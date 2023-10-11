It will be a happy Halloween with these scarily fun events

A castle in Ashcroft? You can visit one at Desert Hills Ranch (and perhaps pick a pumpkin or two while you’re there). (Photo credit: Desert Hills Ranch)

Looking for great Halloween activities for the whole family in the run-up to Oct. 31? Look no further, as the Journal presents a round-up of scarily fun events that will have you screaming with delight!

Halloween at the farm

Both Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft and Horsting’s Farm Market near Cache Creek are offering thrills and chills, as well as a lot of fun, with a variety of seasonal events and activities, including corn mazes and trips to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect punker. Check out both locations, and while you’re there enjoy some delicious eats, special treats, and a wide variety of seasonal local bounty. You can find out more information about event dates and times by visiting their Facebook pages.

Kids’ colouring contest

The Ashcroft HUB is holding an October Kids’ Colouring Contest. Colouring pages can be picked up at the HUB office and must be returned by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. There are three Halloween-themed prizes to be won.

Spooktacular movies

The Kamloops Film Society is screening several creepy, kooky, mysterious, and ooky films in the run-up to Halloween, beginning with a screening of the 1973 classic The Exorcist on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m. As part of the Thursday Film Series, Oct. 19 sees a presentation of Satan Wants You, a 2023 documentary about the “satanic panic” of the 1980s, while those with an interest in the roots of big-screen horror can take in the groundbreaking and influential 1920 silent film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari — with live music accompaniment — on Thursday, Oct. 26. Both films start at 6:30 p.m.

There’s free family-friendly fun at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a showing of the otherworldly comedy Beetlejuice (1988), and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a screening of Hocus Pocus (1993). Finally, you can do the Time Warp again on Oct. 27 and 28 with the ultimate interactive film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (7 p.m. both days).

All screenings are at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street in Kamloops. For more information, or to book tickets, go to www.thekfs.ca.

Halloween market fun

The Ashcroft Farmers’ Market’s final market of the season will be a spine-tingling Halloween extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 22 (Railway Avenue at the Heritage Park). The market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and the organizers are busy brewing up some seriously spooky surprises to help people have a hauntingly good time and get into the Halloween mood.

It’s your last chance to check out the vendors and their unique products this season, with everything from handmade crafts to delicious treats. Come dressed in your scariest, funniest, or most creative costume and join the fun.

For more information, visit the Ashcroft Farmers’ & Artisans Facebook page.

Halloween film night

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a special Halloween-themed movie night on Friday, Oct. 27 with two films. The family movie, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is 2005’s Corpse Bride, a stop-motion animation feature film co-directed by Tim Burton. At 7:30 p.m. there will be an adult-themed film: 1999’s Sleepy Hollow, a Gothic supernatural horror movie based on Washington Irving’s classic story.

Admission for either film is $5 per person, and there will be a concession available.

Halloween dance (Ashcroft)

The Ashcroft Legion is hosting a Halloween dance on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by Tracy Lynn, and all are welcome to attend.

Halloween dance (Savona)

The Savona Community Association is hosting a Halloween dance on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Savona Community Hall (6648 Tingley Street, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Tickets are $25 each (available at Miller’s Crossing), and the event will feature a DJ, snacks, prizes, and a 50/50 draw.

Halloween skating party

Koppers Ashcroft is hosting a Halloween skating party at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to come down to the arena for free skating, hot dogs, and drinks, and wear your favourite costume, as there will be costume judging and prizes.

Trick-or-treat at the HUB

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Put on your costumes and head on over to the Ashcroft HUB from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 for an indoor trick-or-treat experience.

Logan Lake Halloween events

The Logan Lake Lions and several community partners are hosting a variety of Halloween events on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Head to the Logan Lake Rec Centre (111 Chartrand Avenue) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for carnival games and an all-ages costume contest, and to the Church on the Hill for “Trunk-or-Treat” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be a warm-up station with hot chocolate, popcorn, and short films at the elementary school from 7 to 8:15 p.m., and at 8:30 p.m. the Lions and the Logan Lake Fire Department will be holding a fireworks display at the lake.

Cache Creek costume party

The Ashcroft HUB and the Cache Creek Recreation Society are hosting a Halloween Costume Party at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a costume parade, as well as prizes, free hot dogs, and drinks.

Cache Creek fireworks

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will once again be providing a free Halloween fireworks display, which starts at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The fireworks will be visible from most areas of Cache Creek, and all are welcome to come out and enjoy the show.

