Local New Briefs: Desert Sands 2020 fun fair cancelled unless new volunteers found

Uncle Chris the Clown entertains the crowd at the 2019 Desert Sands Community School Fun Fair. This year’s fair has been cancelled unless more volunteers can be found. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Fun Fair cancelled

The annual Fun Fair that started at Ashcroft Elementary School in 2009 and has continued at Desert Sands Community School since 2016 will not be taking place in 2020, as the core group of volunteers who have run the event for the past few years no longer have the time to take on the organizing and running of the Fair.

If any other parents would like to step up and take over running the event in order to keep it going, past organizers would be available as mentors. However, time is running short if vendors are to be secured for this year, so anyone interested needs to call the DSCS office at (250) 453-9144 as soon as possible.

Stand-up comedy at the Ashcroft Legion

On Friday, Feb. 28 the “Kill Them With Love” stand-up comedy tour will be at the Ashcroft Legion, with a show from 8 to 10 p.m. Come on by for dinner (served at 6:30 p.m.), then stay for a fun evening of live comedy. Tickets for the show are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Concert at UniTea

Get ready for a great roots and folk music concert at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft when Heartwood comes to town on Saturday, March 7.

Heartwood is the brand new and perfect pairing of award-winning singer-songwriters Jack Connolly and Genevieve Charbonneau from Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley. Both are outstanding performers in their own right, but when their songwriting talents, charisma, and musical chops are combined, the result is roots and folk magic. Soulful harmonies and the interplay of skillful guitar enrich original songs that are clever, intimate, and highly accessible.

Tickets are $20 each, and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). For more information, or to purchase/book tickets, drop in to UniTea or call (250) 457-1145.

Frozen II singalong screening

As part of the Kamloops Film Festival, there will be a special singalong screening of the 2019 hit animated film Frozen II. The performance starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street in Kamloops, and is preceded by a free Family Party featuring activities, games, and treats. The Family Party takes place at the Kamloops Library, across the street from the Paramount.

For tickets, and to find out more about the 2020 Kamloops Film Festival—which starts on March 5—go to https://www.kamloopsfilmfest.ca/.

Sign Bylaw presentation

Business owners in Ashcroft are invited to attend one of two presentations and discussions about the Village’s draft Sign Bylaw that has been commissioned. There will be two meetings (10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) on March 19 at the Ashcroft Community Hall.

Feedback from business owners is encouraged. The meeting will look at such items as why the Village has a Sign Bylaw; what the new bylaw contains; how existing non-compliant signs will be dealt with; how to erect a new sign after the bylaw is adopted; and resources and options for updating existing signs.

For more information contact the Village office at (250) 453-9161 or email admin@ashcroftbc.ca

Rotary Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek will be holding its annual Citizens of the Year celebration on Saturday, March 28 at St. Alban’s Church hall in Ashcroft. Mark your calendars now, and plan to be there to honour some of the people who make our communities such wonderful places to live.

Cache Creek Seniors drop-in

It’s back! Anyone aged 55+ is invited to drop-in at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. for coffee, conversation, and cards; you can also bring your own games along.

The drop-in is in the downstairs meeting room at the Hall, and there is no charge. For more information, call or text Wendy Coomber at (250) 457-0245.

Small business webinars

Small Business BC, in partnership with Community Futures and Northern Development Initiative Trust, is sponsoring a series of free webinars for small business owners. There are 25 webinars available in March, including “Creating Google ads for your business” (March 10), “How to create an authentic brand” (March 25), and “Creating a website for your business” (March 30). If you can’t attend the live webinar, register anyway, and you will receive the recorded webinar for up to seven days after the live event.

To find a list of the March webinars, go to www.smallbusinessbc.ca/education. When you find a webinar (or webinars) you want to attend, click on it, register, and complete the form. Enter coupon code NDCF618.

For more information, contact Connie Miao at 1-800-667-2272.

Cherry Creek bridge replacement

Drivers are advised that work will soon begin to replace the temporary structure on Beaton Road in Cherry Creek west of Kamloops with a permanent bridge, improving safety and reliability for people travelling through the area.

A temporary crossing has been in place since flood waters from Cherry Creek washed out the road at this location in spring 2018. The new one-lane bridge will include rock armouring designed to protect it from potential damage during future high-water events.

The east end of Beaton Road will be fully closed to traffic beginning Monday, March 2, 2020. A detour will be in place for local traffic via Gardi Road and Buckhorn Drive.

A digital message sign has been installed on Highway 1 to alert drivers of the forthcoming closure, which will be followed by standard signage once the detour is in place. Work is expected to be completed by April 30.

This project is part of the Cherry Creek flood recovery work that also included new structures installed on Rodeo Drive and Greenstone Road in 2019. Those bridges replaced culverts that were washed out during heavy flooding in spring 2017.



