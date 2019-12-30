Journal subscribers help Black Press help the food bank

Black Press donated $5 for every new and renewed sub in October to E. Fry food bank

Thanks to the 45 people who either took out a new subscription to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal or renewed an existing subscription in October 2019, Black Press was able to donate $225 to the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Food Bank.

Black Press had pledged to donate $5 for each new or renewed subscription in October.

Journal editor Barbara Roden presented the cheque to E. Fry executive director Trish Schachtel, who said that the funds would go toward purchasing items for the food bank; something especially needed at this time of year.

Thank you to Journal readers for helping Black Press help the food bank!



