Local libraries offer much more than just books

ASHCROFT BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

The popular session, which allows crafters to work on their latest project while enjoying conversation and laughter with other crafty people, takes place every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., and this year will be continuing through the summer.

Scrapbooking

Participants can learn to scrapbook or work on their projects on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. (bring your own materials; the library supplies stamps). Scrapbooking will run through the end of June.

Tech 1-on-1

Do you need some assistance with the latest technology? You’re not alone! These coaching sessions give participants an opportunity to work one-on-one with a Thompson-Nicola Regional Library tech expert, who will help you with your specific tech needs. Please tell library staff what you would like to learn more about when you register.

The next round of individual sessions is on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required, so please contact the library (250-453-9042) during regular hours to book a space.

CACHE CREEK BRANCH

Tech 1-on-1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session (see description above) at the branch from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Registration is required, so please contact the library (250-457-9953) during regular hours to book a space.

CLINTON BRANCH

New historical resource room

A number of books about local history that were in the archives of the Clinton Museum have now found a home in the meeting room of the Clinton Library, where they are available for browsing at any time during regular branch hours when the meeting room is not in use.

At the moment the books are only available for use on-site, and cannot be taken home, but the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society will be discussing whether the books should be able to be checked out from the branch on the honour system.

Tech 1-on-1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session (see description above) at the branch from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Registration is required, so please contact the library (250-459-7752) during regular hours to book a space.

SYSTEM-WIDE

Reading Club

The popular Summer Reading Club for children aged six to 12 will be returning to the TNRL system, with registration starting in June and various events and activities planned at local libraries throughout July and August. This year’s theme is “Imagine the Possibilities!”; keep your eyes open for more details as they become available.

Wildlife Park passes

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system has family passes available which allow free admission to the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops. The pass is good for one week and allows a family (up to two adults and two dependent children) to make one visit to the park.

The pass can be put on hold, but cannot be renewed. All you need in order to borrow the pass is a valid Thompson-Nicola Regional Library card, which you must take with you to the Wildlife Park when you use the family pass.

Response to the pass has been tremendous, and the TNRL is working hard to ensure that patrons receive passes as quickly as possible. Given the strong interest and limited number of passes, however, some patrons will experience a wait before a pass becomes available.

Tournament Capital Centre passes

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system also has family passes available which allow free admission to the Tournament Capital Centre, Brock Pool, and Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre in Kamloops. The pass is good for one week, and is valid for one family visit for up to two adults and all dependent children 18 years of age and under.

See the Heat

You can improve the energy efficiency of your home at any time of year by checking out one of the TNRL’s FLIR thermal imaging cameras, downloading an app on your smart phone, connecting your phone to the camera, and walking around your home to identify the areas with the highest energy loss (hot air in winter, cool air in summer).

Accompanying the camera is a free FortisBC draft-proofing kit, which the borrower gets to keep. Each kit contains plastic window insulation, an electrical switch and outlet insulator, and door and window weatherstripping, which can be used to reduce energy loss in areas identified with the camera.

Cameras are available for both Apple and Android smart phones, and can be borrowed for a maximum of seven days.

Budding Birder Backpack

Four Budding Birder Backpacks are available system-wide, providing an opportunity for beginning birders of all ages to explore the great outdoors and learn more about our feathered friends. Each backpack can be checked out for a maximum of 14 days, and contains one pair of Vortex binoculars; a guide to birds of Western North America; a foldout waterproof guide to the birds of B.C.; a bookmark with conservation tips to help local birds; and a laminated “Birding Guide” sheet that provides tips on using the binoculars.

Ancestry Library

Anyone who wants to learn more about their family’s history can do so by using Ancestry Library for free at any TNRL library. Ancestry Library lets you do most of the same things you can do on the Ancestry.ca site, and while it can only be accessed on library computers within the branch, patrons can have items printed out at the branch and/or email information to their home address.

To learn more about what’s going on in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system and the various branches, go to www.tnrl.ca. Remember that all events are free at local libraries, as are library cards, which allow you to access all the materials in the system. Checking out and using the two family passes, the thermal imaging cameras, and the birding backpacks is also free for anyone with a library card.



