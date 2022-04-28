In 1972, vandalism causes major damage in Barnes Lake area

‘Mayor Art MacLean Buys First Cookies’ (April 27, 1972): ‘Pictured are Mayor Art MacLean of Cache Creek buying Guides cookies from (left to right) Jamie Lynn McIntyre, Debbie Friesen, and Brenda Murrell. Rangers, Guides, and Brownies will be out selling cookies commencing Saturday, April 29 and all next week. Be sure and buy some.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Boxing Tournament’ (April 27, 1972): ‘Pictured above are a group of Ashcroft-Cache Creek Boxing members who are, standing behind left to right: Manager Roy Collins and Trainer Fritz Schiegl. Junior boxers who will compete in tournaments, left to right, are: Jack Spooner, Dale Collins, Dusty Anderson, Dick Spooner, Larry Gunderson, Dean Friesen, Jim Katherine.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives/Joe Murrell)

125 YEARS AGO: MAY 1, 1897

Clinton vs. Ashcroft: Last Saturday afternoon the first match between the Ashcroft and Clinton football teams took place at the Athletic Association’s grounds. A large number of spectators gathered to watch the match. A worse day could not be had for a game of football. The wind blew at a terrific rate, and had full control of the ball most of the time. In the latter part of the game — at some times — the spectators, and even the players, would lose sight of the ball on account of the wind and dust. The game was one of the most sociable played in the province, no hard feelings, and everyone in for a good time. In the evening members of both teams and friends numbering in all about sixty assembled at the Cariboo Exchange dining room, where refreshments were served in a very neat manner. The Cariboo Exchange hotel has been thoroughly renovated and the restaurant in connection has been enlarged considerably.

100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 28, 1922

The Baseball Dance: The baseball dance which took place in the town hall on Wednesday night was a decided success, and every one present seemed to have a good time. The club got off with a flying start and all deficit wiped out. The proceeds were about $70, and the expenses will amount to about $20. Dancing commenced at ten o’clock, and the home waltz was played at 2 a.m. Now they can go ahead with a clean slate and play ball.

Merritt: R.R. Earle, after his return from Merritt, reports that town “fairly active”. It has a very up-to-date sawmill, turning out from two hundred to two hundred and fifty thousand feet of lumber per day. Two coal mines are working. There is a scheme on foot for the production of by-products such as aniline and other dye stuffs.

75 YEARS AGO: MAY 1,1947

Clinton: During a heavy wind storm on Tuesday afternoon, sparks from a chimney ignited the roof of Pollard’s Lodge, Three Bar Ranch. A call for help was sent to Mrs. Gillespie, local telephone operator, who quickly relayed it all over Clinton. In a very short time fire fighting equipment was in action and the blaze soon extinguished. The roof was burned and much damage done by water.

Plans For Swimming Pool Ready: At a special meeting of the Ashcroft Swimming Pool Committee the blue prints for the pool were submitted, and it calls for every modern convenience, sanitation, etc.; the size will be, we understand, 45 by 75 feet. Everyone should get behind this swimming pool, as it has been a long needed project.

Pacific National Exhibition In Vancouver: Midway attractions for the Pacific National Exhibition, August 25th to September 1st, inclusive, will be even better than the excellent quality prevailing at the 1941 exhibition. The end of the war has seen many new “rides” developed and visitors to the Exhibition will get some new thrills. There will be carnival shows and plenty of concessions providing the opportunity to take home the dolls, jewellery, groceries and other merchandise that delights the hearts of the fortunate ones.

50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 27, 1972

Village Of Cache Creek: Business and property owners are requested to use water with discretion this season. In other words, water your lawns by all means, but don’t water them to the point where water is running down the street. This is a reasonable request and requires your utmost co-operation.

Vandalism: The mechanism that holds the flood gate shut leading out of Willard Lake was smashed and the gate was forced completely open allowing the full amount of water to enter irrigation ditches and pipes. This caused severe flooding on vast amounts of property and hay lands and several roads were washed out. While the ranchers in the area have so far not restricted people from the Barnes Lake area they feel that steps must be taken to completely bar ALL people from this area and make it restricted. Trespassing in future in the Barnes Lake area will be severely dealt with. Unfortunately, the innocent people who would like to use the Barnes Lake area for recreation, will suffer because of irresponsible and sadist actions by a few individuals.



