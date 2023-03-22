In 1972, expansion in Ashcroft hits a provincial roadblock

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of March and April 1898 are unfortunately missing.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 24, 1923

Hospital Week Results: The following statement has been handed in to the Journal for publication showing a net balance of $621.55 available for the Lady Minto Hospital as a result of the recent hospital week which was arranged by the board in support of the hospital. The result shows the wholehearted manner in which the people of the town and district responded to the “S.O.S.” call when the appeal came. Among the items are $122 from Clinton, and $13.82 from Walhachin, which places no doubt realized the urging of the call and embraced the situation as a personal one to them as well as to the people of Ashcroft.

Ashcroft Skating Rink: Next to the hospital, [the skating rink] is perhaps the most necessary thing in Ashcroft. There the children amuse themselves during the long, dreary winter evenings — and this applies to a great number of adults as well. As is well known the skating rink never more than pays expenses during the season owing to the normal fee charged skaters, the object being to make the price of admission and tickets within the reach of all so that none will be excluded. The property is owned by a number of local shareholders who do not receive one cent interest on their investment, nor are they looking for any. It is a purely philanthropic gift on their part.

Lytton Social Notes: Our big nugget story [about a chunk of float quartz said to weigh 60 pounds, and which allegedly yielded 20 pounds of gold] has dwindled down quite a bit but it is still maintained that Johnny Edwards did find a piece of float containing gold, but on the bank of the Fraser river [not Chaumox creek] where it may have been carried for a long distance.

75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 25, 1948

Education In British Columbia: The people of British Columbia are convinced of the value of education. They do not have to be sold on the idea that education is one of the pillars of democratic society, that teachers occupy the chief role in the education process, or that the quality of the teaching personnel largely determines the quality of education offered in our schools. It is not quite so generally understood, however, that to get good schools and good education it is necessary to pay good salaries to teachers. No one expects to buy tenderloin steaks for the price of hamburger or good lumber for the price of poor lumber, neither should any person hope to get good teachers for the price of unskilled or semi-skilled labour. It just can’t be done. In the long run, perhaps not immediately, but over a period of years, the quality of education in our schools must and will depend on the money paid to the teachers. Teachers’ salary rates have increased by 28 per cent since 1945 but in the same period the cost of living has advanced 27 per cent. The teaching profession was underpaid in 1945 and is still underpaid in 1948. So long as this condition continues, our schools will suffer.

Clinton Legion Notes: The Clinton Branch Canadian Legion wishes to thank all who attended their second annual St. Patrick’s Day Dance. The music, supplied by the Lillooet orchestra, was apparently much appreciated as it was in the “wee sma’ hours o’ the morning” before the dancers would allow them to stop.

Ashcroft Locals: Mrs. Reta Gibson has had a new fence put up on her property which improves the street considerably.

Fast Time Approved For Province: The people of British Columbia will observe daylight saving time again this year. An order in council passed by the provincial cabinet provides for fast time throughout the province from April 25 to September 26.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 22, 1973

Mesa Subdivision Held In Abeyance For Study: Looks like Ashcroft’s second phase of the Barnes Lake Mesa subdivision might be delayed. After negotiating with the NDP Govt. at Victoria since last September, the Village of Ashcroft was told it was being held in abeyance for further study. Seems funny business to hold up our expansion on this property which has seldom been used for grazing or any other purpose over a long period of years.

C.P.R. Work: The C.P.R. has begun on the removal of earth on the Slough Road to move the tracks farther into the bank to allow for a wider and straighter road to serve the DuPont Explosives plant to be built on the old Butte Ranch property beginning in April.

Remember All Help During Clean-Up Week: Ashcroft Chamber of Commerce is again reminding everyone re: CLEAN-UP WEEK March 26 to March 31. The garbage dump will be opened all week. Village truck will also be available to pick up excess garbage. Let’s all get with it, and make our living surroundings presentable, both front and back yards. This is your chance to get rid of excess junk, with a bit of effort from everyone. Let’s be proud of our town we live in — be involved.

Walhachin News: Last Saturday evening’s Purple Cow in honour of St. Patrick’s was the most successful ever. Although the evening was marred by stupidity and inconsideration on the part of one or two individuals, precautions will be taken to see that this type of incident is not repeated. Onions to you, fellas!

Ashcroft Firemen Hold Annual Banquet: The Ashcroft Firemens’ Association held their annual banquet on Saturday night for members and lady friends. Following the Chinese dinner served by the Wander Inn, presentations were made to Tosh Negoro, fire chief, for his 10 year membership pin. For five years of service to Herb Woods; for two years’ service to Capt. Terry Porter; Capt. Bob Rodford; Dick Webber; and Don Habermehl. Comic presentations were made to Bob Prior, a pair of gold sneakers to speed him to fires; also to Bill Manderson, a pair of shorts for emergency use at the pool. During the evening the fire siren rang, the firemen naturally rose to suit the occasion leaving the ladies all on their own; but a very happy evening was enjoyed by all

