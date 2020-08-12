Journal seeks suggestions for Hometown Heroes for special feature

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic? Let us know!

A handwritten sign at the Ashcroft ambulance station thanks paramedics for their work during the pandemic. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Do you know a hometown hero who you’d like to see recognized in the pages of the Journal?

As it does every year, the paper will be celebrating local Hometown Heroes in an upcoming issue. Normally the focus is on the first responders who work so hard to keep everyone safe, but this year the scope is being expanded to include people who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has shown that heroes come in many forms and can be found in a variety of places. Whether it’s a volunteer who helped keep an essential local service operating, a store clerk who was always ready to assist, or a community member who went the extra mile to make sure people got their groceries or medications, many people have stepped up in challenging times.

There are also, of course, the first responders and health care workers who have continued to carry out their essential work during the pandemic: ambulance paramedics, doctors, nurses, care aides, police, pharmacists, and more. Despite the risk to themselves, they have ensured that we stay safe.

The Journal is looking for the names of Hometown Heroes in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding areas, who will be honoured in the Aug. 27 issue. Simply contact the Journal with the name of your Hometown Hero and a brief description of what makes that person special. Suggestions can be dropped off at the Journal office on 4th Street in Ashcroft, or emailed to editorial@accjournal.ca, before Aug. 20.



