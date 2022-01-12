Legion donation helps Ashcroft firefighters purchase tools

Sets of power tools will go on each of the department’s vehicles

Members of the Ashcroft fire department with tools purchased with a donation from the Ashcroft Legion’s Poppy Fund. (back row, l to r) Willow Anderson, Roger Sutcliffe, Tyler Bell, Hayden Aie, Jacob Aie, Joel Moross, Bernie Sonmor, Greg Hiltz. (front row, l to r) Bobby Dekker, Nancy Duchaine, Tyler Fitzpatrick. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft Legion vice-president Bernie Sonmor was on hand during Ashcroft Fire Rescue’s practice on Jan. 4, where firefighters displayed the Milwaukee tools the department purchased through Ashcroft Home Hardware with a $3,000 donation from the Legion’s Poppy Fund last year.

Four drills sets, four sawzalls, and four grinders were purchased, and one of each will go on the department’s four vehicles.

Deputy Chief Greg Hiltz says that the tools — which have interchangeable batteries — give the firefighters more versatility, and mean that they could eventually go to a cordless Jaws of Life.



