Library home service expanding to Clinton and other rural sites

Library Home Service expanding to Clinton

Clinton and Barriere will be the first community libraries to offer Library Home Service. Modelled on the successful program in Kamloops, once-a-month delivery via volunteers of library materials to frail/elderly patrons and persons with disabilities will soon be available. Service to Clinton and Barriere residents will get underway early in 2021, with expansion to other TNRD communities later in 2021.

Volunteers who are able to deliver materials in Clinton are now being sought. Anyone interested should go to https://bit.ly/39qQe5x for more information and an application form.

Ashcroft Library upgrade

The planned upgrade to the interior space at Ashcroft Library is scheduled to go ahead in 2021. The building, which opened in 1975, continues to see heavy use, but the interior floorplan has remained largely untouched.

A survey asked the opinion of local residents about services and the physical space at the library. The top three reasons for visiting the Ashcroft Library were borrowing material; reading the newspaper; and using public computers. Customer service, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) collection of lendable material, and hours of operation all received high patron satisfaction ratings.

When polled regarding physical changes, the top responses were to add more space for meetings and studying; update the interior design and signage; and improve natural light into the space.

Mobile Library

The TNRL Mobile Library will continue to make its rounds throughout 2021. Regular stops include Walhachin and Thompson River Estates (Fridays, every three weeks starting Jan. 8); Spences Bridge (Thursdays, every three weeks starting Jan. 14); and South Green Lake, 70 Mile, Loon Lake, and 20 Mile (Fridays, every three weeks starting Jan. 15).

The mobile library has more than just books: check out audiobooks, CDs and DVDs, large print items, magazines, and videogames. For more information on locations and times for each stop, go to http://bit.ly/2KS2UIp.

Free film streaming service

On-demand film streaming service hoopla digital now provides instant access to thousands of movie, TV, and music titles via the TNRL website. Hoopla is the Library’s answer to Netflix, with content that can be streamed to any computer, Smart TV, or mobile device.

Cute as a Button

The TNRL will be offering the Cute as a Button program throughout January. Since so many cute faces are hidden behind masks right now, families can send in a picture of their child’s face through the TNRL website and have it made into a button for their child to wear.

Take and Make crafts

For children ages 6-12, the popular Take and Make Craft program will be expanded in 2021, with sessions offered every two weeks on Saturday mornings. Families can pick up their craft supplies ahead of time from the library, then join a library facilitator and other families on Zoom to assemble the craft together. On Feb. 27, rather than doing a craft, children will have the opportunity to learn how to draw the moon from local astronomer Bill Burnyeat from Canadian Planetariums, as well as hear some facts about local astronomy and a moon story.

Tweens and Teens

Tweens and teens can look forward this winter to Dungeons and Dragons and Nintendo Switch video game tournaments, all being run virtually. D&D will be held on Tuesday nights for tweens and Wednesday nights for teens. Gamers can face off against each other in both Super Mario Smash Brothers and Mario Kart tournaments, on select Tuesday nights and Friday afternoons through the winter. Players will be separated by ability level into different brackets for the tournaments.

Adults

For the month of January, the TNRL will be taking part in the bilingual virtual book club One eRead Canada. The January title is Vi by Kim Thúy, and it can be downloaded from the TNRL website for free. For those looking for a more relaxed book club, Books and Brews — where you can read anything that ties in to the monthly theme — will be continuing to meet online. Computer classes are resuming, with topics ranging from how to use tablets and smartphones to how to effectively search the internet. Patrons will also be able to book one-on-one sessions for their technology questions.

Registration for all winter programs is now open. For more information and updates, check out www.tnrl.ca, visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Facebook page, or contact the library at questions@tnrd.ca.



