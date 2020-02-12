Local News Briefs: Acting workshop and seminar in Kamloops

If recent filming in Ashcroft has given you the acting bug, learn more at upcoming Kamloops events

Goldberg Variations in concert

Three members of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will be in Ashcroft on Friday, Feb. 14 for a performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

The Sycamore String Trio — Cvetozar Vutev (violin), Ashley Kroecher (principal viola), and Martin Kratky (principal cello) — will be performing Bach’s work, which was originally written for the harpsichord, but is increasingly played on string instruments. It is a wonderful opportunity to hear live classical music in Ashcroft, and in keeping with the concert’s date on Valentine’s Day, there will be chocolate and other sweet treats available during the intermission.

Tickets for the concert — which is at 7 p.m. in St. Alban’s Church — are $20 each ($10 for those aged 12 to 19; no charge for children under 12), and can be purchased by contacting Alice Durksen at (250) 457-3227 or by emailing alice@durksen.ca. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Shop to raise funds for The Equality Project

The Equality Project in Cache Creek has become a member of Nature’s Fare Market’s 3% Club, which is an effortless way to give back by raising funds while doing your shopping.

Every time someone connected with The Equality Project — an employee, member, or volunteer — shops at Nature’s Fare, the store donates three per cent (before tax) of the total back to The Equality Project as a tax-free donation, which can really add up.

If you shop at Nature’s Fare (there is a store located on Summit Drive in Kamloops), save your receipts and drop them in the box at the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. Three times a year (in April, August, and December), the Project will total and submit the receipts, and within one month they will receive their tax-free donation. In 2017 alone, Nature’s Fare donated more than $44,000 to organizations like The Equality Project to show their appreciation for the work they do.

For more information, visit The Equality Project’s Facebook page.

Purr-fect pets

Ashcroft’s Fur Paws Society will have at least three semi-feral kittens available for adoption to a loving forever home on Feb. 26. There will also be a large grey female adult available, who would like to be the sole cat in a household.

The cost is $100 for males and $150 for females to cover the cost of spaying/neutering. The kittens will be available at the Cache Creek Veterinary Hospital. Anyone who is interested can call Cami Lindseth at (250) 453-9917. If payment is a difficulty, then arrangements can be made.

Acting for film and TV workshop and seminar

Angela Quinn Casting is presenting two workshops for anyone interested in acting in film and TV: one for people of all levels who are aged 15 and older, and one that is an introduction to the industry for parents who have children interested in film and TV acting.

Angela Quinn is a casting director and acting coach who has more than 25 years of professional experience working in the film and TV industries. She has cast more than 35 projects in the last two years, and on Saturday, Feb. 22 she will be offering a day of seminars and workshops in Kamloops for anyone interested in acting in front of the cameras.

The “Intro to the Industry” seminar, for parents with children interested in the business, will cover what parents need to know about getting their kids started in the film industry and how to prepare them for work in front of the camera. All of the necessities a parent needs to know when navigating the early stages of their child’s budding acting career will be covered.

The seminar is from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 (parents only), and there will be a “meet and greet” with the kids from 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $45 per parent.

The “Acting for Film/TV” workshop for those aged 15 and up is for both experienced actors and those who have always wanted to be in front of a camera. The workshop will cover essentials every actor should know about getting started in the film and TV industry, with in-depth discussions and an opportunity for each participant to perform a one-minute monologue, which will be professionally filmed for review and feedback. The workshop is from 1 to 6 p.m., and the cost is $85 per person.

For more information, or to register, email AngelaQuinnCasting@gmail.com and state which session you are interested in.

Kamloops Film Festival

The 24th annual Kamloops Film festival takes place at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops from March 5 to 14, with a line-up of 24 Canadian and world films and a variety of exciting events. The full schedule of upcoming films at the Paramount — including the festival line-up — can be found at https://bit.ly/31BT01P, and tickets and passes can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2Hb1UcY.

Complimentary Legion membership for RCMP members

The BC/Yukon Legion is marking the 100th anniversary of the RCMP with a complimentary one-year membership for serving and retired RCMP members who are joining the Legion for the first time.

“On behalf of the British Columbia/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the RCMP for serving our province for 100 years,” says Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Legion.

Membership in the Legion includes a warm community welcome, access to member benefits, and a one year subscription to Legion Magazine.

The Legion is committed to supporting the RCMP, locally through Legion branches, and provincially through programs supporting physical and mental wellness. Service Officers are available to assist serving and retired RCMP members with obtaining benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada. Poppy funds from its annual campaign are also available in the case of an emergency. These services are available to serving and retired RCMP officers regardless of Legion membership.

Serving and retired RCMP members joining the Royal Canadian Legion for the first time are eligible to register online for their free one year membership by going to https://bit.ly/379k0qv.

Changes to property tax deferral program

Starting in May 2020, eligible British Columbians can apply online to defer their property taxes. The online application process is designed to lead to quicker application reviews and, for the first time, allow for automatic renewals.

Prior to the launch of the new system, application reviews could take up to five months, leading to potential late penalties and fees. The new online system will allow homeowners to apply online and opt in for annual renewal. As well, current program users will no longer need to renew annually if they continue to meet program requirements.

The property tax deferment program provides low interest loans that allow qualifying B.C. homeowners to defer their property taxes until they sell or transfer ownership of their home. The taxes can be deferred for any year the homeowner lives in the home and meets the criteria for the program.

The eligibility requirements for property tax deferment remain the same, but B.C. municipalities will no longer be responsible for accepting deferment applications. However, municipalities will continue to handle homeowner grants and utility payments.

You can learn more about the property tax deferment program, including eligibility requirements, at www.gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment. Homeowners needing support to complete an application can phone 1-888-355-2700 (toll-free within Canada) or 1-250-387-0555 (outside Canada).

Individuals wanting in-person assistance can go to any Service BC Centre and have an agent provide information on the deferment program. There are more than 60 Service BC Centres throughout the province, including one on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft.



