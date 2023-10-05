In 1948, Lillooet is already rebuilding two months after fire

125 YEARS AGO: OCT. 1/OCT. 8, 1898
Building Delays: New buildings are being delayed on account of the lack of material. As soon as lumber that has been ordered arrives, several new buildings will be pushed along to completion.
The Man’s In Luck That Feasts On Duck: We have been most fortunate this season through the courtesy of our good neighbours, Messrs. Goss, Lehman, Haddock, and this week Messrs. Wm. Bailey and Marcus Bailey, having returned from a week’s hunt near the 70-Mile House with large bags of ducks and a number of geese. They report having had a very fortunate trip from a sportsman’s view. Besides all game eaten or given away, they brought home nearly 100 ducks and four geese.
Entertainment: It is to be hoped that something will be done at an early day to secure a [music] teacher and organize a band in Ashcroft. There is good material here for a band and we believe it could be made a success of.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 29/OCT. 6, 1923
Ashcroft Race Meet; Financially Not So Good But Socially Better: The Ashcroft sports of last week, although financially not so good as last year, were perhaps an improvement in a social way. All races were pulled off on scheduled time, and very little delay was noticeable between the various events, which was a feature very agreeable to the audience. The “Point-to-Point” race was unique and one which awakened much interest from the crowds which gathered. The total receipts including dances was about $950, as against double that amount last year.
“Safe, Sane, Scenic”: The Vancouver Automobile club is in receipt of a letter from a prominent resident of Hope, who is evidently a strong booster for the Hope-Princeton road to the interior. The envelope bears a large advertisement printed on the back. This occupies the whole space and reads: “Boost for the inter-provincial highway over the Hope to Princeton route. Sane — Safe — Scenic — No level crossings.”
75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 30/OCT. 7, 1948
Lillooet Rebuilds After Fire: Although cleaning-up operations are still going on, rebuilding is already in progress at Lillooet to replace the damage done by the fire that wiped out part of the business section of town on Sunday, Aug. 1. Burned-out merchants are arranging for replacements and have carpenters at work. Business as usual is the slogan and temporary quarters have been thrown up for storage of new stock and for retail business. The fire began at the west end of town and completely wiped out the business side of the street.
Lillooet Road In Good Shape: The “wagon road” up Hat Creek, through the Marble Canyon to Pavilion and along the Fraser to Lillooet, besides being the most scenic in B.C., is in splendid condition today, notwithstanding the damages done in spots by last spring’s abnormal floods. There has been a great deal of gravel surfacing done recently, and the entire road is perfectly safe for traffic, rain or shine. Compared to the Cariboo road from Cache Creek to Clinton it is a boulevard, although no paving has ever been done there from end to end. There are no corrugations and no chuck holes, and there seems to be no explanation offered why it is so free from those annoying features on unpaved roads.
Narrow Escape: Two men, names unknown, had narrow escapes from drowning in the Thompson river near the mouth of Nicomen creek about half way between Spences Bridge and Lytton on Tuesday afternoon. The men are said to have been stringing a cable across the river when the raft upset, throwing them into the stream. One swam across to safety, the other clung to the raft until saved. Dozens of cars gathered around Shaw Springs Auto Camp while the rescue was being made.
50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 27/OCT. 4, 1973
Ashcroft Village News: Members of the Ashcroft Library Association presented a breakdown of costs and benefits for the Village of Ashcroft if the Village were to enter into the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library System. The cost to the Village would be $3,794. Council endorsed the Thompson-Nicola/Cariboo Regional Library system in that amount without a referendum. Council had already received and filed a letter from the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library District advising that the Village of Ashcroft may enter the Library system by a resolution or through a special referendum.
Cache Creek Public Meeting: On Oct. 10, at 8 p.m., at the Cache Creek Hall a PUBLIC meeting will be held to discuss the governorship and future of the hall. Interest in the hall has been sadly lacking to the point where this meeting had to be called and a definite policy and decision has to be decided. So come out and help the few willing workers carrying the load for the community.
Walhachin News: In a chat with B.C. Tel the other day, they assured me they will deduct a percentage from our rental bills for the days we have been without telephone service. At the ending of the billing period you simply phone the business office (on their Zenith number, of course) and tell them how many days your phone has been out of order. They will tell you exactly how much to deduct from your bill. For those who haven’t been keeping track of the exact days, my calendar shows phones out September 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, and 17th.