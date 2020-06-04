Teens are invited to take part in a virtual escape room being put on by the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Library system plans virtual escape room challenge for teens

Program is one of three events designed for teenagers to take part in

As it works toward reopening its branches, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) system continues to roll out new programs designed to engage patrons of all ages, and teenagers are the target of three new activities scheduled for early June.

The fun-filled interactive programs have been designed for those aged 13 to 18 to take part in and enjoy from the comfort of their own computers and devices, wherever they happen to be. First up, teens have the chance to put their knowledge of popular music, movies, TV shows, and books to the test in an all-out virtual trivia battle on Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. “This is the ultimate way to prove your mastery of trivia to your friends,” says Joey da Costa, Digital Services Librarian with the TNRL.

Fantasy fans can unite for Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. In this program, based on the famous role-playing tabletop game, players will get to create fun characters, hang out with awesome people, and explore a whole new world. There is no experience required for this creative gaming adventure.

Finally, teens can flex their problem-solving skills and get their blood pumping in a virtual escape room on Thursday, June 11 at 4 p.m. Race to find various clues, solve puzzles, and unlock mysteries as a team before the clock runs down.

“If you’ve been missing our in-person teen programs, our virtual programming is here to fill that void,” says da Costa.

There is no charge for any of the programs. Any teen interested in joining one (or all) of these events — either individually or with a friend or two — should email questions@tnrl.ca to get all the details and an official invite. For more teen resources and programming at the TNRL, check out their blog at https://tnrlblog.ca/.


