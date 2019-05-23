Local New Briefs: Celebrate our museums

The Ashcroft Museum will be receiving a donation of one of the iconic Gold Rush Trail signs on May 27.

Clinton Library open house

Everyone is invited to drop by the Clinton Library from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 to learn about the library’s partnership with the Clinton Museum and Archives, and how additional access to local history materials will be provided by moving them into the library.

The collection of books about local history can be explored by readers during regular hours of operation.

Anniversary at UniTea

UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft celebrates its fifth anniversary on Friday, May 24, and everyone is invited to come down for special drinks, cake, and music from the Tanner Dawson Duo, who will keep toes tapping and feet stomping throughout the evening with their rocking country music.

Tickets are $20, and the event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve a ticket at UniTea, or by calling (250) 457-1145. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30.

Celebrate local museums

From May 18–24, it’s time to celebrate the role museums, art galleries, historic sites, cultural centres, and other memory institutions play in making life better for British Columbians. BC Museums Week starts on International Museum Day and takes place right after International Museum Week, tapping into a worldwide event that unites the global cultural sector.

“Museums are at the heart of their communities,” says Erica Mattson, Executive Director of the BC Museums Association. “Museums preserve local history and culture, provide learning opportunities for all age groups, help create economic opportunities, and provide spaces for the community to gather together.”

This area is fortunate to have some wonderful museums which are well worth checking out. Stop by the museums and historic sites in Yale, Lytton, Ashcroft, Lillooet, Savona, Merritt, Hat Creek, and Clinton for fascinating journeys into the region’s past.

Historic artifact

Speaking of history, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee will be presenting a historic Gold Rush Trail Sign to the Ashcroft Museum at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

The original Gold Rush Trail highway signs were established by the provincial government in the mid-1980s to promote the Gold Rush Trail. In 2015, the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee, in collaboration with communities and partners along the corridor, completed a brand refresh and installed new signs. One of the original signs is being given to the Ashcroft Museum, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Learning Exhibition

Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft will be holding a Learning Exhibition on Thursday, May 30 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Members of the comunity are invited to join students and staff as they share their learning journey from the 2018–2019 school year. Light refreshments will be provided.

Plein Air Paint-out

The annual Plein Air Paint-out returns to Ashcroft June 1 and 2, with artists from around the province coming to the area to paint en plein air—outdoors—and create artwork outside the four walls of a studio. There will be a wet art show and sale at St. Alban’s Church Hall on Sunday, June 2, with artists in attendance to discuss their work, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by and see our region as others see it.

Nominate an outstanding senior

Do you know an outstanding senior who is passionate about a cause, or active within their community? If so, nominate them for the second annual Extraordinary Senior Award, sponsored by Retirement Concepts in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and the Pacific National Exhibition.

The recipient of the Extraordinary Senior Award will receive his or her award at Seniors Day at the Fair at the PNE on Aug. 22, 2019. The award includes a VIP day at the Fair at the PNE, including admission and parking, dinner for two at Hendricks Resto-Lounge in the Westin Grand Hotel, accommodation at the Westin Grand Hotel, and travel to the PNE.

Nominees must be over the age of 65 and a resident of British Columbia. The Extraordinary Senior Award will be accepting nominations online across B.C. until July 15; go to www.extraordinarysenior.com for more information or to make a nomination.

Changes to ICBC unlisted driver protection

People who occasionally lend their vehicles to friends or other unlisted non-household members will not have to purchase additional protection in case of a crash, due to changes to ICBC’s new insurance rating model.

The Province has directed ICBC to put forward additional changes that will improve fairness in how basic insurance is calculated. Once approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC), the adjustments to the insurance rating model will take effect for policies beginning on or after Sept. 1, 2019.

Among the changes are an update to Unlisted Driver Protection (UDP), which will mean owners only need to consider purchasing it after one crash involving an unlisted driver is linked to any of their vehicles.

ICBC currently gives people the option to purchase UDP if they plan to lend their vehicles to occasional drivers who are not a household member or not an employee. Occasional drivers are those who may drive a vehicle 12 or fewer days in a year and meet certain additional criteria.

Purchasing UDP was one way for the vehicle owner to avoid a one-time financial consequence if the occasional driver got into a crash and was not listed as a driver. This change will help with the transition to an updated model where listing other drivers is a new concept.



