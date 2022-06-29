In 1972, plans for a new high school in Lytton after fire

In 1897 there were calls to establish a reading room in Ashcroft, which would ‘improve this place’. The building ‘between Mr. Foster’s and the Drug Store’ — the small white building above the ‘B.C.’ in this photo from about 1912 — was suggested as a suitable location. Foster’s General Store is the large building to the left of it, and Clement’s Drug Store is the first of the two two-storey false-fronted buildings to the right; R.D. Cumming’s General Store is the false-fronted building closest to the corner of Railway and 4th (where ReMax Realty is now located). (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives) ‘Winners Of 1972 Little League’ (June 29, 1972): ‘Winners were JAY-RAYS. The League was made up of Loy’s Lucky Dollar, Central Cafe, Bethlehem Copper, and Jay Rays. The winning team won 12 games out of the 14 played. They are (left to right): Bruce Forsythe, coach; (back row): Paul Quesnel, David Doolittle, Brent Kynoch, Darren Minnabarriet, Dennis Yargeau; (front row): K. Boichet, Jack Spooner, Kenny Anderson, K. Boichet, Scott Hunter. Bat boy: Alan Forsythe.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)
125 YEARS AGO: JULY 3, 1897
Quesnelle: A considerable portion of the time of the steamer Charlotte while at this end of the route is occupied in ferrying across horses, mules, merchandise, and other impedimenta on the way to Omenica and bringing cattle over to this side of the Fraser.
Disgraceful Scrap: A most disgraceful scrap took place on Railway avenue [Ashcroft] on Thursday evening about seven o’clock, and during the evening until the early morn did the proceedings continue. The people who will stand by and watch such things are not a bit better than the participants in the fracas.
100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 30, 1922
Heat Wave: Parties from Ashcroft visited Kelly Lake, Clinton and other distant points on Sunday. They were part of the general exodus to escape from the hot wave which is now in control of the situation in Ashcroft.
School Closing In Clinton; Picnic On 23rd With Many Sports — School Closing Exercises: The closing exercises of the Clinton school took place on Monday, June 26th. During the first part of the afternoon, examples of the children’s work were given, together with work on the blackboard. After the recess the children gave a short programme, including songs and recitations. The school picnic took place on Friday, June 23rd, and all the cars and trucks in town were requisitioned to take the children and parents to the scene of festivities.
75 YEARS AGO: JULY 3, 1947
Clinton: With a supply of planks and required nails in the offing, the public works department is completing the unfinished portions of our main street sidewalks held up for some time by shortages of materials. This is a much needed repair and we are naturally hopeful the good work of improved sidewalks will continue unabated.
Building Up Our Town: We must congratulate the Swimming Pool Committee of Ashcroft for starting the ball rolling, in making Ashcroft a city in the not too distant future. They have started something that will make the town one step closer to becoming an attractive, modern city, and when this pool is completed, the citizens will have had a touch of progress, and will be eager to push on to better and bigger things. We hear different versions of visitors and tourists who come to town, and most prominent is “Ashcroft is sitting pretty, as a tourist attraction, if only the town would incorporate and start getting things done.” We believe the majority of the town has the same attitude, but nothing is ever done about it. Practically every little town in the province is incorporated or being incorporated and citizens of Ashcroft should start thinking along these lines. We must revive ourselves from our retired way of living and look to the future, because the trend is to progress.
50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 29, 1972
School Tenders Awarded By Board: Tenders for the construction of a new Secondary School in Ashcroft for School District No. 30 (South Cariboo) were opened on June 20th, 1972. Of seven tenders submitted, the low tender of Walter Cabott Construction Limited, in the sum of $1,326,140, was approved by the Board of School Trustees. The contractor has estimated that he will have this school built and completed, ready for occupancy, by September 1973. The Board also approved new sketch plans for the rebuilding of the Kumsheen Secondary School at Lytton. While time is of the essence, to have this school rebuilt by September 1973, the Board has taken particular care to see that all present day technology, both from the education and construction viewpoints, are incorporated into the plans.
Ashcroft-C.C. Arena News: Thank you all for your prompt help in answering our need for plumbing fixtures. We have them all now and a few left over to be auctioned off when we need something else, all, that is, except one shower stall and a couple of those things that sit against the wall in the men’s room. But on pricing these we found them to push $175 each. Ouch!
