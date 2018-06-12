Local News Briefs: A celebration on the Ashcroft Reserve

Plus the Boil Water Notice in Ashcroft is over, a pottery class and movie night at the HUB, and more

The Ashcroft Indian Band invites all community members to celebrate Aboriginal Day on June 21 by viewing the recently renovated Church of St. John at the Latin Gate, seeing the new ball fields, learning about new projects, and enjoying Indian tacos, hamburgers and hot dogs, and more. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Boil Water Notice removed for Ashcroft

As of June 7, the Boil Water Notice that has been in place for users of the Ashcroft water system since April 27 has been downgraded to a Water Quality Advisory. The turbidity reading has remained below 5 NTU for 24 hours or more, and the water quality is now listed as Fair due to continued turbidity readings between 1 and 5 NTU.

A Fair rating means that sensitive customers should be careful when ingesting water. Sensitive customers are children between zero and 12 years of age; the elderly (those aged 65 and older); and people with weakened immune systems.

If you have any questions, contact the Village of Ashcroft office at (250) 453-9161 or the Interior Health Drinking Water Officer at (250) 851-7322. You can also check Interior Health’s interactive Drinking Water Advisory Map at https://drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/ for the current status of every water system in the province.

Aboriginal Day celebration at Ashcroft Band

Thursday, June 21 is Aboriginal day, and the Ashcroft Indian Band wants to show off its newly renovated heritage church to everyone. The Band is planning a fun celebration starting at 11 a.m., with lunch (Indian tacos, barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, and hopefully a strong Tim Hortons presence) and prizes. Businesses and organisations have also been invited to set up tables for information and for prize giveaways.

All are welcome to come by for lunch and to pop into the recently restored Church of St. John at the Latin Gate, which dates back to at least the 1880s. The Band is hoping that the new ball fields will almost be done as well, if anyone wants to peek at them, and information will be available about all the projects that the AIB is currently working on.

Come out and see the future plans for the community!

Pottery classes

Hand-built pottery classes will be taking place at the Ashcroft HUB every Thursday from June 14 to October 25, 2018, and from March 1 to May 31, 2019. Each session will be from 6 to 8 p.m., and $90 for a 10-class punch card will include use of pottery tools, clay, glazing, and firing.

For more information, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Movie night at the HUB

This month’s movie at the Ashcroft HUB will be Sherlock Gnomes on Friday, June 22, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m. This family-friendly adventure sees Sherlock Gnomes and his friend, Gnome Watson, team up with Gnomeo and Juliet to solve the mystery of the missing gnomes.

Admission is $3 per person (children three and under are free), with tickets available at the door. A concession featuring popcorn, chocolate bars, and beverages will also be available.

“Unwined” at Historic Hat Creek

Bring your friends to Historic Hat Creek and enjoy a fun, relaxing evening. “Unwined” on July 13 with a yoga class led by Kimberly Pierro in the beautiful orchard, followed by wine on the patio.

The evening will begin with a one-hour, all levels yoga class; then participants will wander back to the patio to enjoy wine from Lillooet’s Fort Berens Estate Winery along with some light snacks.

The event is for those 19 and older only, and limited tickets are available, so pre-registration is recommended. Early bird tickets (before July 1) are $25 each; full price is $30. The price includes a one-hour yoga class, one glass of wine, and light snacks. Yoga in the orchard starts at 6 p.m., with wine and refreshments from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Historic Hat Creek gift shop, or by calling (250) 457-9722.

Nominate a deserving B.C. education professional today

Nominations close June 30, 2018, for the new Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, honouring the dedication of British Columbia’s highly skilled and innovative teachers, administrators, principals, vice-principals, and support staff. It is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of education professionals who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia.

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education will honour the achievements of education professionals working in public, independent, First Nations, and offshore schools. Nine awards are available, with teacher award categories including community engagement, outstanding new teacher, technology and innovation, diversity and inclusion, Indigenous education, social equity, and extracurricular leadership.

A school and district leadership award is open to principals, vice-principals, and administrators, and an outstanding support award is open to support staff (including bus drivers, crossing guards, student supervisors, education assistants, Indigenous support workers, custodians, maintenance workers, and those completing clerical functions).

Shortlisted nominees will be announced in late August 2018. Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, October 5, 2018. Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

To nominate an education professional, go to www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.

Don’t buy for minors

As high school graduations ramp up over the coming weeks, BC Liquor Stores are reminding customers not to buy liquor for minors.

“Drinking can be harmful for minors in many ways,” says Michael Procopio, who oversees 197 BC Liquor Stores in his role as executive director of retail operations for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB). “Our goal is to remind our customers about the damage that can be done by purchasing liquor for minors, and that anyone doing so can face hefty fines.”

It is prohibited to provide liquor to a minor. Exceptions include where liquor is given to a minor by their parent, spouse, or guardian in a residence for consumption in a residence, and where wine is given to a minor as part of a religious ceremony.

“Police advise youths and their parents to plan ahead about how teens will be getting to and from celebrations, and we mean all parties—including unsanctioned events,” says Delta Police Department Chief Neil Dubord, who is head of the Traffic Safety Committee for the BC Association of Chiefs of Police. “This is a time of life filled with great excitement. Please make sure your teen doesn’t have to figure out that night if they’re sober enough to drive, or if they should get in a car with someone who may have been drinking and/or doing drugs.

“We want everyone home safe at the end of the night.”

According to HealthLinkBC, car crashes related to the misuse of alcohol are the leading cause of death for young people.



