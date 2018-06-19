Better at Home program coordinator Nancy Kendall (third from right) receives a cheque from Ashcroft and District Lions Club members (from left) Nick Lebedoff, Gordon Daily, Darlene Daily, and Vivian Edwards. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Lions Club supports Better at Home programs

Club was instrumental in bringing Better at Home to the community.

On June 12, the Ashcroft and District Lions Club presented a cheque for $500 to Nancy Kendall, program coordinator for the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Better at Home program. The funding will go to support the program in general, and the many services it provides, and Kendall says that the Lions played an integral part in bringing Better at Home to the community.

“They’re the reason it’s here,” she says. “I think the Lions do a phenomenal job in the community, and we’re very fortunate to have Better at Home here.

“A couple of members of the Lions club volunteer to help with my program, so it’s a nice crossover.”

All of the money donated to the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Better at Home program stays in the community, says Kendall, helping to support services such as light housekeeping and gardening, volunteer drivers, snow angels, friendly visits, and more, all designed to keep people in their own homes.

Kendall says that she is still planning to implement a daily wellness/check-in phone calling service later this year if there is enough interest among her clients. The service would see registered participants receive a brief phone call each morning, to check on their health and well-being.

For more information about the Better at Home program and its services, or to become a volunteer, contact Kendall at (250) 457-1019.


