Kamloops information centre provides assistance to seniors

The Province has provided $100,000 in funding to the Centre for Seniors Information (CSI) BC Interior Society. The Centre—based in Kamloops—provides services to seniors in the City of Kamloops and surrounding communities, including Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton. The funding is to further improve access to community-based seniors’ services in Kamloops and area, to help seniors stay engaged, remain independent, and age in place.

The CSI has been supporting seniors in Kamloops since 1997. The society is working to ensure seniors remain active and connected to their community through services that ensure quality of life, dignity, and choice.

Among the services offered are a fraud awareness program; the HEROS Elder Abuse Awareness Program; a wide range of information and resource materials about community organizations and services, health and wellness, mental health, housing, and legal and government services; advocacy and mentoring; and peer counsellors, who help people with common problems such as finding affordable housing, coping with life changes, and emotional and social support.

The purpose of CSI is to connect all seniors with services and resources that can help them with issues or concerns associated with day-to-day living. Personal assistance is provided at its two storefront locations (at the Brock and Northills shopping centres); the CSI can also be contacted at info@csikamloops.ca, or by phone at the Northills Information Centre at (250) 554-4145.

Seniors, and those concerned about seniors, can visit the centres or call in with questions such as how to access home support services; where to get help with home repairs; problems understanding or dealing with government departments for pensions and income tax; or concerns about issues such as transportation, fraud, or elder abuse.

The funding will give the CSI the resources it needs to continue providing these advocacy, education, support, socialization, and outreach services to around 13,000 senior residents in Kamloops and the surrounding area. These programs and services are aimed at ensuring that seniors keep their independence for as long as possible.

For more information about the Centre for Seniors Information BC Interior Society, and the services they offer, go to https://www.csikamloops.ca/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter