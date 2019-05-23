Lions, Royal Purple, Rec Committee donate AED to Cache Creek

AED will be used in the Community Hall’s downstairs fitness room

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, the Royal Purple, and the Cache Creek Recreation Committee with Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico (centre) and the donated AED. Photo: Barbara Roden

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, the Royal Purple, and the Cache Creek Recreation Committee recently presented the Village of Cache Creek with an AED (automated external defibrillator) which they had purchased, and which will be installed in the downstairs fitness centre in the Cache Creek Community Hall.

It is a project near and dear to the Lions in particular, as longtime Lions member Nick Lebedoff’s life was saved by the use of the AED in the upper part of the Community Hall in February 2014.

“If it weren’t for that AED upstairs at the Hall, Nick wouldn’t be here today,” said one Lions Club member. Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico thanked the organizations for the donation, saying “We couldn’t ask for a better gift for our community hall.”



