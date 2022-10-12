In God’s pocket: News from St. Alban’s Anglican Church

For new minister, the past six months at St. Alban’s has been a time of ‘love and support’

(from l) The Rev. Len Fraser, tour guide, with The Rev. Christopher Lewis and Dr. Rhona Lewis from the New England Company during a visit to Ashcroft and other areas where their funding has supported the Anglican church ministry. (Photo credit: Linda LaGroix)

By The Rev. Linda LaGroix

Wow! It is Thanksgiving week and I have been in Ashcroft for six months! This has been a time of wonder and excitement, of settling in and getting to know the community inside and outside of St. Alban’s.

I am so thankful for the warm welcome that my husband and I have received and the support for my new role of priest here. This whirlwind has been full of “good” and “bad”, but always I have felt the love and support of community.

On Sept. 30, there was a service at St. Alban’s in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The St. Alban’s community also had an amazing Thanksgiving lunch at Soup’s On on Oct. 7, serving 92 people a wonderful turkey and ham dinner, and giving thanks for all who helped prepare and serve the delicious meal and all who attended and enjoyed the meal. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community!

On Saturday, Oct. 8 I was honoured to attend the closing of Zion United Church, but saddened by the occasion. After 130 years of faithful service to Ashcroft and the surrounding communities, the difficult decision was made to close the doors. It was a beautiful luncheon and service shared with so many who have supported the church right up to this time of loss. Our prayers go out to the faithful members in their journey forward.

As I reflected during Zion’s service, I realised how blessed I have been to have the support of the people at St. Alban’s as well as the wider Territory of the People. Our assisting Bishop Jane came to have lunch and a visit with us last month; many people have dropped by over the summer to see the church, and some even joined us for our Soup’s On lunch! One couple, Alex and June Moon, came to lunch and then shared their family story, as Alex’s grandparents were married in St. Albans in 1894!

Another fellow shared, with his daughter, his memories of meeting his dad here when he worked on the railroads. We even had a visit with our benefactors from the New England Company, who have supported ministry within our Indigenous brothers’ and sisters’ communities in the north since the 1600s. They have been instrumental in providing resources for our journey toward reconciliation.

We are continuing our study about “What is an Anglican?” and welcoming new members who have joined us in worship. We meet in person each Sunday with a Morning Prayer service on the first Sunday of the month and Holy Communion on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Sundays.

I am so thankful to be part of this vibrant, thoughtful, and caring community. I have also been blessed to participate in several services with The Rev. Angus Muir as he ministers to our Indigenous brothers and sisters up and down the canyon.

I have met so many amazing people, including our pastoral elders and especially those impacted by the Lytton fire and the floods! I have travelled into some of the most amazingly beautiful country around here. For all of these blessings, I offer my sincere thanks!



