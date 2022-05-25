In 1972, a rattlesnake bite leaves a man 20 minutes from death

‘Ashcroft Fire Department Presents Huge Cheque To Hospital’ (May 18, 1972): ‘(From left to right): Findlay Anderson, Don Gerhardt, Ning Quan, Ken Lawn, Chairman of Hospital Board, Roy Crooks and Terry Porter. Presenting cheque for $1,322 to new hospital. The Ashcroft Firemen’s Association would like to give a special thanks to their wives for their assistance towards the Push-a-Thon; also, thanks to all the citizens of Ashcroft and Cache Creek who donated.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Ashcroft Fire Department Presents Huge Cheque To Hospital’ (May 18, 1972): ‘(From left to right): Findlay Anderson, Don Gerhardt, Ning Quan, Ken Lawn, Chairman of Hospital Board, Roy Crooks and Terry Porter. Presenting cheque for $1,322 to new hospital. The Ashcroft Firemen’s Association would like to give a special thanks to their wives for their assistance towards the Push-a-Thon; also, thanks to all the citizens of Ashcroft and Cache Creek who donated.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Girl Guide Banquet Held In Ashcroft’ (May 25, 1972): ‘Mrs. Clapperton presenting Alice Adams Trophy to Janice Holitzki for Best All-round Guide, Ashcroft group.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: MAY 29, 1897

Seasonal Visitors: Quite a large number of the hobo element has been doing the town the last week. The weather is a little warm for walking these days, and when these tourists strike such a nice summer resort like Ashcroft they can not resist the temptation to pay a visit.

Athletic Association: The Ashcroft Athletic Association is short of funds and it will be necessary for some one to “dig up”. A committee was appointed some time ago to look after this, and if the people of Ashcroft want to see the boys partake in matches with neighbouring towns they should assist the boys somewhat. So when the committee comes around donate your mite. “It’s a good thing, push it along.”

100 YEARS AGO: MAY 26, 1922$32,000 For Oregon Jack Hill; Public Works Department To Spend $1,500,000 During Coming Season: Approximately $1,500,000 will be spent on the highways of British Columbia this year. In the Cariboo district $18,000 will be spent between Miles 208 and 210 and $17,000 in gravelling between Miles 88 and 91 on the main Cariboo road. It will cost $27,000 for road diversions in the Chase-Squilax-Sorrento district near Kamloops. Hard-surfacing to cost $10,000 will be done at Salmon Arm. The sum of $32,000 is set aside for the Oregon Jack Hill road diversion in the Yale district. [This year’s budget for improvements to 450km of roads in the Southern Interior alone is $113 million.]

24th Of May Picnic; Fine Weather And Good Grounds Makes Picnic Enjoyable And Successful: The 24th of May picnic which took place in one of the orchards of C.A. Semlin, Cache Creek, on Wednesday will remain in the annals of Ashcroft as one of the most enjoyable of its kind ever taken place here. A long programme had been drawn out by the teachers and school board. The prizes were part money and part little articles and candy. Ice cream, candies, and oranges were given out during the afternoon. A dance was given by the manager of the town hall in the evening as a sort of finishing touch to the picnic. A large crowd attended and enjoyed themselves.

Drum-Tight Sunday: In a most demonstrating by-election held in Victoria a few days ago, the people condemned the police commissioner’s “Blue Sunday” policy. [“Blue laws” commonly prohibited the sale of alcohol on Sundays, but could also ban certain businesses and recreational activities from opening or taking place on Sundays, in order to preserve the Sabbath.] The vote against enforcement of the Lord’s Day Act was 3,853, and that in favour was only 509. It is the old story of how a fanatical minority will prepare the food and attempt to make the majority swallow it when they fancy they have the opportunity. Although a very small minority can make a very great noise now and again, it is only by virtue of the silence of those opposed to their views that the noise can be heard. A drum-tight Sunday is a practical impossibility under the present standard of living, even as it is a piece of superstitious nonsense. We must observe the Sabbath absolutely or must leave it alone entirely. There can be no half-way measures arranged for our own personal comfort and convenience. The Victoria plebiscite proves that in the matter of Sunday observance the people are having their eyes opened. The police commissioner or commissioners of Victoria should resign, because they do not reflect the complexion of the city, in that respect at least.

75 YEARS AGO: MAY 29, 1947

Mountain On Fire: The whole mountain top for miles across the Bonaparte from Hat Creek is a blaze of fire among the tall timbers. A number of forest fire fighters are out the past few days in efforts to check its progress. Smoke from the fire rolled over Ashcroft yesterday brought down by an east or north wind. There is no trace of the fire’s origin.

Fire Hazards In Forests: With dry weather and lack of green spring growth, forest fire hazards are serious at the present time, officials of the B.C. forest service warned today. The forecast is for warm and dry weather this weekend in most parts of B.C. The humidity will also be lower than usual. Dry branches and slash from last fall have created an acute hazard which will continue until green growth comes up during the next month. A heat wave has already caused bush fires in Washington and Oregon. B.C. forestry men are watching the situation here closely.

The Annual School Picnic: Splendid weather and no mosquitoes attended the annual 24th of May picnic held at the Hat Creek farm [now Historic Hat Creek Ranch] kindly donated by Mr. Basil Jackson for the occasion. And it might be an appropriate time to say the Ashcroft Queen Victoria Birthday picnics have been held on Mr. Jackson’s farm for the past twenty years, the first being in 1927. In very early times, the “gay nineties” [1890s] for example, Ashcroft went to Savona to celebrate, where we sometimes met Kamloops people on a similar mission, and joined forces; then we used to field on the Semlin Ranch, Cache Creek for some years, finally having to throw ourselves at the mercy of Mr. Jackson. The field was in ideal condition, the Bonaparte clear, not too high and safe for the children who enjoyed bathing.

Carload Of Cement Available For Swimming Pool: Good news came to the swimming pool committee yesterday, when they were informed that a carload of cement will be available in two weeks. This means that they can now go ahead with the pool when sufficient funds are available to purchase it. The collecting committee have been out the past few days and in two days collecting in the evening were donated $198.35. This with the dance money makes $468.35. This is a pretty good start, but they need two or three thousands added to that to finish the pool up. And they will get it too. Jim Hewitt and his swimming pool committee have launched the first major undertaking for Ashcroft, the first bit of community development Ashcroft has had since the building of the addition to the community hall, and for the “love of Mike” let’s back it up one hundred per cent. A swimming pool has been needed here since “mom” and “pop” were kids, and now that we have a few community spirited citizens determined to have one built, no one should buck it. So when the collecting committee comes around dig down, and be generous, the money is going to be spent right here at home for a change.

Ashcroft Manor: From hitching post to gas station can be said of the Ashcroft Manor Auto Camp and gas station. Here years ago freight wagons stopped and tethered their horses to hitching posts or in the barn and teamsters and stage coach passengers lodged over night. Those were the good old days, but Allan Parker, present owner and operator of the Ashcroft Manor Auto Camp, has since modernized the place for present day tourists. Clean cabins, green, shady grounds, and every convenience has been installed. Ashcroft Manor is on the old historic Cariboo wagon road, now widened and hard-surfaced, just four miles from Ashcroft, and like an oasis in a desert, stands out with all its cool, shady trees. Motorists can fill up with Shell gas and oil, rest for an hour or so or over night or a week, and here enjoy the real drybelt atmosphere, the land of sunshine.

50 YEARS AGO: MAY 25, 1972

20 Minutes From Death: Scott McKenzie was bitten by a four-foot rattler last weekend. Ernie Lehti and wife were going fishing and needed earth worms, so they went to Scott McKenzie. They were approaching the vegetable garden when a rattling sound was heard. McKenzie, “Peg-leg” as he is known, said he would get the rattler and grabbed a fork and stabbed the reptile several times. The four-foot snake curled around the fork, “Peg-leg” was just going to pick the reptile up and picked the wrong end and was bitten in the finger. Within five minutes he became violently ill and his arm began to swell. Lehti’s old ’60 Pontiac isn’t the fastest thing on the highway, but he said he made it to Ashcroft hospital in good time. By this time “Peg-leg” was partially blind. More time was spent at the hospital while a doctor was located and several anti-venom shots had to be administered before they took effect. The doctor said another 20 minutes and “Peg-leg” would not have pulled through. The incident occurred about eight miles east of Spences Bridge, and is an experience that “Peg-leg” will not forget, you can bet on that!!

Cache Creek News: Tourist season is once again here with all its benefits and problems. Sewer treatment plant problems always increase in the tourist season. Owners of swimming pools are requested to drain swimming pools during the week, not on weekends, as the large volume of water creates problems at the treatment plant.



