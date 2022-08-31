In 1972, B.C. NDP elected in landslide victory over Socreds

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 4, 1897
Cooling Down: The cool wave has struck us at last, for which each man devoutly thanks his stars or divinities, as the inclination strikes him. Now we can sleep o’ nights and Lytton breathes again.
Lytton News: Mr. Seward brings in enormous quantities of gigantic watermelons, musk-melons, tomatoes, and all the cooling, succulent, and toothsome products of the season and district to satisfy our hungry and droughty appetites, as well as sending large quantities up and down the line to the less favoured sections of the country.
Cariboo Road: The government is working at the road from the 150 Mile House to the [Quesnelle] Forks, but with the small appropriations granted each year some of us will be worn out bumping over stones and stumps before the road is finished. A good trunk road and telegraph communication with the outside world would be the greatest boon that could be given to this section of our mining industry.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 2, 1922
Eight-Year-Old Lad Shoots Bear Dead Near Penticton: An eight-year-old Indian boy shot a full grown grizzly bear near the home of his father, Eaneas Saule, nine miles from Penticton yesterday. The bear was approaching the house when the lad fired, hitting it in the lungs. It did not stop the beast, so he fired again, the second shot passing through the brain.
Cotton Grown In B.C. Will Be Exhibited At Provincial Exhibition: Cotton, hitherto considered a perquisite of Dixie land and the far south countries, can be successfully grown in British Columbia. To prove it, an exhibit will be made at the Provincial Exhibition this year. The cotton that will be shown was planted outdoors in the middle of May, has developed on schedule, and is due to burst about exhibition time. This exhibit in question, a special non-competitive one, will be put on by Mr. H.H. Thompson, Lake View Ranch, Peachland. It will include specimens of the tropical yam, in the third-year stage, sweet potatoes, peanuts, and pea-beans [navy beans], all grown in the Okanagan.
75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 4, 1947
Ashcroft Honey Wins Gold Medal: Last week at the Pacific National Exhibition the Gold Medal Certificate for the highest number of points (100) in honey classes was awarded to the Old Mill Apiaries of Ashcroft, entered by Wm. C. Freedham of New Westminster. Mr. Freedham also received a number of other prizes. This is the first time since 1926 the Old Mill Apiaries have exhibited. That year it was awarded the Gold Medal at the Provincial Exhibition, New Westminster, and received other prizes there and also at Vancouver and Victoria. The demand for Ashcroft honey has always exceeded the supply and is becoming as well known as Ashcroft potatoes and tomatoes. Mr. Freedham has lately bought the Old Mill property and the Old Mill Apiaries from Syd Jackson, and will later on reside here. In the meantime Syd is looking after his interests here and will be assisting him for some time.
Hell’s Gate Fishway: Construction of a low level fishway at Hell’s Gate is being undertaken for the International Pacific Sockeye Salmon Commission. The project involves the sinking of coffer dams into the Fraser River to permit the new fishways being erected at the seven-foot level. This low-level fishway is believed to be the first engineering project of its kind and is designed to provide passage for sockeye salmon when the river levels drop 18 feet, making existing fishways unserviceable. It is contended, however, that if the low level fishway had been intalled at the time the main fish ladders were constructed, it would have jeopardized the entire project and delayed construction of the main ladders very seriously.
50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 31, 1972
Landslide Victory For B.C. N.D.P: British Columbia now has an N.D.P. government. When the final results were counted up last night the N.D.P. had 38 elected, Social Credit 9, Liberal 5, and Conservative 2. It was noted that S.C. had 36 former cabinet members who were defeated. Twenty years ago the Social Credit won the majority of seats through alternate voting. In Yale Cariboo Electoral District, former M.L.A. Bill Hartley, N.D.P. was re-elected. In Cariboo Electoral District, former M.L.A. Alex Fraser, S.C., was re-elected. [There were 54 seats in the 1972 election; today B.C. has 87 seats.]
Holds Up Esso Station: Cache Creek Esso Service Station attendant Bob Stainthorp was held at gunpoint while a lone masked gunman took $200 early Wednesday morning in a robbery similar to armed robberies in Kamloops in the past two weeks. The man, wearing a nylon mask and carrying what is believed to be a sawed-off small calibre rifle, entered the station about 2:30 a.m. Police said the robbery had strong similarities with one at the Morran Grocery Monday night and another at the Little Supply Store a week earlier in Kamloops. There have been four armed robberies in Kamloops in recent weeks, with two men being charged in one of the robberies.
Do you want to read more from the Journal archives? An expanded version of this story is available on the Journal website at https://www.ashcroftcachecreekjournal.com/.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter