Local 4-H club member wins big at Fraser Valley event

Ashcroft 4-H’s Waylon Hoggard rocked it at the 116th annual Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest in July, winning first in his showmanship class and as Reserve Champion Jr. Showman.

This is Waylon’s second year in 4-H, and he says he has learned so much in such a short time. Waylon is the only Ashcroft 4-H Beef member in the club this year.

Even though he was representing Ashcroft, he was graciously welcomed by the Abbotsford Beef Club to be part of their group, stall his steer Moochacho in their section of the barn, and join in their stall duty and feeding routine, and older members of their club helped him with some last-minute clipping to get show readyWaylon is pictured with his steer, Moochacho, above.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter