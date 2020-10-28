With flu season just around the corner, health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. (Photo credit: Fraser Health/Aldergrove Star)

With flu season just around the corner, health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. (Photo credit: Fraser Health/Aldergrove Star)

It’s time to get vaccinated with flu season fast approaching

Interior Health (IH) is cautioning that this year, the influenza vaccine is more important than ever, in order to protect people as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Its symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19, and people are being encouraged to make plans now to schedule an appointment to get the flu shot and be prepared for flu season, which typically starts in November.

The fear is that influenza could spread rapidly through communities at the same time as COVID-19, potentially overwhelming the health care system.

Vaccine supplies have now arrived, and Interior Health has set up targeted clinics for high-risk, vulnerable people. They are also working in partnership with doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and licensed nurse practitioners to ensure the widest distribution possible of the influenza vaccine. Opportunities to get a flu shot will be ongoing throughout the fall and winter.

In this region, Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy is offering weekday appointments to get a flu shot. Pharmacist Jon Wiesendahl says that they ran out of the first batch of vaccine they received, and while they have now got more, flu shot clinics are on hold until they can get more supplies in.

READ MORE: Flu shots available via appointment, clinics at Ashcroft pharmacy

“We’ve been busy,” he says. “We’ve had more requests than in past years. We’ve got an order [for more vaccine] in with Interior Health, but right now it’s by appointment only, Monday through Friday.”

The pharmacy is currently booking appointments for about a week ahead. To book a flu shot, call (250) 453-2537.

Parents and guardians of children under the age of 12 can make an appointment with the Public Health Nurse at the Ashcroft Health Centre to get children vaccinated. The health centre is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; call (250) 453-1940.

To find other flu shot providers throughout the province, visit Immunize BC at https://immunizebc.ca/. To see if you are eligible for a free flu shot, go to the BC Centre for Disease Control 2020-2021 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Eligibility website at https://bit.ly/31JZNb4.

For more information about flu season and the flu shot in the Interior Health region, visit https://bit.ly/3dX0p1L.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait
Next story
World-class carver prefers the simple life in Loon Lake

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is looking for someone to fill the position of fire chief, and is also looking for people willing to stand as a candidate for the SBID board; elections will take place at the AGM on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates for trustee, fire chief wanted in Spences Bridge

Elections will be held during Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM on Nov. 28

Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Students looking for people to share their 2017 wildfire stories

Desert Sands Community School students want to speak with residents about wildfire experiences

BC 2020 election graphic
Elections BC estimates 52% of BC voters cast a ballot this year

Results are down from 2017, and final counts will have to wait until mail-in ballots are tallied

An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Village of Cache Creek calling all contractors willing to work

Plus a Halloween drive-in movie event, an AGM, Christmas market news, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read