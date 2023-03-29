In 1973, the CN train station at Walhachin is destroyed by fire

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 1898

While the Journal archives are almost complete from May 1895 to the present, the issues of March and April 1898 are unfortunately missing.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 31, 1923

Clinton Clippings: The first truck to go over the Cariboo road this spring went through here on Monday, loaded with passengers and express. The department of public works here is busy there days getting things in shipshape order for the coming road work. They anticipate making several new pieces of road this season.

Gardening Spirit: The nice spring weather has awakened the gardening spirit in Ashcroft, and many of the industrious citizens are engaged in the preliminary work in connection with their coming agricultural efforts.

Cleaning Up Bug: The “cleaning up” bug has taken possession of most of the citizens of Ashcroft, and the sweet aroma of burning wood, rubber, old boots and rags fills the air from early morning to late at night.

Would Connect Spences Bridge And Rosedale; Hope District Board Of Trade Wants Long Distance Phone To Link Coast With Interior: The Journal is in receipt of a circular letter from the Hope district board of trade asking our “support in a publicity campaign, urging the connecting span of the Provincial long distance telephone service between Spences Bridge and Rosedale, thus connecting the Coast and the interior.”

Victoria Man Would Put Transprovincial Road On Toll Basis: Solution of the transprovincial highway problem by construction of the Hope-Princeton link by private capital, and its maintenance on a toll basis, was suggested to directors of the Chamber of Commerce by Ald. A.E. Todd, founder of the Canadian Highway Association, and organizer of the Pacific Highway. “There is no project of greater importance to British Columbia from the standpoint of increased tourist travel and land settlement than the completion of the Canadian Highway,” said Ald. Todd. “The road itself would cost about a million dollars, and as soon as completed it would open the way for a vast influx of people.”

Radiophone: In the Vancouver Province of March 23rd, there is an article on the popularity to which radio reception has grown since 1922. Statistics show that in the United States general broadcasting stations increased from 80 to 581, and receiving stations from under a million to between two and two and a half million… It hardly seems creditable, but none the less true, a person can enjoy a concert from Los Angeles or San Francisco, and there might be dozens of stations broadcasting. I have heard Atlanta, Georgia; Fort Worth, Texas; Chicago, Regina, Winnipeg. Every night there is something new.

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 1, 1948

Longtime Resident: Yuen Hon, who recently retired from his laundry business, and who has been a resident of Ashcroft since 1909, died in Ashcroft Hospital Tuesday after six months illness. Funeral is being held today, at the Chinese cemetery, Ashcroft. He operated the laundry under the name of Sun Hing Yuen Laundry, and was well known here.

Clinton Notes: Was it spring fever or just a general feeling of being fed up with so much snow? Anyway a large part of the Clinton people just “up” and left for the coast over Easter.

Easter Tea: On Easter Monday amid a setting of daffodils and Easter Bunnies and Spring lambs — albeit the latter were stuffed toys, with most life-like faces — the Clinton Easter tea, sponsored by St. Christopher’s Anglican Women’s Auxiliary, took place in the home of Mrs. D.H. Gorman. The affair was well patronized and the home cooking stall was soon sold out — including the Easter Bunnies and Spring lambs. Judging by the merriment while Mrs. Gorman read the tea cups, everyone had a very good “fortune”.

Extensive Road Programme: A comprehensive programme of highways, bridges and buildings was outlined to the Legislature by the Hon. E.C. Carson, Minister of Public Works. The most encouraging features of his report were the plans announced for the continuation of reconstruction and construction of new highways, covering some 124 miles at a cost of $5,000,000; new paving to cover approximately 465 miles at a cost of $3,100,000; and some 38 new bridges at a cost of $2,457,000. The John Hart Highway, giving outlet to the Peace River district, will be pushed forward as rapidly as possible this coming season. Included in the programme is improvement to the Penticton-Kaleden road to bring this section up to the standard of the Hope-Princeton-Kaleden section of the southern trans-provincial highway.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 29, 1973

Walhachin News; Bang, Crash, Tinkle: After a winter of relative peace and quiet, our sleepy village awoke with a bang at 5:50 a.m. last Thursday. “It was only a small blast,” said the Emil Anderson crew and they were genuinely horrified to discover that they had blown five windows out of the Community Hall, broken one window in Fred Morris’ house, broken glass in pictures at Cordewener’s and Hansen’s, blown Ivey’s bedlamp apart (again), knocked ornaments and pictures off walls at Froste’s and Taylor’s, besides nearly scaring Mrs. Taylor into a heart attack. We must give this crew credit where credit is due, though. The Hall windows were replaced that afternoon, and glass for the other windows and the pictures were replaced the following day. The crew is trying exceedingly hard to gain our good will and eradicate the bad taste left in our mouths by a previous contractor. We have been assured that every precaution will be taken with the next blasts to prevent a recurrence of Thursday morning’s “surprise”.

Walhachin News; CN Station: Late Thursday afternoon black smoke was seen billowing up from the river, but since a CN crew was working down there, seemingly no one thought to investigate. By the time news filtered back up here the old station, built in 1914, had been burned to the ground. Letters had previously been sent to both CN and the Historical Monuments Branch of the National Park Service to have the building preserved as a monument to both the early railroaders and the pioneers of our town.

Community Resources: The Resources Committee is a group comprised of representatives from all interested organizations and individuals in the community. It is a non-fund-raising group which operates through the support of organizations in the community. As a body its purpose is to help the community focus on specific needs that it feels it has, so that a concentrated effort can be made to bring about solutions. The main body, which meets once a month, is composed of about 40 persons from the different organizations in the community.

Cache Creek Cemetery: Cache Creek is seriously considering a cemetery and is making enquiries to the Public Utilities Commission and asking for assistance of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Cache Creek Weigh Scales: A letter from the Honourable W. Hartley indicated that he is looking into the matter of moving the weigh scales to some point outside Cache Creek to reduce traffic congestion at the main intersection.

