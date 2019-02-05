It’s an Art Attack for Ashcroft Arts Club members

In the run-up to this year’s Art Show, members attend an ‘abstract painting’ lesson.

Members of the Ashcroft Art Club met on Jan. 8 for an “Art Attack” abstract painting session led by club member Jo Petty.

Art Attack sessions provide club members with creative learning time together, and past workshops have included drawing exercises, acrylic “pour” paintings, “how to frame your painting” sessions, and more.

“Jo was gracious enough to share her knowledge and experience on how to do an abstract painting,” says club member Marianne Munro. “Many of our members are realism artists, so doing an abstract is something entirely different!”

Club members are starting to get ready for this year’s Art Club Show and Sale, which takes place at St. Alban’s Anglican Church Hall from April 26–29.


