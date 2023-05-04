In 1973, a 70,000 sq. ft. shopping mall is planned for Ashcroft

125 YEARS AGO: MAY 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the early issues of May 1898 are unfortunately missing.

100 YEARS AGO: MAY 5, 1923

The Hospital Bazaar; Draws Good Crowd, And Auxiliary Is Pleased With Results: Attracted by the fine display of home-made and other articles offered for sale in the town hall on Wednesday afternoon, the occasion being the hospital bazaar under the auspices of the ladies’ auxiliary, a large crowd gathered from the town of Ashcroft itself as well as from points outside. The refreshments which were served at the normal fee of twenty-five cents were also a magnet of attraction, as well as the splendid offerings of home cooking. The ice cream and bran tub were the drawing cards for the kiddies. In the strictly feminine atmosphere of the hall, there appeared little room for mere man, although a few meek ones were seen occasionally at tables under the protection of their respective wives. The buying of lingerie and cooking utensils was entirely out of the male line. And then, a man would rather eat than buy any old day. The bazaar is an instance where the ladies came in for their own, and the sum of about $200 was the aggregate realized.

The Poppies: The musical entertainment which followed in the evening after the bazaar again proves that there is much talent lying dormant in our midst. It would be unwise to discriminate, but the “tit-bit” of the program was perhaps the parody “Hilda From Ashcroft” sung by Miss Oakley, and assisted in the chorus by the whole troupe. The sunshine of the evening was no doubt the local comedian, “Billy McKenna, of Hat Creek”. It goes without saying that Billy is an asset in local theatrical circles. He is to Ashcroft what Charlie Chaplin is to the world.

Ashcroft Locals: More people are leaving tire-tracks than footprints these days.

Clinton City News: J.A. Robertson’s bridge gang went north on the last train. They intended disembarking at (as near as we could gather) “Lonesome Brute”.

75 YEARS AGO: MAY 6, 1948

Work Begins On Road: Construction crews are again busy on the Cariboo road, having commenced operations on Monday, April 19. It was hoped to begin work on April 1 but weather conditions and snow have delayed the work. Several of the crews were stationed at Clinton while others are working out of the 59 and 70 Mile House. We understand several of the bad corners between Ashcroft and Clinton will be straightened out, this work having been started last fall. The long hill just north of Clinton will be relocated, so we hear, and if true is welcome news to all of us.

Clinton: When J.W. Whitman, Arthur Bishop, and Hugh O’Callaghan set out from their ranches to attend the annual meeting of the Clinton Cattlemen’s Association on May 1, they found the Mound Ranch hill impassable by reason of mud and thaw. Nothing daunted, they obtained a tractor and all three climbed aboard and chugged in to the meeting!

Correspondence: Editor, Journal: Before it is too late, I wish to suggest that the question of the location of the swimming-pool be re-opened. The site chosen, across the bridge over the Thompson River which has no pedestrian lane, and is a traffic hazard for children, and where proper supervision would be almost impossible, was in my opinion a colossal blunder and one which it is not yet too late to rectify, in spite of the fact that some excavation has been done. The donation of the site by the owners, for reasons which are obscure, should not be a decisive factor. The argument that no location could be found on the south side of the river will not hold water in view of the vacant land on what is known as the flats, and other places also. Even though the property would have to be purchased at some expense, the comparatively small outlay would be well worth while rather than have a public utility, that will have to serve for many years to come, located at the present ridiculous site. [Development of North Ashcroft did not commence in earnest until after the pool was built. It remained in use until construction of the current Ashcroft bridge in 1990/91 necessitated its closure.]

50 YEARS AGO: MAY 3, 1973

Cache Creek Flood Control: Water Resources Minimum Flood Control Requirements for Cache Creek have been set as 50 feet removed from and five feet higher than the natural boundary (visible high water mark). Council has objected and has sent in recommendations for 25 feet removed from and five feet higher than the natural boundary.

Shopping Centre For Ashcroft: Mr. Harvey Goodwyn announced today that a new shopping centre will be built by Circle 7 Ranches Ltd. on land presently owned by them to serve the present and future needs of this active area. It is proposed that the centre will be of about 70,000 sq. ft. of air conditioned, covered mall type space, that is estimated to cost in excess of one million dollars, housing a complete range of stores, recreational facilities, business and personal services, and professional offices, to accommodate the total requirements of the expanding community and surrounding ones. The complex will be built in stages, the first stage to house a food store, drug store, department-type store, restaurant, etc., and proposed completion date is hoped to be mid-September, barring any unforeseen circumstances that may arise. A very favourable response has been received from proposed major merchandising outlets, and several letters of interest are now in hand.

Gone Brown: We rook a ride down towards Lytton on Sunday and viewed with alarm our changing Thompson River, which flowed brown in colour instead of the lovely clear crystal pale green to which we have been accustomed for many years. Certainly there is something causing this change. Tales of nothing at all being the matter with the river is all hog-wash. While we are not pointing a finger at any one thing that could cause these changes in the river, there are many things in the metropolis area [Kamloops] where there are some 40,000 people, which perhaps need correction. Ashcroft, apparently, is the only village using water direct from the Thompson for domestic purposes and we don’t like its brown colour whatsoever.

Cache Creek Crosswalks: RCMP advises that they are covering the school crosswalk on Highway 97 as well as employing radar within the Village boundaries. They note this crosswalk is used by the majority of students which would seem to indicate that not all the students are following reasonable safety precautions. RCMP intend to give lectures in conjunction with the bicycle safety rodeo at the Cache Creek Elementary School early in May. The detachment will instruct pupils in the proper use of crosswalks. In addition the RCMP advise that they are suggesting to the PTO to send out circulars through the school to all parents in regard to the crosswalks in order that parents may lecture their own children in this matter.

Walhachin Blasting: “They” told us that last Friday’s blast would be the last. Let’s give three rousing British cheers for the longed for advent of peace and quiet — and hope they were right!

Lookout Towers: The Forest Service still maintains a series of lookout towers throughout the province, although their number is diminishing as heavier emphasis is placed on aerial patrols. Present plans call for the operation of about 150 lookout towers this year.

Insurance Corp. British Columbia: The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is officially on its way to providing B.C. citizens with at-cost automobile insurance and general insurance. The Lieutenant-Governor approved Cabinet orders April 19 appointing administrators of the Crown Corporation which is expected to become the largest insurance undertaking in Canada. The proclamation of the I.C.B.C. Act permits the corporation to begin the massive preparations for inaugurating a completely new and publicly-owned auto insurance plan which will cover every vehicle and driver licensed in British Columbia by the March 1 start of the next licence year.

Metrics: Department of Municipal Affairs advises that the Metric system conversion is ultimately desirable and inevitable for Canada and that a conversion program is being established.



