Local News Briefs: A drop-in community forum is coming up in Ashcroft

Ashcroft community forum

The Village of Ashcroft is holding a community forum from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street.

Unlike previous community forums, there will not be formal presentations at set times. Instead, the event is a drop-in one, with residents encouraged to come by at their leisure, learn about what is happening in the Village, and ask questions of council and staff.

Ladies’ night at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB will be hosting a Ladies’ Night starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. The cost is $5 per person, with a cash bar opening at 6:30 and a fashion show featuring clothing from Nature’s Gifts and Revelations at 7:30.

There will be an appy table, vendors, and door prizes, as well as pampering tables featuring henna tattoos, brow waxing, gel polish, and massage.

Christmas shopping head start

Start crossing some things off your “gifts I need to buy” list by stopping by the annual Craft Fair sponsored by the Ashcroft Legion, which this year takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Cache Creek Community Hall.

Admission is free, and there will be a variety of vendors on hand to supply you with all manner of gifts for everyone on your list. There will be homemade crafts, Christmas gifts, vintage items, local jewellery, tie dye crafts, aromatherapy oils and soaps, and much more, so come to the fair and find something for that special someone on your list.

A Murder is Announced

The Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is holding auditions for its spring 2020 production, Agatha Christie’s classic A Murder is Announced, which features her beloved detective Miss Jane Marple.

The cast has roles for seven adult females and five adult males. Anyone interested in playing a part should come to the Ashcroft HUB on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. to audition. No previous acting experience is required, and scripts will be supplied.

Not interested in being on stage, but still want to be a part of a WRAPS theatre production? There are lots of opportunities backstage for anyone wanting to be involved in production, costumes, props, makeup and hair, set building, and lighting and sound. If this sounds like something you would like to be involved with, come to the audition, or contact Jessica Clement at (250) 457-7128.

Bowling for a great cause

November is Adoption Awareness Month, and the Adoptive Families Association of BC is holding a free bowling event at Falcon Lanes in Kamloops from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The bowling (and cake!) is free, so drop by for coffee and cake, a game, or just to talk to others and support a wonderful cause.

Christmas wreath workshop

Looking for that perfect seasonal touch for your front door this holiday season? The Hutch at the Ashcroft HUB is offering a Christmas wreath workshop on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m., with all supplies provided to allow you to design and create your own unique wreath.

The cost is $40 per person. Register by contacting the Hutch through their Facebook page or by calling (250) 457-0073.

Savona Christmas Bazaar

The Savona Community Association is holding its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savona Community Hall, 6648 Tingley Street. Admission is by donation, and there will be arts and crafts, a concession, a silent auction, and more.

A few tables are still available for interested vendors. For information contact Patti at (250) 674-1651.

Community Coffee Wednesdays

All area seniors are welcome at the weekly Community Coffee Wednesdays at the Ashcroft HUB, which take place every (you guessed it) Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Seniors are welcome to drop by for tea, coffee, snacks, and a variety of activities, including the simple pleasure of socializing with others. The event is by donation.

The community bus is available to pick up and/or drop off Ashcroft residents between 1 and 3 p.m. each Wednesday afternoon, for $2 per trip. To book the bus (for this event or anywhere else you want to go in Ashcroft, on Wednesday or Friday afternoons), call 1-855-359-3935.

Public input sought to help B.C. prepare for climate change

The Province is looking for public input to help develop a new strategy that will better prepare B.C. communities for the impacts of climate change.

People can share their thoughts until Jan. 10, 2020 through an online questionnaire, discussion forum, and written submissions. Additional opportunities for public input will follow in early 2020, and will be announced in the upcoming weeks, with the release of the final climate preparedness and adaptation strategy later in the year.

“Across British Columbia, we are seeing and feeling the steadily increasing effects of climate change: from record wildfires, to severe droughts and floods, to the job impacts of beetle-killed forests,” says George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“British Columbians expect governments at all levels to act. Together, we can make sure our communities are prepared for future climate impacts, because waiting until they happen just makes no sense.”

The Province recognizes that climate change uniquely affects Indigenous peoples and their communities and territories. As it develops the climate preparedness and adaptation strategy, the Province will continue to engage with Indigenous communities to better understand how climate change affects their ways of life and listen to their priorities for action.

To share your thoughts and ideas on how B.C. can develop a new strategy to prepare for climate change, visit the public engagement site at https://www.engage.gov.bc.ca/climatereadybc.



