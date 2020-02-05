Library System footnotes: Read with the RCMP

ASHCROFT BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

This popular drop-in session—held every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.—allows crafters to bring their latest yarn project down to the library and work on it alongside other crafters.

Spinning with Carol

Carol McLean loves spinning: the kind done with a spinning wheel, that is. She also loves to share her passion with as many people as possible, and is holding drop-in spinning classes every Friday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. No experience or registration is required.

Computer course: Ancestry Library

Are you working on genealogy research? Learn some tips and tricks for using the library’s Ancestry Library edition database (see details under “System-wide” below) to find information about your ancestors, and fill out that family tree.

The course will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. While participants are asked to bring a laptop if possible, it is not mandatory.

There is no charge for the course, but space is limited, and registration is required. To register, or to find out more, drop by the branch during regular hours, or call (250) 453-9042.

CACHE CREEK BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

This drop-in crafting session allows people to work on their latest project in the company of other crafters every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tech 1-on-1

There will be Tech 1-on-1 sessions on Tuesday, March 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a personal 30-minute session to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 373-2666. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book.

CLINTON BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

Every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. you can drop by to work on one of your craft projects in the company of other crafters. Don’t know how to knit or crochet, but would like to learn? Supplies are on hand, and someone will be there to get you started.

Book Club

A new book club starts in March, and adults are welcome to register now. The first book has not been picked, but when it is, copies will be provided to all book club members. The book club sessions will be on the third Thursday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning on March 19, so drop by the library to sign up.

LYTTON BRANCH

Music Makers and Sing Along with Kerry

Join local musician Kerry Moilliet for drop-in music-making fun. Sing along, learn basic percussion, and even learn some ukelele. The sessions are suitable for kids of all ages, and can progress into more specific learning and adult programming if there is a lot of interest.

The sessions are on Tuesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. beginning Feb. 25.

Story Time with the RCMP

Kids of all ages are invited to gather round their friendly local constable while they maintain their right … to read! The RCMP will read every second week, and a friendly library employee will host all other Thursdays (sessions run from 6 to 6:30 p.m.).

Young Artists and Authors workshops

The Friends of the Lytton Library are proudly sponsoring an exciting project: the Lytton Artists and Authors Anthology. This project will feature submissions from local youth and be a part of the 2020 Lytton River Festival as a celebration of local authors and artists.

Join youth of all ages at the library to research your favourite artistic and literary inspirations and work on honing your own creative skills. Submissions will be published in a magazine-style anthology sponsored by the Friends of the Lytton Library for Riverfest 2020. The sessions take place every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. starting March 5, and are for students in grades K to 12.

Please note that minors attending any sessions must be accompanied by a guardian.

Call (250) 455-2521 or email branch head Kristi at kwiebe@tnrd.ca for more information.

SAVONA BRANCH

Babytime

Babies and toddlers, along with parents and guardians, are invited to take part in Babytime, every Friday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. through March 13.

Yarn and Yap

Crafters can bring their latest project to this popular drop-in session, which runs on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon through March 28.

Teen night

Teens can come down to the library on Thursday, Feb. 13, Thursday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, March 12 for teen night activities, which vary from evening to evening.

Adult craft night

Adults are invited to unleash their crafty skills at the adult craft night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. All materials will be provided; contact the branch at (250) 373-2666 for more information.

Windows 10 class

On Saturday, March 7 there will be a Windows 10 computer course from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn how to use the start menu, organize tiles, and search for files, apps, and settings. Discover the Windows store for finding, downloading, and installing apps, and find out about Microsoft accounts and how they affect the Windows 10 experience.

It is recommended that participants have basic computing skills before registering for this course. The course is free, but registration is necessary; call (250) 373-2666 to register.

SYSTEM-WIDE

Ancestry Library

Anyone who wants to learn more about their family’s history can do so by using Ancestry Library for free at any TNRL library. Ancestry Library lets you do most of the same things you can do on the Ancestry.ca site, and while it can only be accessed on library computers within the branch, patrons can have items printed out at the branch and/or email information to their home address.

To learn more about what’s going on in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system and the various branches, go to www.tnrl.ca. Remember that all events are free at local libraries, as are library cards, which allow you to access all the materials in the system.



