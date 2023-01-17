In 1973, Walhachin residents have concerns about CP blasting

A photograph taken some time between 1907 and 1916 shows Ashcroft’s 60,000 gallon reservoir (circled near top right with a road leading to it) on the hillside to the east of town, in about the same spot where a modern pump station now stands. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JAN. 22, 1898

Ashcroft Water: The large reservoir for the water works will be on the side hill opposite the end of Second street. There will be a connection between it and the C.P.R. tank, so that water for the railroad use can be readily supplied.

New Building: Dr. Clark of Kamloops informs us that he has leased for a long term of years a piece of ground on Railway avenue and will at once begin the construction of a new building with a view of engaging in business in Ashcroft. The doctor believes Ashcroft to be as good a business town as can be found in the country for its size and that prosperous times are ahead for all in this section. We very much suspect that when the rainbow trout of the Thompson river hear the news, they will protest vigorously against the doctor settling down here, for he is said to be the most skilled fisherman in British Columbia, and no better fishing is found in the world than in the Thompson river where it flows swiftly by Ashcroft.

Sweet Music: In order not to be outdone by the rest of the employees of the Ashcroft hotel, Jack Wyness just won the fiddle at the raffle the other night, and now spends the long hours on the night shift practising. Several boarders have given notice.

Jeweler Needed: Ashcroft wants a first class jeweler and there is an excellent opening for such a man. We do not mean by this some tinker to come along with a couple of sacks full of Waterburys and start business calculating to run it a month or six weeks, but a good workman will receive cordial support.

Stage Line From Ashcroft To Teslin: A stage line to operate from Ashcroft to Teslin lake is the latest project in connection with the Spokane overland route to the Yukon. If the story be true it means that the longest stage line on the continent is to be put in operation. It is 825 miles from Ashcroft to Telegraph creek, and 120 miles from Telegraph creek to Lake Teslin. The figure for passage over the route is put at $30, a highly improbable sum. That any stage company would undertake to carry a passenger over such a long route for that amount of money is not within the bounds of reason. The time will come when a stage line and the iron horse will connect Ashcroft with Lake Teslin, but by all means let us have a road to run either the one or the other first.

Local News: No matter which way you go you will very likely wish you had gone some other.

100 YEARS AGO: JAN. 20, 1923

Hockey: Ashcroft-Savona: On Sunday afternoon the first hockey game of the season was played on the local ice between an Ashcroft team and a combination from Savona and Walhachin. The result was a score of 7 to 1 in favour of Ashcroft, which has not been explained by the visitors, notwithstanding the fact that they had Bobby Reid, once Ashcroft star, in their line-up.

Hockey: Ashcroft-Clinton: On Wednesday evening, Ashcroft clashed with a bristling Clinton lineup and went down to defeat with a score of 3 to 1. It is being rumoured that Mat Botterill, manager of the Clinton team, has been training his boys for several weeks up and down the Clinton hill every morning before breakfast.

No Excuse: P. Gagna of Scotty Creek was fined $200 in Ashcroft on Tuesday by magistrate Webb for having a still on his premises. He explained that this was an old plant that had been used some years ago by a partner of his who is not now in the country.

Clinton Clippings: It is reported that Clinton will have a large radio receiving set installed in a few days, and that R. Fraser has put in an electric lighting outfit for his house and store.

Wishful Thinking: Sometimes we wish motorcycle cops were telephone girls. Then when we speeded down the boulevard they would be sure to get the wrong number.

75 YEARS AGO: JAN. 22, 1948

Lytton’s Historic Cemetery: Lytton Cemetery — historical burying place of many Cariboo pioneers — may be transferred to the village for maintenance and improvements. A church delegation sought village assistance in having the cemetery property, located outside western boundaries, repaired. It comprises more than four acres and has an additional 15 acres adjacent, belonging to the Diocese of Cariboo. In the past, public subscriptions from the people of Lytton paid for upkeep of the cemetery, and a sum of money is on hand. The people of Lytton believed until recently that the land was owned by the village, but when they learned it belonged to the Diocese they were reluctant to continue maintaining it.

Clinton Sets Immunization Standard: According to the report of Miss Appleton, the Public Health Nurse, Clinton School has the highest record in her district for immunization of school children. Over 99 per cent of Clinton school population have taken advantage of the recent Immunization clinics, and the remaining one per cent intends to come into the fold.

Dramatic Society: A very enthusiastic meeting was held in the Ashcroft Community Hall on January 19 to reorganize a Dramatic Society. Membership fees were set at twenty five cents per month. The age limit was set at sixteen years and over for the present. Possibly a junior group will be formed later. Present plans are to present a one act play and minstrel show in April. Anyone interested in assisting with any aspect of dramatics either on the stage or behind the scenes will be very welcome.

Clinton Hockey: Clinton Hockey team played its first match of the season on Thursday, January 15th on Kamloops ice against the Kamloops Aces, the leading team in Kamloops city league. It was a fast clean game, very thrilling to the spectators. Clinton lost by a final score of 8-5. Clinton takes its hockey seriously. Fifty fans travelled the 160 mile round trip to see the game and cheer their team on.

Motor Licence Change: British Columbia motorists, for the first time since the war days, will receive two plates when they apply at the motor vehicle offices in the province. The single plate was made necessary on account of the shortage of metal which was required for war purposes. Drivers will be able to obtain the new plate — white numerals on a green background — on February 1.

50 YEARS AGO: JAN. 18, 1973

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena: The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena was used for the first time during the recent cold weather. Free skating, hockey, and just plain fun was enjoyed by young and old. It was encouraging to see so many parents turn out and volunteer their help. With this kind of assistance the arena should grow to its anticipated capacity.

Need Artificial Ice: Only recently, we began to realize that other people in the world are trying to beat us at our own game. These nations proved to us that although we are good [at hockey] we have to be better. Artificial ice at our Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena is absolutely essential if we want to provide our children with some winter sports facilities. A bare building is of use to no one. Let us fill this shell with the smell of healthy sweat, joy and the sound of skaters. Do your duty to your children TODAY — write to your Aldermen, to your MLA in Victoria and to your MP in Ottawa. Tell them how you feel about your kids not being able to use the empty building.

Fire Dept. News: The Ashcroft Fire Dept. would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ed Walsh for giving coffee to the men while fighting a fire at the home of Basil McMurray last Saturday night. We all appreciated it very much. We would also like to mention that while busy at the fire, vehicles were seen driving over fire hoses laid out along 3rd Street. Not only is this a driving offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, but it endangers the lives of firemen. One can only visualize a broken hose with a great deal of pressure madly thrashing through the air, or a fireman standing high on a roof top when suddenly he loses balance as the water goes off, then comes on again full force as the wheels of a car pass over the hose. In future, licence plate numbers will be taken and handed over to the RCMP.

Citizens Meet At Walhachin: A citizens meeting was well attended by the residents of Walhachin. Residents each stated their complaints with previous blasting operation regarding damage to property, air pollution, noise, and general inconvenience. CP Rail hoped to have a contractor move in by February 1st to begin blasting for rip-rap, but residents made it clear that no contractor would be permitted in town until such time as all previous damage claims (some dating back three years) have been settled to their satisfaction. This was agreed to by the [CP] officials. Apparently nothing can be done about the mushroom-shaped clouds of dust which envelop the town following a blast except a promise of smaller mushrooms. And there is still really no satisfactory explanation of why the ONLY suitable mountain for rip-rap on the entire B.C. CP Rail line happens to be behind Walhachin. It is obviously a deep geological riddle and has nothing whatsoever to do with the fact that the railway has three sidings, plus the main line, in the town.

