustices but his voice has not been heard. Some unjust features of Indian administration are that Indian agents are too often chosen from men who have little or no background or sympathy for the Indian. Another mistake was placing the matter of Indian education in the hands of the church instead of with the provincial department of education. The Indian should be granted real Canadian citizenship with all the privileges, rights, benefits that are granted their white brothers and sisters.
50 YEARS AGO: FEB. 10, 1972
Ashcroft Fire Dept. To Hold Push-A-Thon: On March 26, 1972, the Ashcroft Volunteer Firemens Association will be pushing a hospital bed around Ashcroft and around Cache Creek and back. Estimated time five hours. Due to the fact that some of the department members are shift workers and will not be able to stay for the duration, we are requesting pledges on the department as a whole instead of as individual members. In order to make it easier for anyone wishing to pledge, pledges will be taken per hour, on a maximum of five hours. All proceeds will go to the Lady Minto Hospital equipment fund.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
AshcroftLocal History