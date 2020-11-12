It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with upcoming events

Christmas markets are on the way to local communities, along with other festive events, including a Christmas Lights tour in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Stock photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at IH site

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Patient Care Tower (PCT) construction site at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops.

There is no evidence of any hospital staff or patient exposures related to this outbreak at this time. The outbreak is limited to the PCT construction site; hospital operations are not impacted. It is important that anyone requiring medical care feels confident in coming to RIH.

Currently, Interior Health has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 linked to this outbreak, and is investigating any connection between cases in other jurisdictions. Contact tracing on confirmed cases is ongoing. All cases and direct contacts are self-isolating.

Based on an Interior Health environmental health inspection of the site, the IH medical health officer has determined that appropriate safety protocols are in place and the risk of any further exposures at the worksite is low. No work stoppage has been ordered.

More information about COVID-19 and Interior Health’s response is available at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/.

Calling for kids’ Christmas stories

The HUB Online Network is asking local kids to write their family-friendly Christmas stories (up to 500 words) and send them in — with pictures if possible — to be turned into audio plays, which will air on the network in December. Stories and pictures should be emailed to honproduction@ashcrofthub.com; for more information visit The HUB Online Network Facebook page.

Cache Creek Christmas Market

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding its sixth annual Christmas Outdoor Market on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place in the lower parking lot of the Cache Creek Community Hall, and will feature vendors, free hot beverages, food, and live Christmas music. Kiki the Eco Elf will also be there, as will the Big Man, the Head Honcho, the Big Cheese himself, Santa Claus.

Anyone interested in being a vendor, or who would like more information, should visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page, which will contain updates as they become available.

HUB Christmas Market

A reminder that the Ashcroft HUB is holding its Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Spaces are still available at $15 each (with the HUB supplying a table) and $10 each (with your own table). For information, or to book, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Clinton Christmas Market

Last week the Journal noted that Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton was trying to gauge whether there was enough interest for a Christmas market.

Hunnies has now announced that there will be an outdoor Clinton Christmas Market on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside their business on Cariboo Highway. Vendors will need to supply their own tent and heater; a few tents are available for rent by calling (250) 457-7473. To reserve a spot, call that number or (250) 457-1020. The cost is $10 per vendor, with proceeds going to the Clinton Food Bank, and there are a limited number of spots available, so book early.

David Stoddart grads Christmas fundraiser

The 2021 graduating class at David Stoddart School in Clinton is doing an online fundraiser featuring beautiful, locally-grown Christmas plants and decorations. Among the items available are poinsettias, wreaths, an indoor tropical planter, an outdoor greenery arrangement, and more.

The items and order form can be found at https://bit.ly/36hIhfB. By keeping the event online, the grads are helping to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, while still raising funds for a great local cause. The order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 18, and orders can be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour

In place of Ashcroft’s annual Santa Claus parade — which will not be taking place this year — the Ashcroft HUB is sponsoring a Christmas Lights tour from Dec. 1 to 23 in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. Residents and business owners are encouraged to decorate their homes/businesses and be part of the tour.

The theme is “Classic Christmas Movies”, although participants do not have to stick to the theme. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Decorated Residential Home and the Best Decorated Business. Participants will be listed on a tour map, which will be available for pick-up at the HUB or online at www.ashcrofthub.ca, so that people can take their own self-guided tour of the displays.

For more information, or to ensure you are listed on the tour map, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Home-based business webinar

Crafters, artisans, and “micro manufacturers” are having difficulty distributing their products. Join expert Bill Erichson for a free “Lunch ‘n Learn” webinar that explores the steps involved in understanding the retail market and meeting the needs of retailers.

Participants will learn about costing, pricing, and marketing your products, with a Q&A session following. To register, or learn more, go to www.takingcareofbusiness.biz.

Taking Care of Business

Community Future’s free Taking Care of Business Program brings funding and one-on-one support for training to eligible businesses and not-for-profits throughout Northern B.C. As an approved member, your business or not-for-profit will have access to free online workshops and webinars; professional business support; a Regional Business Liaison to assist you along the way; and the application portal for up to $7,500 in customized business training.

Business Membership includes the entire team: owners, managers, and employees. Once a business fills out a Membership Application form and is approved, it will receive a business membership number, which provides unlimited access to free “members only” webinars and online workshops for everyone on the team.

For more information go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/home/or call 1-855-682-4325.

Virtual art tour of the Rockies

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection and Google Arts & Culture have released a digital collection of Canadian art, including iconic pieces from Canada’s Group of Seven. As part of a global effort to make art more accessible, citizens around the world can now enjoy pieces from the McMichael permanent collection on the Google Arts & Culture website.

Many of the Group of Seven were drawn to the Canadian Rockies and spent a large amount of time there. From 1924, J. E. H. MacDonald spent his summers in the Rockies, where he developed a distinct new style in response to the landscapes he saw there, with flat planes of colour and almost abstract forms. Among the pieces now available to view online are MacDonald’s painting Cathedral Mountain, Lawren Harris’s Mt. Lefroy, and Frederick Varley’s Early Morning, Sphinx Mountain, all of which depict the iconic Canadian Rockies.

To see more highlights from the McMichael Collection, including works by the Group of Seven, Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, and other Canadian artists, go to https://bit.ly/3j60AZt.



