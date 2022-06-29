In 1972, plans for a new high school in Lytton after fire

In 1897 there were calls to establish a reading room in Ashcroft, which would ‘improve this place’. The building ‘between Mr. Foster’s and the Drug Store’ — the small white building above the ‘B.C.’ in this photo from about 1912 — was suggested as a suitable location. Foster’s General Store is the large building to the left of it, and Clement’s Drug Store is the first of the two two-storey false-fronted buildings to the right; R.D. Cumming’s General Store is the false-fronted building closest to the corner of Railway and 4th (where ReMax Realty is now located). (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives) ‘Winners Of 1972 Little League’ (June 29, 1972): ‘Winners were JAY-RAYS. The League was made up of Loy’s Lucky Dollar, Central Cafe, Bethlehem Copper, and Jay Rays. The winning team won 12 games out of the 14 played. They are (left to right): Bruce Forsythe, coach; (back row): Paul Quesnel, David Doolittle, Brent Kynoch, Darren Minnabarriet, Dennis Yargeau; (front row): K. Boichet, Jack Spooner, Kenny Anderson, K. Boichet, Scott Hunter. Bat boy: Alan Forsythe.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JULY 3, 1897

Quesnelle: A considerable portion of the time of the steamer Charlotte while at this end of the route is occupied in ferrying across horses, mules, merchandise, and other impedimenta on the way to Omenica and bringing cattle over to this side of the Fraser.

Disgraceful Scrap: A most disgraceful scrap took place on Railway avenue [Ashcroft] on Thursday evening about seven o’clock, and during the evening until the early morn did the proceedings continue. The people who will stand by and watch such things are not a bit better than the participants in the fracas. One of the men who took part in it came up before Walter Langley and I. Lehman, J.P.s [Justices of the Peace] Friday afternoon and was fined $10 and costs for assaulting another man later in the evening.

A Chechaco’s* Opinion: Of course every man, woman, and child in town swear by Ashcroft. To them the bare hills and grassless boulevards are the most beautiful things in the world. Ashcroft is all right, so say the people. And it is as far as business goes. It is doubtful if any town of the same size in the Dominion of Canada carries on an equal amount of business. To understand this it is only necessary to look at the number of wagons which daily leave for the north laden with freight. Certainly many of the towns of a much larger population would be glad of the same trade. But while all feel proud of the town, still something might be done to make things more pleasant. The streets might be looked after a little better. It is not a particularly pleasant thing to find streets blocked with worn out sleighs, wagons, etc., and something might be done by the citizens raking a few of the rocks off the streets. Then there is a reading room, also much talked of. There is at present a building between Mr. Foster’s and the Drug Store which if fitted up a little would answer the purpose admirably. The Athletic Association has proved a good thing among the young men and we firmly believe a reading room would still more improve this place. Unless the minds of men are fed on good clean literature, and unless we keep posted upon the current events of the day through our best newspapers and magazines, our trade and business will not avail much. [*”Chechaco” (usually spelled Cheechako) is Chinook jargon for a newcomer (tenderfoot) to the gold mining areas of Yukon or Alaska, and first began appearing in print in 1897.]

100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 30, 1922

Heat Wave: Parties from Ashcroft visited Kelly Lake, Clinton and other distant points on Sunday. They were part of the general exodus to escape from the hot wave which is now in control of the situation in Ashcroft.

School Closing In Clinton; Picnic On 23rd With Many Sports — School Closing Exercises: The closing exercises of the Clinton school took place on Monday, June 26th. During the first part of the afternoon, examples of the children’s work were given, together with work on the blackboard. After the recess the children gave a short programme, including songs and recitations. The school picnic took place on Friday, June 23rd, and all the cars and trucks in town were requisitioned to take the children and parents to the scene of festivities. The parents brought a goodly supply of eatables, including ice cream, oranges, etc. During the afternoon foot races and other sports took place, and about $20 in prizes was given out.

A Joint Party: A most enjoyable afternoon was had by a number of our ladies at the home of Mrs. D.T.H. Sutherland Tuesday, the occasion being the birthday of Mrs. Sutherland and a farewell to Mrs. J.B. Bryson, who is about to leave Ashcroft. Tea, cake, ice cream and other refreshments were served, and not a more social or happy gathering ever met in any Ashcroft home.

The Ashcroft Movies: The editor of the Ashcroft Journal is in a position to congratulate the management of the Ashcroft movies on the quality and variety of the pictures shown there. During our recent visit to the east, we visited picture shows in nearly all the large cities and in not one of them did we see a picture that was better than those shown in Ashcroft. In fact, we saw some that were far inferior, and in one instance, a film appeared that was featured in Ashcroft more than a year ago. A remarkable defect in some of the theatres was the entire absence of music accompaniment, although in others fine orchestras played during the whole show.

75 YEARS AGO: JULY 3, 1947

Farewell Party For Dr. Hughes: Members of the congregation of Zion United Church enjoyed a social evening together when they were invited by the Ladies’ Guild to a strawberry social as a farewell to The Revd. Dr. Norah Hughes. The affair was held in the church hall on Wednesday evening last week, the weather not being favourable to a garden party as planned. The evening was spent in games and singing after which refreshments were served by ladies of the Guild to the many guests present. At the close of the evening a presentation of a purse, as an expression of appreciation, was made to Dr. Hughes on behalf of the congregation. Dr. Hughes left early in the week for her new field at Hatzic, B.C. after two years spent in Ashcroft.

Clinton: With a supply of planks and required nails in the offing, the public works department is completing the unfinished portions of our main street sidewalks held up for some time by shortages of materials. This is a much needed repair and we are naturally hopeful the good work of improved sidewalks will continue unabated.

Building Up Our Town: We must congratulate the Swimming Pool Committee of Ashcroft for starting the ball rolling, in making Ashcroft a city in the not too distant future. They have started something that will make the town one step closer to becoming an attractive, modern city, and when this pool is completed, the citizens will have had a touch of progress, and will be eager to push on to better and bigger things. We hear different versions of visitors and tourists who come to town, and most prominent is “Ashcroft is sitting pretty, as a tourist attraction, if only the town would incorporate and start getting things done.” We believe the majority of the town has the same attitude, but nothing is ever done about it. Practically every little town in the province is incorporated or being incorporated and citizens of Ashcroft should start thinking along these lines. We must revive ourselves from our retired way of living and look to the future, because the trend is to progress.

Sugar Ration To Be Increased: Ottawa: Finance Minister Abbott announced recently in the Commons an increase of three or four pounds will be allowed in the individual sugar ration before the end of this year but at the same time warned that the ration would have to remain in effect for some time to come. He said two additional ration coupons will be declared valid in August and one or two late in November

50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 29, 1972

Motorcyclists: Motorcyclists, please keep off the Ashcroft Hospital property. The hospital area is a quiet zone. In addition to this, motorcycles cut up the grass cover and accentuate our dust problem. The Hospital Board hope to seed the property as soon as possible and “No Motorcycles” regulations will be strictly enforced to protect the seeding.

School Tenders Awarded By Board: Tenders for the construction of a new Secondary School in Ashcroft for School District No. 30 (South Cariboo) were opened on June 20th, 1972. Of seven tenders submitted, the low tender of Walter Cabott Construction Limited, in the sum of $1,326,140, was approved by the Board of School Trustees. The contractor has estimated that he will have this school built and completed, ready for occupancy, by September 1973. The Board also approved new sketch plans for the rebuilding of the Kumsheen Secondary School at Lytton. While time is of the essence, to have this school rebuilt by September 1973, the Board has taken particular care to see that all present day technology, both from the education and construction viewpoints, are incorporated into the plans.

Ashcroft-C.C. Arena News: Thank you all for your prompt help in answering our need for plumbing fixtures. We have them all now and a few left over to be auctioned off when we need something else, all, that is, except one shower stall and a couple of those things that sit against the wall in the men’s room. But on pricing these we found them to push $175 each. Ouch!



