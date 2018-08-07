Join in the scavenger hunt at the Ashcroft Museum open house.

This year’s event looks at the long history of the Haddock family.

By Kathy Paulos

Who were the Haddocks?

That’s the question which will be answered at this year’s annual Open House at the Ashcroft Museum on Saturday, August 18 from 8:45 a.m. until noon.

First on the agenda will be a Scavenger Hunt. Participants are asked to come in teams of two to four people, and make sure you bring a device for taking photos (camera , cellphone, tablet, etc.).

Those taking part in the hunt will meet at the museum (at the corner of 4th and Brink Streets) for instructions at 8:45 a.m., and the hunt will start at 9 a.m.

Teams will travel together, on foot, around the main core of the downtown area, where they will discover some amazing facts about Ashcroft’s history and some of its older buildings.

The Scavenger Hunt will end at the museum, and prizes will be given to the first three teams that successfully complete the hunt.

From 10:30 a.m. until noon, the museum will feature the history of the Haddock family. A PowerPoint presentation will highlight the story of James Haddock, his wife Catherine, and their family, who arrived here in 1886.

Attendees will hear about their first experiences in settling in Ashcroft, and their contributions to the new town.

Also featured in the PowerPoint will be photos and a history of the Haddock house. New owners Gwen and Gary Dost, who recently purchased the property, will talk about the house, some of the renovations they have done, and some of the treasurers they have found.

Some of the more than 200 artifacts that have been donated to the museum by members of the Haddock family over the years will also be on display.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in the ever-popular “Guess the Artifact” game, and refreshments will be served.

Admission is by donation, and anyone taking part in the Scavenger Hunt is asked to call the museum (250-453-9232) or drop in to sign up prior to August 18.

Hope to see you there!



