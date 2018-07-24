(from left, with Kal Tire’s entry in next year’s burnour) Jay Duncan; Ryan Moffatt; Gary Winslow; Kyle Giesbrecht; Dwight Toews; Josh Ricard; Bill Elliott; Brandon Douglas; Randy Lorraine. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Kal Tire recognized for Graffiti Days assistance

Their help with the burnout makes it a key part of the weekend for many.

On July 20 Bill Elliott—chair of the Graffiti Days committee—and committee member Gary Winslow presented staff at Kal Tire in Cache Creek with a framed photo, for their continuing support, and looking after, of the burnout at the Graffiti Days weekend.

“It’s a big part of the weekend,” says Elliott, “and we wanted to acknowledge all the work they do.”

The crew at Kal Tire have their entry for next year’s burnout ready to go, and are ready to make the event another smoking success.


