(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna-bought lottery ticket makes some-bunny $5 million richer

Odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna and some-bunny is $5 million richer this Easter weekend.

This is the second Classic Jackpot $5 million win in as many weeks with North Vancouver’s Simon Pleau winning in the March 29 draw.

The ticket purchased in Kelowna is the only one that matched all six winning numbers in Canada in the latest draw.

Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date on the ticket to claim their prize.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Pancakes for Christmas during the Cariboo Gold Rush
Next story
Luncheon a great way to meet other horsey ladies in the South Cariboo

Just Posted

The proposal to move Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton from Fraser-Nicola has come as a shock to the riding’s MLA, Jackie Tegart, who lives in Ashcroft. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton set to move to Cariboo-Chilcotin riding

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Andrew Olson (left) and his trundle barrow. The man on the right is John Yorston circa 1907. (BC Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Pancakes for Christmas during the Cariboo Gold Rush

Chilco Ranch in Hanceville is in the midst of calving season. (Jordan Grier photo)
Prolonged winter, fuel costs top of mind for Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association

Pop-up banner image