Intake open for TNRD Regional Grants and Sponsorship program

Eligible non-profit organizations and charities throughout TNRD have until Nov. 1 to apply

The 2023 Desert Daze music festival in Spences Bridge was the recipient of a grant under the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Regional Grants and Sponsorship program. The fall 2023 intake for grant applications is now open. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)

Non-profit organizations and registered charities within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) are invited to apply to the fall 2023 intake of the Regional Grants and Sponsorship program.

Applications to the fall 2023 intake must be submitted by Nov. 1.

The 2023 budget for this program makes $10,000 available to be allocated during this intake period. As per the TNRD’s Grants and Sponsorship Policy, there is a maximum grant amount of $5,000 per organization in a given year. No organization will receive more than two regional grants during the four-year term of the Board of Directors.

Recommendations for funding allocations for the fall 2023 intake are expected to be brought to the Board of Directors during the board meeting on Nov. 9.

Legislation prohibits the TNRD from providing financial assistance to businesses or commercial entities, or to private individuals/households. Applications from religious organizations primarily serving their membership and/or their direct religious purpose are ineligible for assistance under this program.

Eligible organizations and charities that are considering applying under the Regional Grants and Sponsorship program should be aware that there is a good deal of competition for these grants, and not all financial amounts requested are guaranteed to be awarded. Successful applications typically support events, projects, or services that have a broad regional benefit.

Separately, each TNRD Electoral Area has an annual budget for Community Grants-in-Aid (sometimes referred to as discretionary funds). This program is intended to provide more community-focused benefits. Applications to this program can be made at any point during the year.

For more information, or to apply to the Regional Grants and Sponsorship program, visit www.tnrd.ca/grants.

Thompson Nicola Regional District