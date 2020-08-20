Krush Dance company members win big at Burnaby competition

Gabby Kinvig and Avarey Bolduc danced their hearts out and saw great results

Gabby Kinvig (l) and Avarey Bolduc of Krush Dance Company with the medals they won at a competition in July 2020. (Photo credit: Kelly Mykyte)

On July 18, Ashcroft-based Krush Dance travelled to Burnaby for a solo/duet competition with a difference, thanks to COVID-19 and physical distancing rules.

However, that didn’t stop Gabby Kinvig and Avarey Bolduc from dancing their hearts out with big smiles the whole time, and both received Gold for their solos and two duets. They also received the Best Duet award in their category for a tap number, and Gabby received Best Solo in her category. Congratulations!

Krush Dance offers a variety of classes for those aged two to adult, and while it is typically a recreational studio, it now offers some competitive classes. Anyone who wants to register for the upcoming Krush Dance season can call Kelly at (403) 391-1148 or visit www.krushdance.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

