In 1973, a new Ashcroft high school is almost finished

‘Ashcroft Fish & Game Club Members Happy’ (April 19, 1973): ‘Ken Brown (l) and Vern Bouck are the first members to receive their Silver Shield. This award is presented to any member of the Ashcroft and District Fish and Game Association scoring 5,860 to 6,000 points on a series of Prone, Kneeling and Standing Targets. The next step is the Gold Shield, 6,000 out of 6,000.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of April 1898 are unfortunately missing.

100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 21, 1923

Experimental Burning; Department Decides To Burn Portions Of Timber In Dry Belt At Suggestion Of Farmers: Mr. Brown, new Forestry Supervisor, stationed at Kamloops, visited Ashcroft on Monday and presided at a meeting in the court house at which a number of the farmers and stock raisers of the district were present. A plan was laid before the meeting whereby the government proposes to burn certain portions of timber on the watersheds of Barnes Creek in an effort to increase water supply and to assist grazing interests. It is contended by the farmers that the burning of the timber will enable the snow water to reach the reservoirs instead of sinking into the ground and disappearing, and that the burned areas will produce grass for stock. The burning is to be done in cooperation with the ranchers who are to point out the section which should be destroyed according to their combined judgement.

Walhachin: The dance held here last Saturday was a great success, about 140 people being present. Fifty dollars was netted for the Ashcroft hospital. Kamloops, Savona, Clinton and Spatsum were represented.

Natural Gas On Lake At Kamloops: At several points along the Thompson River and Kamloops Lake there are outbursts of gas to which attention has been directed recently. Skaters have been in the habit of lighting them in the winter in order to illuminate the ice. An analysis of samples taken from the leakage indicates natural gas and the fact that it is to be found at widely separated places is taken to indicate the existence of a vast reservoir.

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 22, 1948

Tomato Acreage Same As Last Year: Although some of the fields around Ashcroft will not be planted this year, additional acres at Walhachin will be available to add production and make the total acreage about the same as last year. It is thought nearly 400 acres will be put in tomatoes this season, and the average tonnage will be equal to that of 1947. Apart from Walhachin, tomatoes will be grown at the Parke, Semlin and Collins farms at Cache Creek, and the Cornwall Ranch at Ashcroft Manor. The cannery has installed some new and modern machinery for processing tomato juice this year. The new equipment is all automatic and eliminates much unnecessary handling on the pulp’s way through the “assembly line”.

Use Travellers Cheques For Ease And Security: If you like a safer, handier way of carrying funds on your next trip, you’d do well to join the thousands of Canadians who use Bank of Montreal travellers cheques. For special safety you sign each cheque on top as you buy it and sign again on the bottom when you cash it. Thus there is no difficulty about identification.

Walhachin: Two large flocks of wild geese were seen flying over here on Sunday and Monday bound for some of the lakes in the vicinity, where they will spend the summer. Swallows have put in their appearance, too, so it looks as if spring is really here.

50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 19, 1973

New Ashcroft Secondary School: Cabott Construction advises that this school should be ready by mid-July. The building of this school has been long overdue. At the present time 10 classes are being educated outside the confines of the main school in portable classrooms and the upstairs and basement of the old elementary annex. The Principal of the school has projected 430 students for this September, of which approximately 150 students will be in grades 11 and 12. Based on the past five years enrolment and not taking into consideration major industrial growth, this school should have an enrolment of 700 students by 1979. This September the grade 11 students from Clinton will join the grade 12 students and be bussed to Ashcroft. If there are sufficient senior students between Clinton and the 70-Mile, the bus may start at 70-Mile and should make the 52 mile run between 70-Mile and Ashcroft in about an hour and 15 minutes.

Walhachin Blasting: The blasts making little rocks out of big ones for CP Rail still continue, but somewhat less frequently. They are genuinely upsetting and inconvenient for many residents, and anyone who claims not to be bothered by the blasting either doesn’t live in East Walhachin, or isn’t being completely honest. Tuesday’s blast nearly scared several people out of their wits. It had been scheduled for 2 p.m., but didn’t go off till nearly 4, when everyone had forgotten about it, or figured the crew had changed their minds. This kind of thing is directly the fault of CP Rail for not getting their linemen in here on time, and it is extremely nerve-wracking.

Woodticks And Snakes: Woodticks and rattlesnakes are out. Parents should warn their children to watch out for them. A four-foot black diamond rattlesnake was killed by David Doell last night near Bethlehem Apartments. Keep away from them, they are dangerous.



