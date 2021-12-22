Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Christmas concert is online for free

This year’s ‘Christmas with the KSO’ concert is available online for free thanks to a partnership between the KSO and the BC Lottery Corporation. (Photo credit: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra)

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has a special Christmas gift for everyone, just in time to spread some seasonal joy.

In partnership with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO), BCLC has announced a free virtual viewing of the KSO’s recent sold-out “Christmas with the KSO” concert, which will be available at www.kamloopssymphony.com until Jan. 8, 2022.

The virtual broadcast is a recording of the concert held on Dec. 11. For this year’s concert, the KSO was joined by soprano Rachel Casponi and the KSO Chorus, which performed a sparkling program of festive hits from the Baroque and beyond. The orchestra and choir were led by guest conductor Cosette Justo Valdés, a thrilling and passionate director originally from Cuba.

This year’s Christmas concert was the first performance by the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra in almost two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orchestra usually presents a main series of nine full orchestral programs (16 performances) in Kamloops and Salmon Arm each year, as well as a series of educational programs, including the Kamloops Symphony Music School. As the major music organization in the Kamloops region, the KSO has been an active participant in the community since 1976.

“BCLC is thrilled to present an online viewing of ‘Christmas with the KSO’ to provide everyone near and far with an opportunity to enjoy this dazzling performance,” said Peter ter Weeme, Chief Social Purpose Officer and Vice President of Player Experience at BCLC.

“Supporting the arts in Kamloops continues to be a key commitment for BCLC, and we feel it’s particularly important to demonstrate our support this year, as the KSO brings the community back together for live audience performances.”

“Given all the challenges that we as Kamloopsians have faced in 2021, we wanted the opportunity to give the gift of music to the community and bring a moment of reprieve and joy into all of our homes,” said Daniel Mills, Executive Director, of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra. “We are thrilled to be working with our community partners, specifically BCLC, to make this festive concert available for free.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kamloops