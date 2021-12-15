In 1971, Santa announces Christmas Day sleigh rides in Ashcroft

‘Santa Claus Treats Children In Ashcroft Monday’ (Dec. 23, 1971): ‘Instead of coming via reindeer Santa Claus came by Skidoo to Ashcroft Monday afternoon and made the rounds of the whole Village including the hospital. Sponsors were Cozy’s Refrigeration, LJ Variety Store, and BB Superette. Pictured is Santa handing out treats.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Elected Mayor Of Lytton’ (Dec. 9, 1971): ‘Picture shows foster daughter Ja Ae, Miss Hazel Hill, and social worker Mr. You. Miss Hill was elected Mayor of Lytton last Saturday. She has just returned from a trip to Pusan, South Korea where she visited her foster daughter Kim Ja Ae where this picture was taken. Perhaps this is a first in B.C. for a lady Mayor. Congratulations.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Cache Creek Brownies Donate To Christmas Stocking Fund’ (Dec. 16, 1971): ‘Pictured are members of the First Pack, Cache Creek Brownies, who gathered at the Cache Creek Community Hall Tuesday afternoon for their Christmas party. This year the girls brought cash in the amount they would spend on their usually exchanged gifts, to donate to Vancouver’s Christmas Stocking Fund for needy families. Group raised $16. Congratulations!’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: DEC. 12 and 19, 1896

New Floor For Ashcroft Hall?: It is reported on good authority that the directors of the town hall have decided to put a new floor in their hall. This will be greatly appreciated by all who will attend the I.O.O.F. [Independent Order of Odd Fellows] Ball, which takes place in a few weeks, and there will be no chance of anyone coming away with their shoes full of splinters.

Cold Weather Affects Ranchers: Ranch men throughout Chilcotin, Cariboo and the vicinity of Ashcroft write in saying that the loss of cattle this season will be very large. Cold weather came on unexpectedly and found even those lucky ones who have feed sufficient, under ordinary circumstances, unprepared for it and their herds in the hills, scattered and hard to get together. Mild weather from now on may help things out, but a severe January and February will cause great losses. Beef cattle in the spring will be at a premium.

Arrest Made: John C. Johnson, a deranged Swede, was arrested by Constable Burr last week. Word was received to keep a lookout for him, he having stolen a robe from the premises of John Jane at Savonas. He was sent up under the vagrancy act for one month and was taken to Kamloops to receive medical attendance and will probably be sent to the asylum at New Westminster.

Dramatic Society: A meeting called for last Monday night to discuss the advisability of organizing an amateur dramatic society was duly held with a small attendance. The organizing of the society was thoroughly discussed and the name selected was the Ashcroft Amateur Dramatic Society. The practises will begin as soon as possible and if possible a minstrel show will be given about January 5th, 1897. Practice will be held next Friday and all members are requested to attend punctually and bring such musical instruments as will assist in the society. It is expected to give a series of entertainments this winter and there is no doubt but that they will be appreciated by the citizens of Ashcroft.

In Praise Of Ashcroft: To one who has been absent for the past few weeks Ashcroft has been doing itself good. A new two-storey building on G.E. Johnson’s lot for a shoe shop, harness shop and rooms for families overhead. The new building started next Gibson’s meat market on the Tingley lot; the new house being erected next to the Newland residence; the new and neat jeweler store and office of F.C. Lawrence, and various other improvements prove the activity of the thriving little village of Ashcroft. A good stock and agricultural country surrounds the town, and two of the best mineral districts in the world, Cariboo and Lillooet, are tributary and why should not the people have faith in the future of the town. And in addition the climate for health and comfort, fruits and cereals, is good and you will travel long and visit many lands before you will find a more genial lot of people than are its residents.

100 YEARS AGO: DEC. 9 and 16, 1921

Masquerade Dance: This is the night of the big masquerade dance in the town hall under the auspices of the Tennis Club. This promises to be one of the great events of the season in Ashcroft.

Latest Records: “His Master’s Voice” may be heard in Joe. Haddad’s jewelery store. Joe has taken the agency for the Victor gramophone and has a good stock of the latest records. The machine is a self-stop and the latest model.

Rebel Against Prices of Light And Water; Ashcroft Rate Payers Decide That $5.00 Per Month For Water, And 30 Cents Per K.W.H. Is Too Much: At a largely attended meeting of the Ashcroft rate payers held last Monday night in the town hall it was decided that Ashcroft is paying an exorbitant rate for light and water from the Ashcroft Water, Electric and Improvement Co. After a great deal of discussion which did not lead anywhere, and during which all agreed that something should be done, although all appeared to be more or less at sea, a committee of four was formed to look into the matter thoroughly. Rates in other towns in the immediate vicinity were cited such as Lillooet $2.00 per month for domestic water including irrigation privileges; and Lytton $1.50 per month for light covering a private home.

Quesnel Welcomes First P.G.E. Train; Supplies Were Running Short After Lapse In Service Since October 26: The first train to reach [Quesnel] since October 26 arrived last night at 9:30. Quesnel townspeople were assembled in force on the station platform. Its coming meant a great deal to everyone in this district. In other years the stores got in the supplies early in the fall, stocking enough to carry them through the winter, hauling only the extra necessary supplies that might be required by freight team from Prince George or the end of steel. This year they figured on getting their supplies by the P.G.E. as required. Although there has been no great shortage so far, had the train delayed much longer the merchants would have been compelled to utilize the old methods of hauling by freight team with the consequent cost to the people of from three and a half to five cents on every pound handed in.

Christmas Shops: The shop windows of the various Ashcroft stores, each in its peculiar line, are fully decorated with Christmas suggestions for the shopper. Judging from the displays it would seem that presents could be secured to suit almost any individual taste.

School Christmas Program: The Christmas closing of the Ashcroft school took place last night in the town hall with a little program rendered by the children under the management of the teachers. The Parent-Teacher Association furnished a Christmas tree from which all the children were supplied with some choice candies and fruit.

75 YEARS AGO: DEC. 7 and 14, 1946

Hell’s Gate Fishery Proved Valuable: Fishways installed by the International Pacific Sockeye Salmon Fisheries Commission at Hell’s Gate on the Fraser River have proven their value this season. The number of salmon reaching spawning grounds in interior British Columbia was two to three times greater than in the previous cycle year of 1942.

That P.G.E. Cut-Off: According to the Kamloops board of trade, Premier John Hart of this province has advised the board that “every consideration will be given to the suggestion that the P.G.E. will be connected to the C.N.R. and C.P.R. by a railway line between Clinton and Savona.” But, does all this not savour of a waste of time on the part of the Kamloops board of trade which might be better employed giving its attention to an irrigation scheme that would cover the arid benches around Savona and Walhachin with water and would mean more to this section of the interior than a branch line from Clinton to Savona, Ashcroft or even to Kamloops.

Cache Creek: Sonny Collins is guiding two of the last American moose hunters for this season and he is having the usual good luck. “Sonny” resembles a mounted police in the fact that “he always gets his game.”

Fibber McGee and Molly: When you tune in to CFJC [radio] next Tuesday at 6:30 you are one of more than 40 million Fibber McGee and Molly fans. The consistently high ratings that “America’s best loved couple” from 79 Wistful Vista receives all across two nations is resounding evidence that 40 million Americans and Canadians can’t be wrong. By listening to McGee and Molly they are hearing a program that embodies the finest qualities of American wit: the type of humour that never goes stale.

Stores Have Xmas Display: With Christmas, the festive season of giving, less than ten days away, the rush of buying has really started in Ashcroft stores and the volume of business has reached a high level. Although a number of lines are still in very short supply, all report the largest assortment of merchandise since the war. Store windows in Ashcroft are decorated in festive style and are very attractive.

Be Careful Of Fire At Christmas Party: Every year, some Christmas festivities are marred by fire accidents to the Christmas tree, or to the decorations, or to the flimsy fancy dresses of little children. At times, the results are tragic. Without care, the kindliest people may only be setting a danger trap for their children. Christmas decorations generally are made of inflammable material, and it is courting trouble to have a naked light anywhere in their vicinity.

50 YEARS AGO: DEC. 9 and 16, 1971

Cache Creek School Tenders: The Board of School Trustees has just received authority to place the rebuilding of the portion of the Cache Creek school, lost in the fire last June, out to tender. The school will be rebuilt in a westerly direction rather than to the north as before. The new construction will be of cement block rather than wood frame and have roof top material gas heating-cooking units rather than the standard oil fired forced air as previously installed. Cache Creek residents may view the floor plan of this new construction, now on display at Jimmy’s Food Market.

Ashcroft Council: The clerk was instructed to write Cam Cement Co. requesting that their trucks use Highway 97 rather than Railway Ave. in order to help alleviate the problem of dust on Railway Ave.

Village Report Cache Creek: Council has endorsed the airstrip extension application of Harrison Airways Ltd. at the Bar Q Guest Ranch. Amendments are being made for installing a street light at the park to discourage vandalism at the Centennial buildings and the skating rink.

Election Results Tally Ho!: A new secondary school for Ashcroft and surfacing for the entire Village of Ashcroft … now we’re loggin’, and at Cache Creek their school is soon to be rebuilt. 1972 sounds like a good year for the district, at least we are off to an early start.

14 Shopping Days To Xmas: It’s that time before Christmas / And all thru the stores / The shelves are all bulging / From the front to rear doors. Shop right here at home, where you don’t have to fight the highway traffic and your town merchant will welcome you with a smile. He is a co-worker in your home town.

Santa Announces A Sleigh Ride In Ashcroft Christmas Day: Santa would like to announce that there will be a sleigh-ride through the streets of Ashcroft on Christmas afternoon. “Sorry I can’t be there with my own sleigh, but I am leaving one of my helpers, and we have borrowed the Bar Q Guest Ranch bob sleigh.” This sleigh will be drawn by two Golden Palominos and will leave the Ashcroft fire hall every half hour on Christmas afternoon, Dec. 25. The first ride will be at 2 p.m. Last ride at 4 p.m. Santa’s helper will be giving out candy to all those who attend. There will be a fee of 50c for kiddies and $1 for adults and all proceeds will go to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena Fund. “So, kids, be sure to attend the sleigh ride. Have fun, and at the same time, do your part in helping to build your own skating rink. Bye for now, see you Christmas Eve, and have a Merry Christmas!”



